Shopping

The 8 Best Air Fryer Deals: Shop the Prime Day Competing Deals Right Now

By Danica Creahan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Air Fryer Deals
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is sparking competing Prime Day deals all over. If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer train yet, what are you waiting for? Air fryers have truly taken the internet by storm, generating a massive range of delicious and fun recipes to try. Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are the places to be right now for a new oven with some of the best air fryer deals on the web we've seen with small ovens for as little as $50 and larger models for up to 50% off. 

Controls: Some of the features ET editors have found to be important when purchasing your first air fryer include an intuitive digital touchscreen to help you easily control and adjust cooking time, and temperature when using your air fryer oven to make your food turn out perfect.

Cooking function: There is a broad range of functions available among the various models from air fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with little to no oil. Some of the high-end models can be used as an air fryer, pizza oven, toaster oven, rotisserie oven, convection oven, indoor grill, dehydrator, traditional oven, microwave and more.

Cooking capacity: Air fryer varies among each brand, so you'll need to consider the number of people you'll be serving.

If the final thing stopping you from buying this convenient little gadget is that health-conscious voice in the back of your head, it's important to note that an air fryer uses up to 85 percent less oil than standard deep fry methods. There are plenty of healthy air-fry recipes ready for you to try regardless of the air fryer you purchase.

Find more of our air fryer top picks below, all of which are discounted right now.

The Best Air Fryer Deals with Prime Day Pricing:

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate
Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate
Amazon
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate

With the BTU cooking power of an outdoor grill, Ninja brings outdoor grill flavors conveniently to your countertop any day of the year.

$230$180
Cosori Air Fryer Oven Combo 5.8QT Max Xl Large Cooker
COSORI Air Fryer Oven Combo 5.8QT Max Xl Large Cooker
Amazon
Cosori Air Fryer Oven Combo 5.8QT Max Xl Large Cooker

Help make meal prep easier with this dual air fryer, which comes with a cookbook filled with 100 recipes.

$120$100
Bella Pro Series 2-Qt. Digital Air Fryer
Bella Pro Series 2-qt. Digital Air Fryer
Best Buy
Bella Pro Series 2-Qt. Digital Air Fryer

Test out air frying with this $30 digital air fryer that saves you time by preheating 50% faster than a conventional oven.

$50$35
Beautiful Kitchen 6-Quart Air Fryer
Beautiful Kitchen 6-quart air fryer
Walmart
Beautiful Kitchen 6-Quart Air Fryer

Drew Barrymore's stylish kitchen line includes this 6-quart air fryer. 

$99$89
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, 4 Qt
Amazon
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer

With Ninja's wide temperature range from 105 to 400 degrees, you can gently remove moisture or quickly cook and crisp any snacks you want. 

$130$95
DASH Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven
DASH Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven
Amazon
DASH Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven

Short on time? Simply load the 2.6-qt capacity fryer basket, set the temp and timer, and within minutes your food comes out crispy every time.

$60$50
GoWISE USA 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer with Dehydrator
GoWISE USA GW22956 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer
Amazon
GoWISE USA 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer with Dehydrator

GoWISE USA’s air fryer comes with an extra-large cooking basket and crisper tray. With 7 quarts of cooking space, you can feed the whole family or whip up some snacks for a party.

$144$83
Bella Pro Series 8-Qt. Digital Air Fryer
Bella Pro Series 8-Qt. Digital Air Fryer
Best Buy
Bella Pro Series 8-Qt. Digital Air Fryer

Cook up healthy meals with this Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer which is also super easy to clean. The removable non-stick basket and crisping tray are dishwasher safe.

$130$55

 

RELATED CONTENT: 

KitchenAid Stand Mixer Deal: Save $170 at Best Buy

The 14 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid

The Best Deals to Shop at Walmart Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Cookware and Appliances

12 Kitchen Gadgets Going Viral on TikTok

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef' on Amazon

Ayesha Curry Shares Her Favorite Kitchen Essentials on Amazon

Drew Barrymore's New Kitchenware Line Is Back in Stock at Walmart

'Cooking with Paris': Where to Find Her Adorable Kitchen Tools

Selena Gomez Launches Kitchenware Collection With Our Place

 