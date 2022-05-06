Shopping

The 30 Best Deals on Amazon Worth Shopping This Weekend Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Pre-Prime Day Deals
You can always count on Amazon for an amazing deal, but right now, we're looking forward to Amazon Prime Day 2022. Amazon announced that Prime Day is slated for July this year, though they did not confirm an official date yet. 

Though it might still be a few months away, our shopping carts are already filled with the best Amazon deals currently available. If you've been looking forward to deals on Amazon Prime Day — but don't want to actually wait for Amazon Prime Day — here's a guide to the can't-miss discounts on tons of items this spring ahead of the mega-sales event. 

From the perfect pair of leggings to programmable air fryers, the top deals from Amazon include incredible markdowns that rival those of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Right now, you can find standout deals at Amazon including an Apple Watch Series 7, robot vacuums, and adidas running shoes. 

Shop ET's top picks for the best deals at Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022 below. 

Fire HD 10 Tablet with Kid-Proof Case
Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet
Amazon
Fire HD 10 Tablet with Kid-Proof Case

Not only does this tablet come with a child-proof case, it also comes with a free year of Amazon Kids+, which gives you access to thousands of apps, games, books, videos and educational content.

$200$140
Shark IZ362H Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark IZ362H Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon
Shark IZ362H Cordless Stick Vacuum

This Shark vacuum has a self-cleaning brushroll, can be removed to be handheld and is anti-allergen.

$350$280
2020 Apple iPad Air
Apple iPad Air Gen 4
Amazon
2020 Apple iPad Air

If you're looking for deals on a tablet that's for creating art and editing pictures on, the Apple iPad Air is a great choice. The display on the iPad Air is super interactive. It's a great tablet for notetaking, editing photos and creating illustrations. 

$749$599
Best Price Mattress 4 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Best Price Mattress 4 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Amazon
Best Price Mattress 4 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper

If you're a hot sleeper, upgrade your mattress with this cooling memory foam topper. The ventilated topper optimizes airflow for a good night's sleep.

$120$68
Amazon Kindle - With a Built-in Front Light
Amazon Kindle - Now with a Built-in Front Light - Black - Ad-Supported
Amazon
Amazon Kindle - With a Built-in Front Light

With the Kindle's long-lasting charge, easily take the books you're currently reading everywhere you go. The glare-free display reads like a physical book, even when reading outside in the sun.

$90$55
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series

If you've been toying with the idea of upgrading to a smart TV, this is the deal you want to take advantage of. You can save on the Amazon Fire TV to get cinematic 4K entertainment with Alexa built in for a hands-free experience. 

$830$500
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7

This is a rare deal on an Apple Watch.

$429$359
Amazon Gift Card
Amazon Gift Card
Amazon
Amazon Gift Card

Get a $10 Amazon credit when you buy a spend $50 in Amazon gift cards. Treat the mom, dad, or upcoming grad in your life to an Amazon gift card and get free Amazon money for yourself to spend on Prime Day. 

$50
GET A $10 AMAZON CREDIT
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe

As the name suggests, the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe feels like you're walking on clouds. 

$70$60
iRobot Roomba i3
iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i3

With iRobot Genius, you can choose to set your vacuum to start cleaning when you leave and stop when you come home, so you only notice the clean, but never the cleaning.

$350$249
Black + Decker Rotating Waffle Maker
Black + Decker Rotating Waffle Maker
Amazon
Black + Decker Rotating Waffle Maker

Make 2 Belgian waffles at once with this Black + Decker rotating waffle maker.

$50$34
Unique Loom Vintage Runner Rug
Unique Loom Vintage Runner Rug
Amazon
Unique Loom Vintage Runner Rug

Give any room in your home new life with an addition of a vintage runner rug.

$75$27
Phomemo M02 Pocket Printer- Mini Bluetooth Wireless Printer
Phomemo M02 Pocket Printer- Mini Bluetooth Wireless Printer
Amazon
Phomemo M02 Pocket Printer- Mini Bluetooth Wireless Printer

This portable printer is compatible with iOS + Android and can print black and white photos or text in seconds. Great for journaling, studying and preserving memories on the go.

