The 17 Best Homecoming Dresses of 2021
Weekends of football games and tailgating are here and we're starting to feel the chill of fall. Right about now, the chill means excitement for high schoolers getting ready for the homecoming dance! After a year of avoiding public gatherings and spending most of our time at home, we can't wait to get back out on the dance floor with our friends and put our style on full display.
While most homecoming dances and parties don't actually take place until late September, it's never too early to start your search for the perfect homecoming dress. But with so many different retailers and online stores selling a wide variety of styles and silhouettes, the process of actually finding the right frock can be pretty complicated.
With this in mind, the ET Style team has perused the Internet for what (we think) are some of the boldest and most stylish hoco dresses to rock at your school dance this year -- including numbers from Rent the Runway, Reformation, Tobi and Macy's, among several others.
Check out ET Style's picks for the best homecoming dresses of 2021 and beyond to express your own personal style. In need of more casual dress styles? Peruse our recommendations for the best white dresses to wear after Labor Day.
ET Style's Picks for Best Homecoming Dresses:
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Makeup Brushes for Flawless Application
Amazon Fashion Sale: Best Designer Bags for Fall
The Best Makeup Dupes For High-End Products
Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Cozy Fashion
Doja Cat's First Makeup Line With BH Cosmetics Is Finally Here
The Must-Haves from Amazon's Early Black Friday Beauty Deals
Emmys 2021: Fashion Secrets From the Stars
Zendaya Stuns in Gold Breast Plate Dress at Women in Film Awards
TikTok's Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress Dupe Is on Sale
What to Wear to a Fall Wedding -- Inspired by Emily Herren's Nuptials
Look Back at the Best Emmys Dresses of All Time
Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Designer Dresses