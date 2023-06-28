The Best 4th of July Swimsuit Sales Are Here: Save Up to 75% at Aerie, Summersalt and More
With the Fourth of July followed by Amazon Prime Day, the summer sales are popping off like fireworks. If you're dreaming of pool days and beach getaways this summer, now's the best time to stock up on wardrobe essentials like swimsuits.
This week, the best 4th of July swimsuit sales have arrived. Whether you're planning a tropical getaway, some poolside R&R, or simply tanning in the park, there are swimsuit deals for every size and style to splash into savings right now.
From sitewide discounts on Summersalt and Aerie's viral swimsuits starting at just $7 to size-inclusive swimwear deals from Good American and Cuup, these 4th of July sales are perfect for revamping your swimsuit collection. So many popular swimsuits are on sale with flattering and functional styles for everybody.
Ahead, dive into all the best swimsuit sales and deals you can shop right now. Plus, check out all the best swimsuit cover-ups and sandals to complete your look this summer.
Save 30% on every Summersalt swimsuit during the Warehouse Sale Event. Just use code SALE30 to unlock the discount on your sustainable swimwear soulmate.
The Warehouse Sale at Good American is taking up to 75% off 40 different swimsuits designed for every size and every shape.
Shop Demi Moore-approved bathing suits on sale at Adie Swim. All of the brand's best-selling and top rated suits are 20% off with code BESTOFBEST at checkout.
If you're looking to refresh your swimsuit collection for days in the sun, we've gathered our favorite swimsuit deals to help you stock up on your warm weather essentials. From one pieces to classic bikinis and fun printed swimwear, you'll find a swimsuit for your summer plans below.
This corset-seamed swimsuit can double as a bodysuit, and comes in key lime green as well as this classic ivory.
Glimmery shine deets meet a fresh texture in Aerie's newest, hottest, suit of the season.
This show-off suit has it all: a scoop neck, low back, a high cut leg and the cheekiest coverage.
This best-selling two-tone wrap one-piece has built-in soft cups and full butt coverage. The swimsuit has a compression fit to hold everything in while you move.
Feel feminine and flirty in this ruffled one-piece from Summersalt's collab with Diane Von Furstenberg.
Summersalt's best-selling Sidestroke is beloved for its superior compressive abilities and elegant silhouette.
Feel sexy and supported in an underwire bikini made with a thick, compressive waffle fabric.
Cuup's Kendall Jenner-approved Balconette bra is translated into a moveable, made-to-fit Swim top for stylish support in and out of the water.
Shoppers love these comfortable and breathable bikini bottoms that don't tug tightly at the hips. Get them on sale for just $17.
This white-hot bikini features a figure-flattering cutout and moderate back coverage.
