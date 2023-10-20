Christmas is approaching and a wine Advent calendar is a boozy way to count down the days until the holidays.
The holidays are fast approaching, and it's time to start thinking about gifts. For some, the season wouldn't be complete without an Advent calendar to add a little cheer to the days leading up to Christmas. While we love our beauty Advent calendars and coffee countdowns, sometimes it takes something a little stronger to get us in the holiday spirit.
Enter wine Advent calendars. A boozy spin-off of your traditional Christmas countdowns, they offer a whole new meaning to "making spirits bright". Wine Advent calendars include 12 or 24 windows filled with different canned wines, bottles of vino or perfectly portioned sips. This time of year can be a lot to handle, so ending your day with some wine can be the best way to take the edge off.
After a long year of ups and downs, the lead up to Christmas is a time to enjoy a well-deserved break. Even if you aren't awaiting Jolly Old Saint Nick's arrival, it's still fun to open up a door on your wine Advent calendar each day and discover the surprise inside. Below, shop the best wine Advent calendars of 2023 below before they sell out.
Best Wine Advent Calendars
Maker Wine 2023 Wine Advent Calendar
Can wine advent calendars be better than this 12-day wine calendar? This season, gift 12 days of premium canned wine to every wine lover in your life. Each box includes 12 cans (4 bottle equivalent) by different, award-winning, small producers.
Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine
Available in 12 nights of cozy, chill, or 24 nights if you're really into it — this wine advent calendar is sure to leave you wanting more from Vinebox. Savor hand-picked selections from prestigious wine regions like Italy, France, Spain, and the heart of American wine country, California.
Total Wine Most Wonderful Wine Advent Calendar
This Advent Calendar features 24 of Total Win'e expertly sourced, Winery Direct wines from all around the world. Sample a range of varietals to discover your new favorite, or give as a gift to count down the season.
Vintage Wine Estates 12 Bottle Wine Advent Calendar
Who needs a partridge -- or a pear tree, for that matter? Celebrate the holiday season with something a little more practical (and a lot more amazing) with these 12 half-bottles of assorted wine tucked inside this advent calendar design (open a flap to discover what you'll be sipping each night).
In Good Taste 2023 Wine Advent Calendar
24 nights. 24 mini bottles. 24 opportunities to sip and explore your way through premium wines, sourced from the best regions in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and California has to offer!
Buy Wines Online Holiday Wine Advent Calendar - 24 Days of Joy
Ever wanted a new bottle of wine to taste everyday, or every other day, before Christmas for a joyful 24 days of wine? These wine advent calendars are the perfect gifts for you, friends, or family!
Sip and Savor Wines Santa’s House Wine Calendar | 12-Pack
You don’t have to worry about being on Santa’s nice list to get this 12-pack wine sampler box! Each of our Santa’s House wine advent calendars comes with a sampling of the most-loved wines to help you get into the holiday spirit.
Give Them Beer Wine Advent Calendar 2023
Get ready for the 2023 Wine Advent Calendar! Inside, you'll discover 12 half bottles of reds, whites, and rosé, each hidden behind a secret door.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT: