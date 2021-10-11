Fashion

The 17 Best Homecoming Dresses of 2021

By Kyley Warren
Best Homecoming Dresses 2021
Reformation

Weekends of football games and tailgating are here and we're starting to feel the chill of fall. Right about now, the chill means excitement for high schoolers getting ready for the homecoming dance! After a year of avoiding public gatherings and spending most of our time at home, we can't wait to get back out on the dance floor with our friends and put our style on full display. 

While most homecoming dances and parties don't actually take place until late September, it's never too early to start your search for the perfect homecoming dress. But with so many different retailers and online stores selling a wide variety of styles and silhouettes, the process of actually finding the right frock can be pretty complicated.

With this in mind, the ET Style team has perused the Internet for what (we think) are some of the boldest and most stylish hoco dresses to rock at your school dance this year -- including numbers from Rent the Runway, Reformation, Tobi and Macy's, among several others.

Check out ET Style's picks for the best homecoming dresses of 2021 and beyond to express your own personal style. In need of more casual dress styles? Peruse our recommendations for the best white dresses to wear after Labor Day.

ET Style's Picks for Best Homecoming Dresses:

Lulus Ballerina Dream Burgundy and Gold Skater Dress
Ballerina Dream Burgundy and Gold Skater Dress
Lulus
Lulus Ballerina Dream Burgundy and Gold Skater Dress
You'll feel like a ballerina in this tulle dress from Lulus. 
$86
Ami Dress
Reformation Ami Dress
Reformation
Ami Dress
Reformation's Ami Dress is composed of a breathable knit fabric that provides a comfortable, flowy aesthetic.
$118 AT REFORMATION
Paper Crown Green Amsterdam Dress
Paper Crown Green Amsterdam Dress
Rent the Runway
Paper Crown Green Amsterdam Dress
This green lace frock is equally elegant and flattering, thanks to its fit-and-flare silhouette.
$280 AT RENT THE RUNWAY
Elliatt Camo Asymmetric Satin Cocktail Dress
Elliatt Camo Asymmetric Satin Cocktail Dress
Nordstrom
Elliatt Camo Asymmetric Satin Cocktail Dress
Artfully modern party dresses take centerstage with an off-center hemline at this year's hoco dance. And for a satin cocktail dress, it's a pretty price for a cute homecoming dress. 
$136
This Moment Cowl Neck Satin Maxi Dress
This Moment Cowl Neck Satin Maxi Dress
Tobi
This Moment Cowl Neck Satin Maxi Dress
Peacock might just be the color of the moment and the proof is in this sexy, satin maxi dress from Tobi. 
$59 AT TOBI (REGULARLY $118)
Lulus ​Law of Attraction Navy Blue One-Shoulder Asymmetrical Midi Dress
Lulus ​Law of Attraction Navy Blue One-Shoulder Asymmetrical Midi Dress
Lulus
Lulus ​Law of Attraction Navy Blue One-Shoulder Asymmetrical Midi Dress
Say "Oh yes" to this dress. 
$68
Verena Dress
Reformation Verena Dress
Reformation
Verena Dress
Slip into a classic for your homecoming dance this year. It's true: Red dresses are a wardrobe staple.
$248 AT REFORMATION
Adrianna Papell Embellished Illusion Sheath Dress
Adrianna Papell Embellished Illusion Sheath Dress
Bloomingdale's
Adrianna Papell Embellished Illusion Sheath Dress
No need to overthink it. This sparkling cocktail dress from Adrianna Papell is just about perfect for the homecoming dance.   
$162$121
Temecula Mini Dress
Free People Temecula Mini Dress
Free People
Temecula Mini Dress
Between the lace-laden fabric and the deep V-neckline, this moody dress is as sensual as it is completely chic.
$248 AT FREE PEOPLE
Slate & Willow Blue Off-the-Shoulder Asymmetric Dress
Slate & Willow Blue Off-the-Shoulder Asymmetric Dress
Rent the Runway
Slate & Willow Blue Off-the-Shoulder Asymmetric Dress
This body-hugging asymmetric slip accentuates curves and adds a pop of color to your dress collection.
$30 AT RENT THE RUNWAY
Dusk Dress
Reformation Dusk Dress
Reformation
Dusk Dress
This is arguably one of the most ethereal dress styles out there, and even better, it's versatile enough to be worn for just about any occasion.
$278 AT REFORMATION
Badgley Mischka Golden Flower Dress
Badgley Mischka Golden Flower Dress
Rent the Runway
Badgley Mischka Golden Flower Dress
This Taylor Swift and Lauren Conrad-approved designer specializes in bold, elegant looks -- like this golden mini number.
$86 AT RENT THE RUNWAY
ASOS DESIGN Curve Wrap Midi Dress With Fringing Detail in Black
ASOS DESIGN Curve wrap midi dress with fringing detail in black
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve Wrap Midi Dress With Fringing Detail in Black
Make a statement this homecoming in this ASOS Design wrap midi dress. The fringe detail is sure to make you stand out.
$54
1.STATE Puff Sleeve Tiered Short Dress
1.STATE Puff Sleeve Tiered Short Dress
Macy's
1.STATE Puff Sleeve Tiered Short Dress
This satin dress is also available in Black and can be worn with sneakers or heels.
$63 AT MACY'S
Keira Dress
Free People Keira Dress
Free People
Keira Dress
Bring the party wherever you go with this disco-inspired slip from Free People.
$300 AT FREE PEOPLE
Lulus Stop the Show Blue Glitter Skater Dress
Lulus Stop the Show Blue Glitter Skater Dress
Lulus
Lulus Stop the Show Blue Glitter Skater Dress
The name of this glittery skater dress says it all. Expect to stop the show when you walk into the dance with this dress on.
$54
Slate & Willow Pink Lace Colorblock Dress
Slate & Willow Pink Lace Colorblock Dress
Rent the Runway
Slate & Willow Pink Lace Colorblock Dress
Who says summer has to be over? Carry the peachy colors of the season straight into fall with this ethereal, lacy dress from Rent the Runway.
$52 AT RENT THE RUNWAY

