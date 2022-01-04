Shopping

The 22 Best Amazon Deals to Shop at Its New Year 2022 Sale

By ETonline Staff
New year, new deals! Amazon has kicked off its New Year sale and is offering a ton of deals on hot items to add to your winter and new year routine, including clothes, activewear, skincare, face masks, electronics, kitchenware, mattresses and space heaters. 

The Amazon 2022 sale has a ton of options to save on -- from the perfect pair of winter leggings to the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Maker. The holidays aren't the only time to save big. The new year features savings on products you've been eyeing since last year. More standout deals at Amazon include the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes, Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush, Apple Watch SE and Schwinn Treadmill. 

In addition to Amazon, more fan favorites like Michael Kors, Nordstrom and Tory Burch are having New Year sales you don't want to miss. 

Shop ET's top picks from the Amazon New Year sale below. 

Clothing and Beauty

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets
These classic Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants have a 4.6-star rating and nearly 43,000 global ratings. 
$25$21
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
Amazon
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
These fleece-lined leggings will keep you warm and comfortable on cold winter days. 
$28 AND UP
SATINA High Waisted Leggings
SATINA High Waisted Leggings
Amazon
SATINA High Waisted Leggings
These buttery soft leggings can be dressed up or down for any season! 
$20$14
ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoe
ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoe
Amazon
ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoe
Need a new pair of running shoes? Opt for the reliable ASICS Gel-Contend 7. 
$65$55
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
As the name suggests, the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe feels like you're walking on clouds. 
$70$49
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
revlon
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Take 42% off on the cult-favorite Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush that blow dries the hair with ease right at home. 
$60$35
Olay Ultimate Eye Cream
Olay Ultimate Eye Cream
Amazon
Olay Ultimate Eye Cream
A multi-tasking eye cream that helps de-puff, brighten and fight wrinkles around the delicate eye area. 
$30$20
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Amazon
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
The TruSkin Vitamin C Serum has over 92,000 global ratings. 
$30$20

Health and Fitness

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm)
Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm)
Amazon
Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm)
Hurry to save 14% on the Apple Watch SE.
$279$239
Fitbit Versa 3 Health and Fitness Smartwatch
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch
Amazon
Fitbit Versa 3 Health and Fitness Smartwatch
The Fitbit Versa 3 fitness watch has GPS, heart rate monitor, built-in Alexa and battery life of six days. 
$230$208
Jumbl Blue Disposable Face Masks, Pack of 100
Jumbl Blue Disposable Face Masks, Pack of 100
Amazon
Jumbl Blue Disposable Face Masks, Pack of 100
Stock up on face masks and save on this pack of 100 of 3-ply, breathable face masks with interior nose wire. 
$25$19
Schwinn Fitness 810 Treadmill
Schwinn Fitness 810 Treadmill
Amazon
Schwinn Fitness 810 Treadmill
Take 38% off the Schwinn Fitness 810 Treadmill. It has over 50 global routes that auto-adjust in real time to your speed. 
$1,299$799
Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill
Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill
Amazon
Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill
This foldable treadmill is perfect for small spaces. 
$500$340
BalanceFrom GoYoga 1/4-Inch Yoga Mat
BalanceFrom GoYoga 1/4-Inch Yoga Mat
Amazon
BalanceFrom GoYoga 1/4-Inch Yoga Mat
Wanting to get into yoga this year? This yoga mat with carrying strap is an essential. 
$30$16
Amazin' Aces Pickleball Wood 4-Paddle Set
Amazin' Aces Pickleball Wood 4-Paddle Set
Amazon
Amazin' Aces Pickleball Wood 4-Paddle Set
Pickleball is a great family activity. This set comes with four pickleball paddles, four pickleballs and a mesh bag. 
$55$40
321 STRONG Foam Roller
321 STRONG Foam Roller
Amazon
321 STRONG Foam Roller
This medium-density foam roller has 3D massage zones that mimic the pressure of a therapist's hands. 
$45$27

Home and Kitchen

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker
Amazon
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker
Make delicious coffee and espresso with the Nespresso Vertuo. 
$159$146
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Save $40 on the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker. 
$130$90
Tuft & Needle Original Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress
Tuft & Needle Original Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress
Amazon
Tuft & Needle Original Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress
The Tuft & Needle mattress is available on Amazon! Plus, save $113 on the mattress made from proprietary adaptive foam that has bounce and support. 
$895$782
American Soft Linen Towel Set
American Soft Linen Towel Set
Amazon
American Soft Linen Towel Set
A soft, absorbent Turkish cotton towel set that includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths.
$73$34
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
Amazon
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
Now's the time to save on a portable space heater. This ceramic heater has two heat levels and one cool air fan. 
$36$34
Dreo 24" Space Heater
Space Heater
Amazon
Dreo 24" Space Heater
This 24-inch tower heater is a must-have for winter. 
$85$71

