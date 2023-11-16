The 9 Best Coffee Advent Calendars of 2023 to Brew Some Holiday Cheer

As the scent of delicious coffee swirls around your morning cup this fall, you might be thinking ahead to the fast-approaching holiday gifting season. There's a fun way to pair your love of coffee with the perfect gift, and that's with a coffee Advent calendar.

Counting down to Christmas is one of the most fun ways to start each day of December. The tradition of Advent calendars has evolved from opening a door to reveal a tiny toy or bite-sized piece of chocolate. Nowadays, there are Advent calendars to suit every taste from beauty to whiskey, and even coffee. As you count down the days until Christmas, you can make mornings special by brewing some holiday cheer.

Just like the calendars you grew up with, a coffee Advent calendar contains 12 or 24 days of something warm and cozy. With a coffee Advent calendar, you can brew a new bag of beans or try a different pod each day throughout the holiday season. If you have a coffee lover on your list this year, these make excellent gifts that they can enjoy right away.

Whether they have a coffee pot of single-serve Keurig coffee maker, we've gathered the best coffee Advent calendars of 2023 to shop now before we officially enter holiday season. Shopping for yourself? Grab your favorite mug and check out our favorite options below before they sell out.

Coffee Masters The Twelve Coffees of Christmas Amazon Coffee Masters The Twelve Coffees of Christmas This Advent calendar from Coffee Masters is one of the best budget options. Each pouch contains 1.5 ounces of coffee, which is large enough to brew a full pot of 8 to 10 cups. There are holiday favorites, such as Christmas cookie and cranberry crème brûlée, plus timeless staples, such as the royal house blend. $20 $19 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT: