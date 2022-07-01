The Fourth of July is almost, which means the best furniture sales are happening this holiday weekend. From mattresses to indoor and outdoor furniture, if you're planning to finally tackle that patio redesign or refresh your home for the long sunny days ahead, many top furniture brands are offering as much as 70% off.

Everything from living room seating to coffee tables and patio furniture is marked down. Sites like Pottery Barn, Allform, Amazon and more are all offering a wide range of decorative pieces, statement decor and staple furnishings for every room and corner. Below, we've rounded up the best Fourth of July furniture sales worth shopping this weekend. Get your home ready for the new season with the best furniture and decor deals.

The Best 4th of July Furniture Sales

Save thousands at Ashley Furniture’s Fourth of July sale with deals on bestselling living room seating, sofas, dressers, and more (all of which are up to 40% off this weekend only).

Focus on your latest home improvement project and get up to 35% off select furniture, mattresses, bedding and home decor.

The home decor and furniture retailer is off up to 70% this Fourth of July weekend. Save and spruce up your outdoor furniture, bedding and more.

From patio dining sets to best-selling outdoor lighting, the Wayfair Fourth of July Sale is stocked with thousands of deals on patio furniture, rugs, indoor furniture and other essential items — all up to 60% off.

Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair Wayfair Oxfordshire Solid Wood Rocking Adirondack Chair Enjoy hot summer afternoons and cool autumn mornings on your porch or balcony with this Adirondack rocking chair. We love that this chair only weighs 25 lbs. when fully assembled, so you can move it around your patio with ease. $220 $165 Buy Now

In honor of Independence Day, Overstock has patio seating options that start at just $99, along with furniture marked down to up to 25% off and 70% of thousands of other items.

The furnishings and seasonal decor brand has multiple deals to celebrate the Fourth of July. From 25% off sitewide to 40% off certain outdoor furniture and up to 70% off select furniture and decor, you can easily revamp your home's aesthetic.

Enjoy 20% off sitewide at Allform with code 4July20. Plus, delivery is free when you buy any furniture.

Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals have launched ahead of July 12 and some of the best discounts include patio furniture, bedding, and home decor.

Until June 5, Apt2B is offering up to 30% off with its buy more, save more Fourth of July savings event. When you spend $2,999+, you get 20% off your order. Whereas, you can get 25% off orders of $3,999 or more and 30% off orders of $5,499+.

In time to enjoy some fireworks and bonfires this weekend, you can use code SPARKLER to take 25% off everything. Shop Jonathan Adler's furniture selection to give any room a chic and glamorous spacelift.

Raymour & Flanigan’s Independence Day Sale offers up to 35% off outdoor furniture, living room essentials and furniture for the rest of your home.

Everything on Serena & Lily’s site is up to 25% off with code SPLASH.

Shop your favorite sofas and other seating arrangements and takes 10% or more with code USA22. The most your spend, the bigger savings you earn.

Frontgate's entire selection of outdoor furniture is up to 70% off with code 0722FS, including oversized seating and dining tables, too.

Celebrate the Fourth of July by sprucing up your home decor and furnishings. This weekend, you can save up to 70% off select furniture and more for every room in your house.

Floyd's Summer Sale gives customers 15% off sitewide. So, you can finally upgrade your bed frame, mattress and everything else you need to get some slumber.

If you're ready for a new look or just looking for a chic housewarming present, shop Horchow's Fourth of July sale and save up to 30% off.

At the Urban Outfitters Summer Sale, score up to 50% off home decor and boho furniture (or just update your sofa with a new throw pillow or two).

The extended Fourth of July Sale at Walmart is offering 20% off patio furniture and grills along with up to 40% off pools and pool accessories.

Patio Furniture Deals to Shop This Weekend

Many of the Fourth of July 2022 furniture sales feature can't-miss deals on outdoor and patio furniture to get your backyard ready for summer. To help you shop through all the best discounts, we've compiled some of the best patio furniture to update your outdoor space this summer.

Harbison Solid Wood Dining Table Wayfair Harbison Solid Wood Dining Table When the sun starts to set later and the days get warmer, you know it’s the perfect time to host an alfresco summer soiree. Make sure your space is ready for the company with a sturdy outdoor dining table. $815 $510 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best July 4th Mattress Sales: Nectar, DreamCloud, Allswell & More

Shop 50% Off the Season's Hottest Handbags at Coach's 4th of July Sale

Shop Wayfair's 4th of July Sale for Up to 60% Off Furniture and Decor

Early Prime Day Deals on NuFace Microcurrent Facial Toning Devices

The Best Beauty Sales to Shop This Long Weekend

38 Fourth of July Sales to Shop Now: Save on TVs, Fashion, and More

The Best Washer & Dryer Sales: Save Up to $1,300 at Samsung

The Best TV Deals to Shop During Best Buy's Fourth of July Sale