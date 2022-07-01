The Best 4th of July Home & Furniture Sales You Can Shop Now: Wayfair, Walmart, Pottery Barn and More
The Fourth of July is almost, which means the best furniture sales are happening this holiday weekend. From mattresses to indoor and outdoor furniture, if you're planning to finally tackle that patio redesign or refresh your home for the long sunny days ahead, many top furniture brands are offering as much as 70% off.
Everything from living room seating to coffee tables and patio furniture is marked down. Sites like Pottery Barn, Allform, Amazon and more are all offering a wide range of decorative pieces, statement decor and staple furnishings for every room and corner. Below, we've rounded up the best Fourth of July furniture sales worth shopping this weekend. Get your home ready for the new season with the best furniture and decor deals.
The Best 4th of July Furniture Sales
Ashley Furniture
Save thousands at Ashley Furniture’s Fourth of July sale with deals on bestselling living room seating, sofas, dressers, and more (all of which are up to 40% off this weekend only).
Home Depot
Focus on your latest home improvement project and get up to 35% off select furniture, mattresses, bedding and home decor.
Pottery Barn
The home decor and furniture retailer is off up to 70% this Fourth of July weekend. Save and spruce up your outdoor furniture, bedding and more.
Wayfair
From patio dining sets to best-selling outdoor lighting, the Wayfair Fourth of July Sale is stocked with thousands of deals on patio furniture, rugs, indoor furniture and other essential items — all up to 60% off.
Enjoy hot summer afternoons and cool autumn mornings on your porch or balcony with this Adirondack rocking chair. We love that this chair only weighs 25 lbs. when fully assembled, so you can move it around your patio with ease.
Make your porch or patio more inviting with a fade and water resistant indoor-outdoor rug.
Overstock
In honor of Independence Day, Overstock has patio seating options that start at just $99, along with furniture marked down to up to 25% off and 70% of thousands of other items.
Grandin Road
The furnishings and seasonal decor brand has multiple deals to celebrate the Fourth of July. From 25% off sitewide to 40% off certain outdoor furniture and up to 70% off select furniture and decor, you can easily revamp your home's aesthetic.
Allform
Enjoy 20% off sitewide at Allform with code 4July20. Plus, delivery is free when you buy any furniture.
Amazon
Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals have launched ahead of July 12 and some of the best discounts include patio furniture, bedding, and home decor.
This set includes a glass table and two comfortable rocking chairs with thick cushions for maximum comfort.
Upgrade your bed frame to this chic platform bed.
Apt2B
Until June 5, Apt2B is offering up to 30% off with its buy more, save more Fourth of July savings event. When you spend $2,999+, you get 20% off your order. Whereas, you can get 25% off orders of $3,999 or more and 30% off orders of $5,499+.
Jonathan Adler
In time to enjoy some fireworks and bonfires this weekend, you can use code SPARKLER to take 25% off everything. Shop Jonathan Adler's furniture selection to give any room a chic and glamorous spacelift.
Raymour & Flanigan
Raymour & Flanigan’s Independence Day Sale offers up to 35% off outdoor furniture, living room essentials and furniture for the rest of your home.
Serena & Lily
Everything on Serena & Lily’s site is up to 25% off with code SPLASH.
Burrow
Shop your favorite sofas and other seating arrangements and takes 10% or more with code USA22. The most your spend, the bigger savings you earn.
Frontgate
Frontgate's entire selection of outdoor furniture is up to 70% off with code 0722FS, including oversized seating and dining tables, too.
The captivating teak set includes a sofa and two lounge chairs with broad sturdy arms.
Lulu and Georgia
Celebrate the Fourth of July by sprucing up your home decor and furnishings. This weekend, you can save up to 70% off select furniture and more for every room in your house.
Floyd
Floyd's Summer Sale gives customers 15% off sitewide. So, you can finally upgrade your bed frame, mattress and everything else you need to get some slumber.
Horchow
If you're ready for a new look or just looking for a chic housewarming present, shop Horchow's Fourth of July sale and save up to 30% off.
Urban Outfitters
At the Urban Outfitters Summer Sale, score up to 50% off home decor and boho furniture (or just update your sofa with a new throw pillow or two).
Walmart
The extended Fourth of July Sale at Walmart is offering 20% off patio furniture and grills along with up to 40% off pools and pool accessories.
Patio Furniture Deals to Shop This Weekend
Many of the Fourth of July 2022 furniture sales feature can't-miss deals on outdoor and patio furniture to get your backyard ready for summer. To help you shop through all the best discounts, we've compiled some of the best patio furniture to update your outdoor space this summer.
Get your lawn ready for those inevitable climbing temperatures with nearly 30% off this essential Adirondack chair.
Give you outdoor patio space a fresh color pop with these vibrant metal side tables — perfect for entertaining!
This egg-shaped patio chair is a unique focal piece for anyone's patio or deck.
When the sun starts to set later and the days get warmer, you know it’s the perfect time to host an alfresco summer soiree. Make sure your space is ready for the company with a sturdy outdoor dining table.
Invite some friends over and enjoy the warm weather thanks to this patio dining set with an umbrella. Just finish decorating this outdoor dining set with some cute chair cushions.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best July 4th Mattress Sales: Nectar, DreamCloud, Allswell & More
Shop 50% Off the Season's Hottest Handbags at Coach's 4th of July Sale
Shop Wayfair's 4th of July Sale for Up to 60% Off Furniture and Decor
Early Prime Day Deals on NuFace Microcurrent Facial Toning Devices
The Best Beauty Sales to Shop This Long Weekend
38 Fourth of July Sales to Shop Now: Save on TVs, Fashion, and More
The Best Washer & Dryer Sales: Save Up to $1,300 at Samsung
The Best TV Deals to Shop During Best Buy's Fourth of July Sale