The Dyson Airwrap is one of beauty's most coveted hair tools for a reason. Between it's unique barrel technology, rave TikTok reviews and thousands of 4-star ratings found all across the internet, it's easy to understand why the styler is so in-demand (and out of stock) -- though it doesn't make the process of actually getting your hands on one any less frustrating.

Fortunately, if you (like us) are always in the market for a great alternative to a mega-popular product, there are plenty of Dyson Airwrap dupes out there that provide the same volumizing results as the cult-favorite Dyson styler, but without the hefty price tag or hassle of finding one.

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush, for example, is the latest tool to challenge the Dyson Airwrap's status as the premier hair styling technology -- and it has absolutely captivated TikTok users in the process. But there are also a number of other top-rated hair tools from T3, L'ange, Shark and so many others that have proven to be excellent alternatives to Dyson's most prized hair tool.

To help you in your shopping -- and give you the inspiration to elevate your hair game ASAP -- the ET Style team has scoured the internet in search of the very top Dyson Airwrap dupes that are as affordable as they are effective.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for the six best Dyson Airwrap dupes. Looking for more feasible alternatives to today's top products? Check out the best lululemon lookalikes we found on TikTok, plus shop a Dyson vacuum alternative that's now on sale at Amazon.

