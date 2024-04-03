Sales & Deals

The 30 Best Appliance Deals at Amazon: Save Big on Kitchen Upgrades, Air Purifiers, Vacuums and More

Kitchen
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 10:43 AM PDT, April 3, 2024

Get up to 70% off kitchen appliances, vacuums, air purifiers and more at Amazon.

With the arrival of spring heralding a fresh start, it's the perfect time to give your home the refresh it deserves with new appliances. Whether you're eager to elevate your kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances or looking to dive into your spring cleaning routine with the latest cleaning gadgets, Amazon is rolling out deals on everything you need for your home.

For those appliances you've been coveting, like that Keurig for your perfect morning cup of coffee or an iRobot Roomba robot vacuum that will make cleaning your floors a breeze, we suggest checking out Amazon's deals. Right now, you can save hundreds on kitchen and cleaning appliances.

Big-name brands like Ninja, Dyson, Vitamix, Nespresso and more are currently up to 70% off at Amazon. Everything from viral coffee makers and air fryers to cordless vacuums is majorly marked down to help you revitalize your home this spring.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best appliance deals to shop at Amazon.

Best Amazon Coffee Maker Deals

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Enjoy delicious coffee made in seconds with the highly-rated Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker.

$130 $80

Shop Now

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi
Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi

With over 40 blends available, from espressos to large cups, you'll find each Vertuo coffee has a character of its own. Use the included Aeroccino milk frother to make delicious cappuccinos and lattes with perfectly steamed milk.

$179 $120

Shop Now

De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine

De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine
Amazon

De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine

In a compact design, brew lattes, cappuccinos and more in a comfort of your home. 

$156 $85

Shop Now

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Brew the perfect single-serve coffee or espresso drink time after time, thanks to Nespresso's Centrifusion technology that uses barcodes to deliver the best in-cup results.

$249 $189

Shop Now

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker

With Keurig's K-Duo Coffee Maker. you can use both K-Cups and ground coffee. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm.

$190 $143

Shop Now

Best Amazon Blender Deals

Cuisinart Smart Power Duet Blender/Food Processor

Cuisinart Smart Power Duet Blender/Food Processor
Amazon

Cuisinart Smart Power Duet Blender/Food Processor

Whip up your go-to dip in a fraction of the time thanks to the Cuisinart Smart Power Duet Blender/Food Processor.

$165 $73

Shop Now

Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor

Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor
Amazon

Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor

Crafted with a powerful 1200-peak-watt, the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor powers through heavy loads efficiently. 

$120 $90

Shop Now

Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender

Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender
Amazon

Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender

For those who make small to midsize blends, this Vitamix blender is perfect for you.

$500 $347

Shop Now

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO
Amazon

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO

Blend your overly-ripe fruit into smoothies in an instant with this high-powered, professional blender from Ninja. Not only does it come with the traditional blender jar, but it also comes with a convenient cup that can go directly on the blender. 

$140 $110

Shop Now

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade
Amazon

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade

Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. The 64 oz. container is ideal for blending large batches for delicious family meals. 

$500 $410

Shop Now

Best Amazon Air Fryer Deals

Ultrean Air Fryer

Ultrean Air Fryer
Amazon

Ultrean Air Fryer

Save time and money with this electric air fryer. Try air-frying snacks and baked foods in this easy-to-clean device.

$96 $60

Shop Now

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

With Ninja's wide temperature range (from 105 to 400 degrees), you can gently remove moisture to dehydrate fruits or cook snacks quickly. 

$130 $90

Shop Now

Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt

Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt
Amazon

Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt

You'll want this dual-basket air fryer in your kitchen. It's perfect for reheating leftovers or creating lighter versions of your favorite fried foods. The two baskets allow you to cook multiple items at different temperatures to cook your food even faster. 

$120 $85

Shop Now

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Amazon

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

Reheat leftovers to their original glory (or better!) in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time, so your food can go from cold to golden in minutes. 

$170 $118

Shop Now

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid 13-in-1 Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker Combo

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid 13-in-1 Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker Combo
Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid 13-in-1 Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker Combo

Get this best-selling, do-it-all appliance that can cook, stew, steam, fry and so much more. Plus, it comes with over a thousand free recipes, so you never have to wonder what's for dinner.

$230 $169

Shop Now

Best Amazon Air Purifier Deals

GermGuardian Air Purifier with HEPA 13 Filter

GermGuardian Air Purifier with HEPA 13 Filter
Amazon

GermGuardian Air Purifier with HEPA 13 Filter

The GermGuardian gets rid of germs and airborne viruses using UV-C light while trapping allergens with a HEPA filter.

$100 $77

Shop Now

PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier

PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier
Amazon

PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier

The highly rated PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier can capture allergens, dust, smoke, odors, pet hair, dander and air pollutants.

$229 $153

Shop Now

BISSELL air320 Smart Air Purifier

BISSELL air320 Smart Air Purifier
Amazon

BISSELL air320 Smart Air Purifier

The Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier comes with an all-in-one pre-filter and HEPA filters that work together to capture and filter 99.97% of air particles. This Bissell air purifier also comes with sensor monitors that work to automatically adjust the fan speed. 

$340 $168

Shop Now

BLUEAIR Bedroom Air Purifier, Blue 311 Auto

BLUEAIR Bedroom Air Purifier, Blue 311 Auto
Amazon

BLUEAIR Bedroom Air Purifier, Blue 311 Auto

Clear the air with a new air purifier made for small spaces. The Blueair Blue Pure 311 Auto small room air purifier cuts down on allergens like pollen, dust and pet dander to help you breathe easier. 

$250 $170

Shop Now

Best Amazon Robot Vacuum Deals

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum

Get 50% off a robot vacuum that is ideal for homes with pets. With PrecisionVision Navigation, Roomba j7 identifies and avoids obstacles like pet waste and charging cords to get the whole job done.

$600 $299

Shop Now

Manvins Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Manvins Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
Amazon

Manvins Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

This Robot Vacuum works double duty: It can mop, too! It is enabled with WiFi/Bluetooth, has a self-charging feature and uses tangle-free, strong suction.

$700 $160

Shop Now

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Save on Shark's powerful robot vacuum with a HEPA filtration system that captures pet hair, dust mites, dander and allergens with ease. The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.

$550 $330

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum

Save on iRobot's most powerful cleaning system and advanced technologies. The s9+ cleans thoroughly—even into corners and along edges. It empties itself into the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that holds months of debris.

$1,000 $600

Shop Now

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base
Amazon

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

After each cleaning session, the Shark IQ robot vacuum automatically empties its dust bin into the bagless base, which holds dirt and debris from up to 30 cleaning sessions. With IQ Navigation, your robot can now map your entire home, allowing you to select which rooms to clean.

$600 $379

Shop Now

Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum with Bagless Self Emptying Station

Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum with Bagless Self Emptying Station
Amazon

Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum with Bagless Self Emptying Station

With the ability to switch from vacuuming to mopping, the Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum will keep the messes at bay.

$600 $420

With Coupon

Shop Now

Best Amazon Cordless Vacuum Deals

Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Black + Decker's Powerseries Extreme vacuum cleaner features an angled floorhead and 3-speed control to deep clean all types of surfaces.

$180 $150

Shop Now

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Dyson V8 has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air.

$470 $369

Shop Now

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner

This vacuum cleaner features a digital display that displays run-time countdowns and maintenance alerts so that you can keep track of your clean-up. Aside from that, the vacuum cleaner has three different cleaning modes.

$720 $470

Shop Now

Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

For an ultra-lightweight vacuum with incredible cleaning performance, this Shark model has a powerfins brushroll that digs deep into carpets and directly engages floors.

$330 $250

Shop Now

LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner

LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner

An all-in-one cordless vacuum that allows you to transition from vacuum to wet mop to clean your hardwood floors in one snap. 

$1,000 $599

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

