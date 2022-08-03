Shopping

The 16 Best Leggings for Lounging and Working Out in 2022 — Lululemon, Alo Yoga, Spanx and More

We all know that most leggings are technically made for fitness activities like yoga, working out and running. But with luxe materials and eye-catching patterns, they also make a serious style statement -- especially if you're buying them for everyday wear. A new pair of leggings is essential if you plan to achieve your fitness goals.

We all got a little bit more comfortable in our clothes in the last couple of years and you can't deny that leggings have become more of a mainstay than ever. With that in mind, we have gathered a hot list of the best leggings to wear whether you're dressing up or dressing down for the summer. Your favorite leggings and walking shoes are perfect for errands or a get-together with friends. 

Thankfully, there's a large range of leggings suited for every type of personal style -- whether you want a dressier, edgier faux leather option, a performance pant that'll keep up with you during high-intensity workouts or a cozy, colorful design to wear around the house. No matter the style, we can guarantee the leggings below are comfy and chic. Elevate your fitness (or cozy wear) styles with these leggings that are great for yoga, working out or just plain lounging around.

Ahead, here are the best leggings of 2022.

ET Style's Top Picks for the Best Leggings: 

Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Bootcut Legging
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Bootcut Legging

Not every workout legging has to have tapered ankles -- a cropped legging doesn't work for everyone or every workout. This high waist legging from the celeb-loved Alo Yoga are flared for comfort and you can wear them to yoga class or as an everyday legging.

$98
Terez Neutral Mod Hi-Shine Leggings
Terez
Terez Neutral Mod Hi-Shine Leggings

These leggings with a compatible rise are inspired by the mod 70s. The Hi-Shine fabric is sweat-wicking and quick-drying, with comfortable, medium compression. Perfect for hot yoga, running and cycling.

$102
Sweaty Betty Super Soft 7/8 Yoga Leggings
Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty Super Soft 7/8 Yoga Leggings

These leggings won’t budge, even during your most intense treadmill sprint or barre class. The moisture wicking fabric made with spandex along with the wide waistband makes these ultra-comfortable workout pants. Also, these are designed with elongating seamlines to sculpt your bum.

$118
Freely Women's Haven High Waist 7/8 Pocket Leggings
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Freely Women's Haven High Waist 7/8 Pocket Leggings

With the Freely Women's Haven High Waist 7/8 Pocket Leggings, staying comfortable on the go is easy and stylish. Soft, flexible leggings made from recycled polyester and spandex. Moisture-wicking fabric keeps you dry and comfortable while you move, and side pockets hold your essentials conveniently. 

$30
Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging

Whether you need a good pair of running leggings or you need workout leggings to breeze through hot yoga, in the 7/8 gym leggings from Alo Yoga is an update to the popular full-length version. 

$118
Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings

With a celebrity fan following that includes Jennifer Garner, Kourtney Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, and Jessica Alba, the apparel giant has a reputation for the best in shape wear, leggings and a ton of other must-have items like the Booty Boost active leggings which have become a favorite among the stars.

$98
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy, a great butt, and keep you comfortable all day. 

$98
Girlfriend Collective Midnight Compressive High-Rise Legging
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Midnight Compressive High-Rise Legging

These stretchy high-waisted compression leggings hold you in while giving you room to move, which means they’re great for running and indoor cycling. And the fabric is made from recycled water bottles, so you'll feel just as good as you look in these.

$78
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings
Nordstrom
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings

These lounge leggings from Zella are sure to be your new favorite pair of comfy pants. They even have pockets! 

$65$52 AT NORDSTROM
Spanx Every.Wear 7/8 Active Leggings
Nordstrom
Spanx Every.Wear 7/8 Active Leggings

Another popular Spanx style, the Every.Wear 7/8 Active Leggings feature extra coverage at the waist and built-in pockets.

$110
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings

Get workout ready with these stretchy figure-hugging leggings, featuring a fitted no-slip waist band. These Zella leggings can hold up to even the most strenuous activities. Think: hiking, trail running and rock climbing. 

$59
Lululemon Align High Rise Crop with Pockets 23"
Lululemon
Lululemon Align High Rise Crop with Pockets 23"

These are lightweight and buttery-soft thanks to its Nulu fabric. Choose this length if you like your leggings cropped.  

$118 AND UP
Banana Republic High-Rise Ponte Legging
Banana Republic
Banana Republic High-Rise Ponte Legging

Grab a few pairs of these classic black leggings with a high waistband and stretchy fabric made for maximum comfort.

$70$25
Betabrand Dress Pant Yoga Pants
Betabrand
Betabrand Dress Pant Yoga Pants

These slim-fitting trousers are totally work-appropriate, but they also feel so stretchy and comfy that you can do a few restorative yoga poses when you need to fight the 2 p.m. slump.

$68
Old Navy High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings
Old Navy
Old Navy High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings

More than 2,600 people have given these everyday leggings a five-star review, and we are not surprised. Between the supremely soft fabric, the sculpting action, tummy control, the handy pockets and the affordable price, what's not to love?

$45$20 AND UP
Yummie Gloria Skimmer Cotton Stretch Shaping Legging
Yummie
Yummie Gloria Skimmer Cotton Stretch Shaping Legging

Though they look simple and chic, these leggings are busy: They don't stop slimming, sculpting or lifting as you go about your day. But they work just as well if you're looking for a lounge legging.

$54$29

