With the Fourth of July followed by Amazon Prime Day, the summer sales are popping off like fireworks. If you're dreaming of pool days and beach getaways this summer, now's the best time to stock up on wardrobe essentials like swimsuits.

This week, the best 4th of July swimsuit sales have arrived. Whether you're planning a tropical getaway, some poolside R&R, or simply tanning in the park, there are swimsuit deals for every size and style to splash into savings right now.

From sitewide discounts on Summersalt and Aerie's viral swimsuits starting at just $7 to size-inclusive swimwear deals from Good American and Cuup, these 4th of July sales are perfect for revamping your swimsuit collection. So many popular swimsuits are on sale with flattering and functional styles for everybody.

Ahead, dive into all the best swimsuit sales and deals you can shop right now. Plus, check out all the best swimsuit cover-ups and sandals to complete your look this summer.

Summersalt Summersalt Summersalt Save 30% on every Summersalt swimsuit during the Warehouse Sale Event. Just use code SALE30 to unlock the discount on your sustainable swimwear soulmate. 30% OFF SUMMERSALT WITH CODE SALE30 Shop Now

Aerie Aerie Aerie Every Aerie swimsuit is 50% off right now. Save on TikTok's favorite swimsuits, plus get free shipping and returns. 50% OFF AERIE Shop Now

Madewell Madewell Madewell During Madewell Big Summer Sale, you can get up to 60% off swimsuits and more summer essentials with code HOTDEAL. UP TO 60% OFF MADEWELL WITH CODE HOTDEAL Shop Now

Good American Good American Good American The Warehouse Sale at Good American is taking up to 75% off 40 different swimsuits designed for every size and every shape. UP TO 75% OFF GOOD AMERICAN Shop Now

CUUP CUUP CUUP Cuup is offering up to 70% off swimsuits. The swim bottoms range from sizes XS to XXXL, while tops are available in 53 bra sizes, from 30A to 42F. UP TO 70% OFF CUUP Shop Now

MeUndies MeUndies MeUndies All super-soft, super-comfy, and sustainably sourced MeUndies Swimwear is 25% off with code JUNE25. Plus, you'll also get free shipping. 25% OFF MEUNDIES WITH CODE JUNE25 Shop Now

Amazon Amazon Amazon Ahead of Prime Day, swimsuits for men and women are up to 60% off at Amazon. Save on brands like Adidas, Badgley Mischka, Nautica and more starting at just $15. UP TO 60% OFF AMAZON Shop Now

Andie Swim Andie Swim Andie Swim Shop Demi Moore-approved bathing suits on sale at Adie Swim. All of the brand's best-selling and top rated suits are 20% off with code BESTOFBEST at checkout​​​​​​​. 20% OFF ANDIE SWIM WITH CODE BESTOFBEST Shop Now

If you're looking to refresh your swimsuit collection for days in the sun, we've gathered our favorite swimsuit deals to help you stock up on your warm weather essentials. From one pieces to classic bikinis and fun printed swimwear, you'll find a swimsuit for your summer plans below.

The Sidestroke Summersalt The Sidestroke Summersalt's best-selling Sidestroke is beloved for its superior compressive abilities and elegant silhouette. $95 $67 WITH CODE SALE30 Shop Now

