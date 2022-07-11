Amazon Prime Day is sparking competing Prime Day deals all over. If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer train yet, what are you waiting for? Air fryers have truly taken the internet by storm, generating a massive range of delicious and fun recipes to try. Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are the places to be right now for a new oven with some of the best air fryer deals on the web we've seen with small ovens for as little as $50 and larger models for up to 50% off.

Controls: Some of the features ET editors have found to be important when purchasing your first air fryer include an intuitive digital touchscreen to help you easily control and adjust cooking time, and temperature when using your air fryer oven to make your food turn out perfect.

Cooking function: There is a broad range of functions available among the various models from air fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with little to no oil. Some of the high-end models can be used as an air fryer, pizza oven, toaster oven, rotisserie oven, convection oven, indoor grill, dehydrator, traditional oven, microwave and more.

Cooking capacity: Air fryer varies among each brand, so you'll need to consider the number of people you'll be serving.

If the final thing stopping you from buying this convenient little gadget is that health-conscious voice in the back of your head, it's important to note that an air fryer uses up to 85 percent less oil than standard deep fry methods. There are plenty of healthy air-fry recipes ready for you to try regardless of the air fryer you purchase.

Find more of our air fryer top picks below, all of which are discounted right now.

The Best Air Fryer Deals with Prime Day Pricing:

RELATED CONTENT:

KitchenAid Stand Mixer Deal: Save $170 at Best Buy

The 14 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid

The Best Deals to Shop at Walmart Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Cookware and Appliances

12 Kitchen Gadgets Going Viral on TikTok

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef' on Amazon

Ayesha Curry Shares Her Favorite Kitchen Essentials on Amazon

Drew Barrymore's New Kitchenware Line Is Back in Stock at Walmart

'Cooking with Paris': Where to Find Her Adorable Kitchen Tools

Selena Gomez Launches Kitchenware Collection With Our Place