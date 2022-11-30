The holidays are here and there are still plenty of delicious meals to look forward to, many of which are courtesy of the chefs and bakers in your life. To make the most chaotic time of year for cooking go a bit smoother for them (or yourself), find a holiday gift that will add convenience among all that chaos in the kitchen.

From KitchenAid food processors to speed up all that slicing and dicing on your to-do list, to a TikTok-famous chef's cookbook of vegan Korean food, there’s a gift out there to spark joy in any chef’s life. Treat them to the tried-and-true luxury of a Le Creuset Dutch Oven, or introduce them to new favorites like Drew Barrymore's kitchenware and Our Place's cast iron Always Pan. Know someone who deserves some extra special recognition for their cooking abilities? Try a customized apron or rolling pin for a sweet and personal present.

This season, it's time to give back to those who work hard in the kitchen to keep the holidays sweet. We've curated the best gifts for pro chefs and home cooks alike.

Brightland The Duo Brightland Brightland The Duo This stunning duo of olive oils includes the Awake for roasting and sauteeing and the Alive for topping salads and breads. $74 Shop Now

Personalized Wood Rolling Pin My Personal Memories via Amazon Personalized Wood Rolling Pin Customize this wooden rolling pin with an engraving of the recipient’s name for an extra personal touch to this sweet gift. $30 AND UP Shop Now

Le Creuset 5.5qt Round Dutch Oven Le Creuset Le Creuset 5.5qt Round Dutch Oven Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens: you can cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades. The brand's latest color Rhone, a plummy deep red with a gold handle, is especially luxe. $420 Shop Now

Mini Cocottes Set with Cookbook Le Creuset Mini Cocottes Set with Cookbook Whether they're a pro in the kitchen or just watch a lot of British Baking Show, any aspiring chef in your life will appreciate this thoughtful gift set of four mini cast iron cocottes and a cookbook. $144 $105 Shop Now

Personalized Apron Naive Argo via Amazon Personalized Apron Customize this apron for the chef that deserves a little extra recognition for their efforts in the kitchen. $23 Shop Now

KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment Kit Walmart KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment Kit Avoid injuries during those crucial and chaotic cooking moments with this attachment that can dice, slice, shred and julienne any fruits, vegetables or hard cheeses that you need. Adjust the thickness of your slices with just one lever. $200 $160 Shop Now

Baker’s Dusting Wand Oxo via Amazon Baker’s Dusting Wand Dust dough with flour or baked goods with sugar of all kinds to your heart’s content with this handy little device, sure to make any baker’s day. $12 Shop Now

KitchenAid Pasta Roller Attachment Home Depot KitchenAid Pasta Roller Attachment Heads will roll over the homemade pasta you can make with the help of this pasta roller attachment which also includes spaghetti and fettuccine cutters. $90 $83 Shop Now

Magic Mill Food Dehydrator Magic Mill via Amazon Magic Mill Food Dehydrator With dishwasher-safe trays and a built-in digital thermostat and timer, making dehydrated fruit chips or your own jerky has never been more (deliciously) convenient. $200 $160 Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Unique and Thoughtful Gift Ideas That Your Wife Will Love

The Best 2022 Wine Advent Calendars, Clubs, and Subscriptions to Gift

15 Best Jewelry Gifts from Brilliant Earth That Will Steal Her Heart

25 Thoughtful Gifts for New Moms to Celebrate Them This Holiday Season

Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List: 15 Hottest Gifts For the Holidays

The Best Amazon Holiday Gift Deals for Kids of All Ages

The 20 Best Fragrance Gift Sets to Give This Christmas

25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget

30 Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Well Worth the Splurge

Creative Plant Gift Ideas in 2022 for Plant Lovers and Gardeners