$55$43 WITH COUPON
Toloco Massage Gun
Toloco Massage Gun
Amazon
Toloco Massage Gun

Eliminate fatigue from the inside out with the strong and powerful high-frequency vibration stimulation from this handheld massage gun. With 20 speed levels to choose from, bring a different intensity to your massage experience. 

$120$70
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro

Save on the Apple AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation. MagSafe charging case included.

$249$174
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Make some of your favorite viral air fryer recipes from TikTok with this 4 qt. Ninja air fryer. 

$130$90
1 Carat Natural Diamond 14K White Gold Stud Earrings
1 Carat Natural Diamond 14K White Gold Stud Earrings
Amazon
1 Carat Natural Diamond 14K White Gold Stud Earrings

On the hunt for the perfect gift for your mom for Mother's Day? Treat her to these elegant 1 carat diamond stud earring. They also have an authenticated 14K white gold base and prong.

$900$756
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler

The Revlon One-Step Brush is the perfect gift for Mom for Mother's Day. It's an all-in-one tool that detangles, brushes, dries and styles hair. 

$50$40
SEASUM Scrunched Booty Leggings
SEASUM Scrunched Booty Leggings
Amazon
SEASUM Scrunched Booty Leggings

Grab these viral leggings with scrunched detail for a booty-lifting effect. 

$20$9
Heathyoga Biker Shorts
Heathyoga Biker Shorts
Amazon
Heathyoga Biker Shorts

Rotate leggings with biker shorts for your workouts. 

$22$18
D380 Robot Vacuum
D380 Robot Vacuum
Amazon
D380 Robot Vacuum

This is an incredible deal on a robot vacuum — save on this gadget to get all your spring cleaning done without breaking a sweat. 

$500$150
GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Amazon
GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

This countertop GE ice maker makes tiny nugget-shaped ice cubes. It also has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can create a schedule for the ice maker to make fresh ice for upcoming get togethers or when you get off work. There's no water hookup necessary, so the ice maker is portable. Plus, it can make up 24 pounds of ice a day (but can only hold 3 pounds of ice at a time).

$529$495
Flash Furniture Desk Chair
Flash Furniture Desk Chair
Amazon
Flash Furniture Desk Chair

Enjoy everyday comfort and support in your office. Designed to provide ample airflow and maneuverability, this office chair offers the perfect way to sit comfortably at your desk for long hours.

$226$137
Utopia Comforter Duvet Insert
Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert
Amazon
Utopia Comforter Duvet Insert

This duvet insert is the number one best-seller in its category on Amazon with 83,000 perfect ratings. 

$39$30
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Leave your phone behind with calls, texts and music, all from your wrist using LTE connectivity. Make the most of every run with advanced coaching and oxygen level monitoring that help you exercise smarter while increasing endurance.

$250$199
AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier
AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier
Amazon
AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier

This quality ultrasonic humidifier helps your sleep and breathe better with an adjustable, 360-degree rotating nozzle and an auto-shutoff feature. 

$50$39
Elvana Home Ultra Soft 6 Cotton Towel Set
Elvana Home Ultra Soft 6 Pack Cotton Towel Set
Amazon
Elvana Home Ultra Soft 6 Cotton Towel Set

This set includes 2 bath towels, 2 hand towels, and 2 washcloths — all of which are extremely absorbent. 

$40$20
TOPPIN HEPA Air Purifier
TOPPIN HEPA Air Purifier
Amazon
TOPPIN HEPA Air Purifier

Be done with dust, pollen, pet dander, cooking and smoke odors with this air purifier that also has a fragrance sponge and night light function. 

$65$50
Cloud Slippers
BRONAX Cloud Slippers
Amazon
Cloud Slippers

These TikTok-approved sandals are budget-friendly lookalikes to those famous Yeezy slides.

$31$24
Airtight Food Storage Containers, 7-Piece Set
Airtight Food Storage Containers
Amazon
Airtight Food Storage Containers, 7-Piece Set

Air tight to keep food dry and fresh, these containers are durable and come with 24 reusable labels so you can stay organized. 

$52$25

 

