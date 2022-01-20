The 22 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Today: Down Jackets, Apple Watches, Winter Leggings and More
You can always count on Amazon for an amazing deal. Check out Amazon's deals on hot items to add to your winter routine, including clothes, activewear, skincare, face masks, electronics, kitchenware, mattresses and space heaters.
Amazon deals has a ton of options to save on -- from the perfect pair of winter leggings to the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Maker. The holidays aren't the only time to save big. The new year features savings on products you've been eyeing since last year. More standout deals at Amazon include the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes, Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush, Apple Watch SE and Schwinn Treadmill.
Right now, Amazon if offering nearly 50% off the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds, which is $20 less than the lowest price we saw them for on Prime Day. The sleek earbuds feature Bluetooth 5 connectivity and a comfort-first fit for all-day wear. The case included also doubles as a wireless charger.
Shop ET's top picks from the Amazon sale below. Looking for Valentine's Day gift inspiration? Check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide.
Clothing and Beauty
Health and Fitness
Home and Kitchen
