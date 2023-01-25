Valentine's Day is officially weeks away. And while Cupid's spreading the love, his bow and arrow can only do so much. It's up to you to keep the romance alive with a V-Day gift that shows how much you care about that special someone.

Traditional Valentine's presents will always be a hit: a heart-shaped box of chocolates, candy-shaped hearts with messages of love, a chilled bottle of champagne, and of course, a gorgeous bouquet of fresh flowers. While you can always hand deliver your beautiful bouquet, Valentine's Day falls on a Tuesday this year and there is something extra-special about receiving your flowers at work or getting a surprise delivery at your door during the day.

Whether you're searching for long stemmed red roses or lilies to send flowers to someone you love, the recipient is sure to feel the love on February 14th when they receive this flower delivery.

For the best places to shop for a Valentine's Day bouquet, continue reading as we've rounded up the top services to shop for our favorite floral arrangements — some even with same-day delivery.

UrbanStems UrbanStems UrbanStems UrbanStems works with florists around the country to provide arrangements that aren't just your typical roses and carnations. Check out their gorgeous selection of Valentine's Day bouquets for a partner that appreciates more unique options. 15% OFF URBANSTEMS WITH CODE ET15 Shop Now

1-800-Flowers.com 1-800-Flowers.com 1-800-Flowers.com At 1-800-Flowers.com you can get not only flowers, floral arrangements that come with jewelry, and chocolates. Pick from all sorts of beautiful red and pink bouquets specially made for Valentine's Day. PRICES VARY Shop Now

Venus et Fleur Venus et Fleur Venus et Fleur Beloved by celebs like Cardi B and Kim Kardashian, Venus et Fleur delivers eternity flowers specially treated to last a year. While they may be a bit more expensive than your traditional bouquets, they will stay alive much longer than your average fresh flower. PRICES VARY Shop Now

FTD FTD FTD Starting in 1910 as part of the Florists’ Transworld Delivery, FTD still delivers bouquets for all your floral arrangement needs. They are offering flowers, chocolate-covered strawberries and gift baskets for Valentine's Day this year. PRICES VARY Shop Now

Proflowers Proflowers Proflowers Proflowers has all the beautiful bouquets you could imagine, but they also have live plants if you're shopping for someone who has a green thumb. PRICES VARY Shop Now

Flowers From You Flowers From You Flowers From You Deliver delicious chocolates and fresh flowers from one spot when you shop at Flowers From You. They have over 170 curated Valentine's Day gifts available now. PRICES VARY Shop Now

Global Rose Global Rose Global Rose Global Rose specializes in exactly that: roses. Because of this focus, you can trust that a bouquet of the go-to flower for Valentine's Day will be perfect. PRICES VARY Shop Now

Send Flowers Send Flowers Send Flowers Right now, you can use code G124 to save 20% sitewide at Send Flowers. PRICES VARY Shop Now

For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

