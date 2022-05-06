The 30 Best Deals on Amazon Worth Shopping This Weekend Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022
You can always count on Amazon for an amazing deal, but right now, we're looking forward to Amazon Prime Day 2022. Amazon announced that Prime Day is slated for July this year, though they did not confirm an official date yet.
Though it might still be a few months away, our shopping carts are already filled with the best Amazon deals currently available. If you've been looking forward to deals on Amazon Prime Day — but don't want to actually wait for Amazon Prime Day — here's a guide to the can't-miss discounts on tons of items this spring ahead of the mega-sales event.
From the perfect pair of leggings to programmable air fryers, the top deals from Amazon include incredible markdowns that rival those of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Right now, you can find standout deals at Amazon including an Apple Watch Series 7, robot vacuums, and adidas running shoes.
Shop ET's top picks for the best deals at Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022 below.
Not only does this tablet come with a child-proof case, it also comes with a free year of Amazon Kids+, which gives you access to thousands of apps, games, books, videos and educational content.
This Shark vacuum has a self-cleaning brushroll, can be removed to be handheld and is anti-allergen.
If you're looking for deals on a tablet that's for creating art and editing pictures on, the Apple iPad Air is a great choice. The display on the iPad Air is super interactive. It's a great tablet for notetaking, editing photos and creating illustrations.
If you're a hot sleeper, upgrade your mattress with this cooling memory foam topper. The ventilated topper optimizes airflow for a good night's sleep.
With the Kindle's long-lasting charge, easily take the books you're currently reading everywhere you go. The glare-free display reads like a physical book, even when reading outside in the sun.
If you've been toying with the idea of upgrading to a smart TV, this is the deal you want to take advantage of. You can save on the Amazon Fire TV to get cinematic 4K entertainment with Alexa built in for a hands-free experience.
This is a rare deal on an Apple Watch.
Get a $10 Amazon credit when you buy a spend $50 in Amazon gift cards. Treat the mom, dad, or upcoming grad in your life to an Amazon gift card and get free Amazon money for yourself to spend on Prime Day.
As the name suggests, the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe feels like you're walking on clouds.
With iRobot Genius, you can choose to set your vacuum to start cleaning when you leave and stop when you come home, so you only notice the clean, but never the cleaning.
Make 2 Belgian waffles at once with this Black + Decker rotating waffle maker.
Give any room in your home new life with an addition of a vintage runner rug.
This portable printer is compatible with iOS + Android and can print black and white photos or text in seconds. Great for journaling, studying and preserving memories on the go.
Eliminate fatigue from the inside out with the strong and powerful high-frequency vibration stimulation from this handheld massage gun. With 20 speed levels to choose from, bring a different intensity to your massage experience.
Save on the Apple AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation. MagSafe charging case included.
Make some of your favorite viral air fryer recipes from TikTok with this 4 qt. Ninja air fryer.
On the hunt for the perfect gift for your mom for Mother's Day? Treat her to these elegant 1 carat diamond stud earring. They also have an authenticated 14K white gold base and prong.
The Revlon One-Step Brush is the perfect gift for Mom for Mother's Day. It's an all-in-one tool that detangles, brushes, dries and styles hair.
Grab these viral leggings with scrunched detail for a booty-lifting effect.
Rotate leggings with biker shorts for your workouts.
This is an incredible deal on a robot vacuum — save on this gadget to get all your spring cleaning done without breaking a sweat.
This countertop GE ice maker makes tiny nugget-shaped ice cubes. It also has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can create a schedule for the ice maker to make fresh ice for upcoming get togethers or when you get off work. There's no water hookup necessary, so the ice maker is portable. Plus, it can make up 24 pounds of ice a day (but can only hold 3 pounds of ice at a time).
Enjoy everyday comfort and support in your office. Designed to provide ample airflow and maneuverability, this office chair offers the perfect way to sit comfortably at your desk for long hours.
This duvet insert is the number one best-seller in its category on Amazon with 83,000 perfect ratings.
Leave your phone behind with calls, texts and music, all from your wrist using LTE connectivity. Make the most of every run with advanced coaching and oxygen level monitoring that help you exercise smarter while increasing endurance.
This quality ultrasonic humidifier helps your sleep and breathe better with an adjustable, 360-degree rotating nozzle and an auto-shutoff feature.
This set includes 2 bath towels, 2 hand towels, and 2 washcloths — all of which are extremely absorbent.
Be done with dust, pollen, pet dander, cooking and smoke odors with this air purifier that also has a fragrance sponge and night light function.
These TikTok-approved sandals are budget-friendly lookalikes to those famous Yeezy slides.
Air tight to keep food dry and fresh, these containers are durable and come with 24 reusable labels so you can stay organized.
