The 23 Best Leggings for Women of 2023: Shop Top Styles for Working Out, Yoga, Lounging and More
We all know that most leggings are technically made for fitness activities like yoga, working out and running. However, with luxe materials and eye-catching patterns, they also make a serious style statement — especially if you're buying them for everyday wear. A new pair of leggings is an essential part of an active wardrobe, and the right pair can help you achieve your fitness goals.
After the last few years of working from home and prioritizing our comfort, there's no denying that leggings have become more of a mainstay than ever. With that in mind, we have gathered a hot list of the best leggings for women to wear — whether you're dressing up or dressing down this season. Not only are our picks super comfortable and ultra-flattering, but they are also highly rated by customers at top brands like lululemon, alo Yoga, Spanx, Amazon, Aerie and more.
There's a large range of leggings suited for every type of personal style — whether you want a dressier, edgier faux leather option, a performance pant that'll keep up during high-intensity workouts, fleece-lined leggings, or a colorful design that turns heads. No matter the style, we can guarantee the leggings below are comfy and chic. Elevate your everyday wardrobe essentials with these leggings that are great for yoga, working out, running errands, or lounging around.
The Best Leggings for Women
Shapewear and lounge brand yummie's best-selling style is the Rachel shaping legging that gently sculpts with ultra-soft stretch cotton — available in sizes sizes XS-3X and nine colors.
Made of buttery-soft Nulu fabric, lululemon's Align leggings are one of the brand's best-selling styles for a reason.
These purple-striped leggings are absolutely adorable and perfect for spring. And if you're into workout (or lounging) sets, you can grab the matching sports bra.
No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala has some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise.
Add some whimsy to your next yoga routine wearing these fitted leggings with a flowy, flared leg. These chic, fun leggings will look great even outside of the gym.
Not every workout legging has to have tapered ankles — a cropped legging doesn't work for everyone or every workout. This high waist legging from the celeb-loved Alo Yoga are flared for comfort and you can wear them to yoga class or as an everyday legging.
These fleece-lined leggings will keep you warm and comfortable on cooler days.
With a celebrity fan following that includes Jennifer Garner, Kourtney Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, and Jessica Alba, the apparel giant has a reputation for the best in shape wear, leggings and a ton of other must-have items like the Booty Boost active leggings which have become a favorite among the stars.
Made from sweat-wicking fabric, these Outdoor Voices leggings were made for high impact activities like running, training, jogging and more.
Made with silky-soft recycled fabric, these leggings feel like a second skin while still managing to have perfectly opaque coverage.
With functional pockets and four-way stretch, these leggings keep you covered during your workout. Plus, they have over 56,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
Another great bootcut option, these leggings are designed to withstand medium to high-impact workouts in the winter cold.
These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging — available in sizes XS-3X — utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy, a great butt, and keep you comfortable all day.
This lightweight compression legging features an extra-high waist, minimal seams, an interior pocket, and a performance fabric with sweat-wicking properties. It's also 58% recycled nylon.
A high-waisted yoga legging with pockets, available in a rainbow of colors.
Your gym routine will remain fiercely fresh with these ankle-length leggings, featuring a high waist and stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric.
These waist-snatching criss-cross leggings have mesh panels for extra breathability.
Give the black yoga pants a break with these camouflage-printed leggings. This pair is made with moisture wicking fabric and provides maximum comfort with its 4-way stretch feature.
These stretchy high-waisted compression leggings hold you in while giving you room to move, which means they’re great for running and indoor cycling. And the fabric is made from recycled water bottles, so you'll feel just as good as you look in these.
These leggings won’t budge, even during your most intense treadmill sprint or barre class. The moisture wicking fabric made with spandex along with the wide waistband makes these ultra-comfortable workout pants. Also, these are designed with elongating seamlines to sculpt your bum.
An ultra-flattering pair of leggings made with soft textures, this pair is totally on-trend and totally comfortable.
Though they look simple and chic, these leggings are busy: They don't stop slimming, sculpting or lifting as you go about your day. But they work just as well if you're looking for a lounge legging.
Whether you need a good pair of running leggings or you need workout leggings to breeze through hot yoga, in the 7/8 gym leggings from Alo Yoga is an update to the popular full-length version.
