The 17 Best Homecoming Dresses of 2021

Weekends of football games and tailgating are here and we're starting to feel the chill of fall. Right about now, the chill means excitement for high schoolers getting ready for the homecoming dance! After a year of avoiding public gatherings and spending most of our time at home, we can't wait to get back out on the dance floor with our friends and put our style on full display.

While most homecoming dances and parties don't actually take place until late September, it's never too early to start your search for the perfect homecoming dress. But with so many different retailers and online stores selling a wide variety of styles and silhouettes, the process of actually finding the right frock can be pretty complicated.

With this in mind, the ET Style team has perused the Internet for what (we think) are some of the boldest and most stylish hoco dresses to rock at your school dance this year -- including numbers from Rent the Runway, Reformation, Tobi and Macy's, among several others.

Check out ET Style's picks for the best homecoming dresses of 2021 and beyond to express your own personal style. In need of more casual dress styles? Peruse our recommendations for the best white dresses to wear after Labor Day.

ET Style's Picks for Best Homecoming Dresses:

Ami Dress Reformation Ami Dress Reformation's Ami Dress is composed of a breathable knit fabric that provides a comfortable, flowy aesthetic. $118 AT REFORMATION Buy Now

Verena Dress Reformation Verena Dress Slip into a classic for your homecoming dance this year. It's true: Red dresses are a wardrobe staple. $248 AT REFORMATION Buy Now

Temecula Mini Dress Free People Temecula Mini Dress Between the lace-laden fabric and the deep V-neckline, this moody dress is as sensual as it is completely chic. $248 AT FREE PEOPLE Buy Now

Dusk Dress Reformation Dusk Dress This is arguably one of the most ethereal dress styles out there, and even better, it's versatile enough to be worn for just about any occasion. $278 AT REFORMATION Buy Now

Keira Dress Free People Keira Dress Bring the party wherever you go with this disco-inspired slip from Free People. $300 AT FREE PEOPLE Buy Now

