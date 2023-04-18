With spring officially here, comes more thought into how you want to improve your cooking and upgrade your kitchen for the new season. Whether that means cooking more meals at home, attempting to bake more, or simplifying your time in the kitchen by trying a meal kit or a new kitchen gadget. Luckily for you, Amazon's Spring Sale has some great ideas and deals to refresh your kitchen essentials.

To help you dive back into cooking or baking, or just upgrade any worn-out kitchen gadgets, you can grab great discounts at Amazon on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again. Now is the time to save big on kitchen appliances for the spring like pressure cookers, food dehydrators, coffee makers, pots and pans, air fryers and more kitchen essentials. Plus, Amazon's deals include kitchen items from top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Keurig, Lodge, Ninja and KitchenAid.

Below, shop the best Amazon deals on cookware, bakeware, small appliances, and kitchen tools to give your kitchen a refresh this spring.

HyperChiller Iced Coffee & Beverage Cooler Amazon HyperChiller Iced Coffee & Beverage Cooler If you start your mornings hitting the floor running and don’t have time to prepare your iced coffee, the HyperChiller will chill your coffee in less than 60 seconds. It works with ALL types of coffee makers whether you use a single brew or a K-Cup by brewing directly in to your HyperChiller. $25 $13 Shop Now

Septree Food Dehydrator Amazon Septree Food Dehydrator A food dehydrator is a kitchen appliance you never knew you needed. Make your own healthy snacks like beef jerky, fruit leathers, and even dog treats for your furry companion. $146 $80 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Vitamix ONE Blender Amazon Vitamix ONE Blender If you're searching for a smaller blender, the Vitamix ONE is a great size and won't take up much space in your kitchen. $250 $150 Shop Now

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System Amazon Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go. $200 $150 Shop Now

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL Amazon Philips Premium Airfryer XXL In addition to producing less smell and splattering than conventional fryers, this air fryer is easy to clean, safe, and economical to use daily. With over 2,500 five-star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will surely get the job done. $350 $198 Shop Now

