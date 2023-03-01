Shopping

The 21 Best Leggings for Women of 2023: Shop Top Styles for Working Out, Yoga, Lounging and More

By Amy Lee
Best Leggings for Women in 2023
We all know that most leggings are technically made for fitness activities like yoga, working out and running. However, with luxe materials and eye-catching patterns, they also make a serious style statement — especially if you're buying them for everyday wear. A new pair of leggings is an essential part of an active wardrobe, and the right pair can help you achieve your fitness goals.

After the last few years of working from home and prioritizing our comfort, there's no denying that leggings have become more of a mainstay than ever. With that in mind, we have gathered a hot list of the best leggings for women to wear — whether you're dressing up or dressing down this season. Not only are our picks super comfortable and ultra-flattering, but they are also highly-rated by customers at top brands like lululemon, Alo Yoga, Spanx, Amazon and more. 

There's a large range of leggings suited for every type of personal style — whether you want a dressier, edgier faux leather option, a performance pant that'll keep up during high-intensity workouts, fleece-lined leggings, or a colorful design that turns heads. No matter the style, we can guarantee the leggings below are comfy and chic. Elevate your everyday wardrobe essential with these leggings that are great for yoga, working out, running errands, or lounging around.

The Best Leggings for Women

yummie Rachel Shaping Legging
yummie Rachel Shaping Legging
yummie
yummie Rachel Shaping Legging

Shapewear and lounge brand yummie's best-selling style is the Rachel shaping legging that gently sculpts with ultra-soft stretch cotton — available in sizes sizes XS-3X and nine colors.

$54
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"
lululemon
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"

Made of buttery-soft Nulu fabric, lululemon's Align leggings are one of the brand's best-selling styles for a reason.

$98
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala has some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise. 

$23
Free People Mid-Rise Full Length Low And Flow Legging
Free People Mid-Rise Full Length Low And Flow Legging
Free People
Free People Mid-Rise Full Length Low And Flow Legging

Add some whimsy to your next yoga routine wearing these fitted leggings with a flowy, flared leg. These chic, fun leggings will look great even outside of the gym. 

$98
Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Bootcut Legging
Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Bootcut Legging
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Bootcut Legging

Not every workout legging has to have tapered ankles — a cropped legging doesn't work for everyone or every workout. This high waist legging from the celeb-loved Alo Yoga are flared for comfort and you can wear them to yoga class or as an everyday legging.

$108
Baleaf Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
BALEAF Fleece Lined Water Resistant Legging
Amazon
Baleaf Fleece Lined Winter Leggings

These fleece-lined leggings will keep you warm and comfortable on cold winter days. 

$36$29
Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings
Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings

With a celebrity fan following that includes Jennifer Garner, Kourtney Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, and Jessica Alba, the apparel giant has a reputation for the best in shape wear, leggings and a ton of other must-have items like the Booty Boost active leggings which have become a favorite among the stars.

$98
Outdoor Voices SuperForm Bloom 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices SuperForm Bloom 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices SuperForm Bloom 7/8 Legging

Made from sweat-wicking fabric, these Outdoor Voices leggings were made for high impact activities like running, training, jogging and more.

$98$49
Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Pocket Leggings
Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Pocket Leggings
Nike
Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Pocket Leggings

Made with silky-soft recycled fabric, these leggings feel like a second skin while still managing to have perfectly opaque coverage.

$90$45
IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants
Amazon
IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

With functional pockets and four-way stretch, these leggings keep you covered during your workout. Plus, they have over 44,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. 

$30$26
Athleta Rainier Bootcut Pant
Athleta Rainier Bootcut Pant
Athleta
Athleta Rainier Bootcut Pant

Another great bootcut option, these leggings are designed to withstand medium to high-impact workouts in the winter cold.

$119$60
Everlane The Perform Legging
Everlane The Perform Legging
Everlane
Everlane The Perform Legging

This lightweight compression legging features an extra-high waist, minimal seams, an interior pocket, and a performance fabric with sweat-wicking properties. It's also 58% recycled nylon.

$68
Beyond Yoga Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings
Beyond Yoga Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Beyond Yoga Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings

Your gym routine will remain fiercely fresh with these ankle-length leggings, featuring a high waist and stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric.

$97
lululemon Nulu and Crisscross Mesh Stirrup Tight
lululemon Nulu and Crisscross Mesh Stirrup Tight
lululemon
lululemon Nulu and Crisscross Mesh Stirrup Tight

These waist-snatching criss-cross leggings have mesh panels for extra breathability.

$128$99
Ododos High Waist Yoga Leggings with Pockets
Ododos High Waist Yoga Leggings with Pockets
Amazon
Ododos High Waist Yoga Leggings with Pockets

Give the black yoga pants a break with these camouflage-printed leggings. This pair is made with moisture wicking fabric and provides maximum comfort with its 4-way stretch feature.

$50$23
Girlfriend Collective Midnight Compressive High-Rise Legging
Girlfriend Collective Midnight Compressive High-Rise Legging
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Midnight Compressive High-Rise Legging

These stretchy high-waisted compression leggings hold you in while giving you room to move, which means they’re great for running and indoor cycling. And the fabric is made from recycled water bottles, so you'll feel just as good as you look in these.

$78
Sweaty Betty Super Soft 7/8 Yoga Leggings
Sweaty Betty Super Soft 7/8 Yoga Leggings
Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty Super Soft 7/8 Yoga Leggings

These leggings won’t budge, even during your most intense treadmill sprint or barre class. The moisture wicking fabric made with spandex along with the wide waistband makes these ultra-comfortable workout pants. Also, these are designed with elongating seamlines to sculpt your bum.

$110$70
Carbon38 Ribbed Regular Rise 7/8 Legging
Carbon38 Ribbed Regular Rise 7/8 Legging
Carbon38
Carbon38 Ribbed Regular Rise 7/8 Legging

An ultra-flattering pair of leggings made with soft textures, this pair is totally on-trend and totally comfortable.

$108$92
Yummie Gloria Skimmer Cotton Stretch Shaping Legging
Yummie Gloria Skimmer Cotton Stretch Shaping Legging
Yummie
Yummie Gloria Skimmer Cotton Stretch Shaping Legging

Though they look simple and chic, these leggings are busy: They don't stop slimming, sculpting or lifting as you go about your day. But they work just as well if you're looking for a lounge legging.

$54$29
Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging
Alo Yoga 7/8 High-waist Airlift Legging
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging

Whether you need a good pair of running leggings or you need workout leggings to breeze through hot yoga, in the 7/8 gym leggings from Alo Yoga is an update to the popular full-length version. 

$128
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx Faux leather leggings
Spanx
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging — available in sizes XS-3X — utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy, a great butt, and keep you comfortable all day. 

$98

