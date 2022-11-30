Shopping

The 19 Best Gifts for Chefs to Make the Holidays Sweet: Shop Le Creuset, Always Pan, KitchenAid, and More

By Danica Creahan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
holiday gifts for chefs and bakers
Getty

The holidays are here and there are still plenty of delicious meals to look forward to, many of which are courtesy of the chefs and bakers in your life. To make the most chaotic time of year for cooking go a bit smoother for them (or yourself), find a holiday gift that will add convenience among all that chaos in the kitchen. 

From KitchenAid food processors to speed up all that slicing and dicing on your to-do list, to a TikTok-famous chef's cookbook of vegan Korean food, there’s a gift out there to spark joy in any chef’s life. Treat them to the tried-and-true luxury of a Le Creuset Dutch Oven, or introduce them to new favorites like Drew Barrymore's kitchenware and Our Place's cast iron Always Pan. Know someone who deserves some extra special recognition for their cooking abilities? Try a customized apron or rolling pin for a sweet and personal present. 

This season, it's time to give back to those who work hard in the kitchen to keep the holidays sweet. We've curated the best gifts for pro chefs and home cooks alike. 

Cast Iron Always Pan
Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan
Our Place
Cast Iron Always Pan

The bestselling Always Pan now comes in the first-ever, 8-in-1 cast iron version. 

$155
Brightland The Duo
Brightland The Duo
Brightland
Brightland The Duo

This stunning duo of olive oils includes the Awake for roasting and sauteeing and the Alive for topping salads and breads.

$74
Personalized Wood Rolling Pin
Personalized wood rolling pin
My Personal Memories via Amazon
Personalized Wood Rolling Pin

Customize this wooden rolling pin with an engraving of the recipient’s name for an extra personal touch to this sweet gift.

$30 AND UP
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Walmart
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

Get all the pots and pans you need to throw an elegant feast with this 12 piece cookware set. If you're cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year, you'll want these on your burners.

$149
Le Creuset 5.5qt Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset
Le Creuset 5.5qt Round Dutch Oven

Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens: you can cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades. The brand's latest color Rhone, a plummy deep red with a gold handle, is especially luxe.

$420
Truffle Oil Selection Gift Set
Truffle Oil Selection Gift Set
TruffleHunter via Amazon
Truffle Oil Selection Gift Set

Truffle oil- the best secret ingredient to have in your kitchen. This gift set includes black, white and English truffle oil, great for a burgeoning foodie.

$31
Global 8" Chef's Knife with Custom Engraving
Global 8" Chef's Knife
Global via Amazon
Global 8" Chef's Knife with Custom Engraving

This knife is an all-around great one for multipurpose cooking activities including mincing, cutting, chopping, slicing and prep work. If you aren’t ready to take on a whole knives set, this one has you covered. Plus, the custom engraving makes it all that much more special.

$125
The Korean Vegan Cookbook: Reflections and Recipes from Omma's Kitchen
The Korean Vegan Cookbook: Reflections and Recipes from Omma's Kitchen
Amazon
The Korean Vegan Cookbook: Reflections and Recipes from Omma's Kitchen

Cooks looking to turn over a new leaf will love learning to transform classic Korean dishes with inventive vegan techniques.

$18
KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer 
KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer
Target
KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer 

If you’ve been dreaming of adding a KitchenAid stand mixer to your kitchen, now is the time. The multi-functional tool is now $200 off and is available in five gorgeous colors — ice blue, ink blue, black, red, and silver.


$450$250
AT TARGET
$450$250
AT BEST BUY
Cuisinart ICE-30BC Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Automatic Ice Cream Maker
Cuisinart ICE-30BC Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Automatic Ice Cream Maker
Amazon
Cuisinart ICE-30BC Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Automatic Ice Cream Maker

This ice cream maker from Cuisinart eases the work that goes into making your favorite frozen desserts. 

$85$78
Mini Cocottes Set with Cookbook
Mini Cocottes Set with Cookbook
Le Creuset
Mini Cocottes Set with Cookbook

Whether they're a pro in the kitchen or just watch a lot of British Baking Show, any aspiring chef in your life will appreciate this thoughtful gift set of four mini cast iron cocottes and a cookbook.

$144$105
Personalized Apron
Personalized Apron
Naive Argo via Amazon
Personalized Apron

Customize this apron for the chef that deserves a little extra recognition for their efforts in the kitchen.

$23
KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment Kit
Kitchenaid Food Processor Attachment Kit with Commercial Style Dicing
Walmart
KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment Kit

Avoid injuries during those crucial and chaotic cooking moments with this attachment that can dice, slice, shred and julienne any fruits, vegetables or hard cheeses that you need. Adjust the thickness of your slices with just one lever.

$200$160
Baker’s Dusting Wand
Baker’s Dusting Wand
Oxo via Amazon
Baker’s Dusting Wand

Dust dough with flour or baked goods with sugar of all kinds to your heart’s content with this handy little device, sure to make any baker’s day.

$12
KitchenAid Pasta Roller Attachment
Kitchenaid Pasta Roller Attachment
Home Depot
KitchenAid Pasta Roller Attachment

Heads will roll over the homemade pasta you can make with the help of this pasta roller attachment which also includes spaghetti and fettuccine cutters.

$90$83
Magic Mill Food Dehydrator
Magic Mill Food Dehydrator
Magic Mill via Amazon
Magic Mill Food Dehydrator

With dishwasher-safe trays and a built-in digital thermostat and timer, making dehydrated fruit chips or your own jerky has never been more (deliciously) convenient. 

$200$160
Multi-Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Multi-Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Mueller Austria via Amazon
Multi-Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer

Cut vegetables evenly and easily with this multi-blade mandoline slicer that includes five interchangeable blades.

$40$30
Herb Cutter Scissors
Herb Cutter Scissors
Amazon
Herb Cutter Scissors

Make prepping and garnishing a breeze with herb-cutting scissors.

$9
Fly By Jing Triple Threat
FLY BY JING Triple Threat Trio of Addictive Sichuan Sauces
Amazon
Fly By Jing Triple Threat

For fans of spicy food, gift them with a trio of sichuan hot sauces: Sichuan Chili Crisp, Zhong Sauce, and Mala Spice Mix.

$45

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT: 

15 Unique and Thoughtful Gift Ideas That Your Wife Will Love

The Best 2022 Wine Advent Calendars, Clubs, and Subscriptions to Gift

15 Best Jewelry Gifts from Brilliant Earth That Will Steal Her Heart

25 Thoughtful Gifts for New Moms to Celebrate Them This Holiday Season

Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List: 15 Hottest Gifts For the Holidays

The Best Amazon Holiday Gift Deals for Kids of All Ages

The 20 Best Fragrance Gift Sets to Give This Christmas

25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget

30 Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Well Worth the Splurge

Creative Plant Gift Ideas in 2022 for Plant Lovers and Gardeners