The 9 Best Flower Delivery Services For Valentine's Day Bouquets

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Flower Delivery Services
Getty

Valentine's Day is officially less than a month away. And while Cupid's spreading the love, his bow and arrow can only do so much. It's up to you to keep the romance alive with a V-Day gift that shows how much you care about that special someone.

Traditional Valentine's presents will always be a hit: a heart-shaped box of chocolates, candy-shaped hearts with messages of love, a chilled bottle of champagne, and of course, a gorgeous bouquet of fresh flowers. While you can always hand deliver your beautiful bouquet, Valentine's Day falls on a Tuesday this year and there is something extra-special about receiving your flowers at work or getting a surprise delivery at your door during the day. 

For the best places to shop for a Valentine's Day bouquet for a thoughtful and caring gift, continue reading below as we've rounded up the top websites to shop for our favorite floral arrangements. 

1-800-Flowers.com
1-800-Flowers.com
1-800-Flowers.com
1-800-Flowers.com

At 1-800-Flowers.com you can get not only flowers, floral arrangements that come with jewelry, and chocolates. Pick from all sorts of beautiful red and pink bouquets specially made for Valentine's Day.

PRICES VARY
UrbanStems
UrbanStems
UrbanStems
UrbanStems

UrbanStems works with florists around the country to provide arrangements that aren't just your typical roses and carnations. Check out their gorgeous selection of Valentine's Day bouquets for a partner that appreciates more unique options.

PRICES VARY
Venus et Fleur
Venus et Fleur
Venus et Fleur
Venus et Fleur

Beloved by celebs like Cardi B and Kim Kardashian, Venus et Fleur delivers eternity flowers specially treated to last a year. While they may be a bit more expensive than your traditional bouquets, they will stay alive much longer than your average fresh flower. 

PRICES VARY
The Bouqs Co.
Bouqs Valentine's Day
Bouqs
The Bouqs Co.

At Bouqs you can get first dibs on the best flowers by pre-ordering their Valentine's Day bouquets. 

PRICES VARY
FTD
FTD V-Day Flowers
FTD
FTD

Starting in 1910 as part of the Florists’ Transworld Delivery, FTD still delivers bouquets for all your floral arrangement needs. They are offering flowers, chocolate-covered strawberries and gift baskets for Valentine's Day this year. 

PRICES VARY
Proflowers
Proflowers Valentine's Day
Proflowers
Proflowers

Proflowers has all the beautiful bouquets you could imagine, but they also have live plants if you're shopping for someone who has a green thumb.

PRICES VARY
Flowers From You
Flowers From You
Flowers From You
Flowers From You

Deliver delicious chocolates and fresh flowers from one spot when you shop at Flowers From You. They have over 170 curated Valentine's Day gifts available now.

PRICES VARY
Global Rose
Global Rose
Global Rose
Global Rose

Global Rose specializes in exactly that: roses. Because of this focus, you can trust that a bouquet of the go-to flower for Valentine's Day will be perfect. 

PRICES VARY
Send Flowers
Send Flowers
Send Flowers
Send Flowers

Right now, you can use code G124 to save 20% sitewide at Send Flowers. 

PRICES VARY

For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

