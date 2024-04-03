With the arrival of spring heralding a fresh start, it's the perfect time to give your home the refresh it deserves with new appliances. Whether you're eager to elevate your kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances or looking to dive into your spring cleaning routine with the latest cleaning gadgets, Amazon is rolling out deals on everything you need for your home.

For those appliances you've been coveting, like that Keurig for your perfect morning cup of coffee or an iRobot Roomba robot vacuum that will make cleaning your floors a breeze, we suggest checking out Amazon's deals. Right now, you can save hundreds on kitchen and cleaning appliances.

Big-name brands like Ninja, Dyson, Vitamix, Nespresso and more are currently up to 70% off at Amazon. Everything from viral coffee makers and air fryers to cordless vacuums is majorly marked down to help you revitalize your home this spring.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best appliance deals to shop at Amazon.

Best Amazon Coffee Maker Deals

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker With Keurig's K-Duo Coffee Maker. you can use both K-Cups and ground coffee. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm. $190 $143 Shop Now

Best Amazon Blender Deals

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO Amazon Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO Blend your overly-ripe fruit into smoothies in an instant with this high-powered, professional blender from Ninja. Not only does it come with the traditional blender jar, but it also comes with a convenient cup that can go directly on the blender. $140 $110 Shop Now

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade Amazon Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. The 64 oz. container is ideal for blending large batches for delicious family meals. $500 $410 Shop Now

Best Amazon Air Fryer Deals

Best Amazon Air Purifier Deals

BISSELL air320 Smart Air Purifier Amazon BISSELL air320 Smart Air Purifier The Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier comes with an all-in-one pre-filter and HEPA filters that work together to capture and filter 99.97% of air particles. This Bissell air purifier also comes with sensor monitors that work to automatically adjust the fan speed. $340 $168 Shop Now

Best Amazon Robot Vacuum Deals

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum Get 50% off a robot vacuum that is ideal for homes with pets. With PrecisionVision Navigation, Roomba j7 identifies and avoids obstacles like pet waste and charging cords to get the whole job done. $600 $299 Shop Now

Best Amazon Cordless Vacuum Deals

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: