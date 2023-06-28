Shopping

The Best 4th of July Swimsuit Sales Are Here: Save Up to 75% at Aerie, Summersalt and More

By ETonline Staff
4th of July Swimsuit Sales
Aerie

With the Fourth of July followed by Amazon Prime Day, the summer sales are popping off like fireworks. If you're dreaming of pool days and beach getaways this summer, now's the best time to stock up on wardrobe essentials like swimsuits.

This week, the best 4th of July swimsuit sales have arrived. Whether you're planning a tropical getaway, some poolside R&R, or simply tanning in the park, there are swimsuit deals for every size and style to splash into savings right now. 

From sitewide discounts on Summersalt and Aerie's viral swimsuits starting at just $7 to size-inclusive swimwear deals from Good American and Cuup, these 4th of July sales are perfect for revamping your swimsuit collection. So many popular swimsuits are on sale with flattering and functional styles for everybody. 

Ahead, dive into all the best swimsuit sales and deals you can shop right now. Plus, check out all the best swimsuit cover-ups and sandals to complete your look this summer.

Save 30% on every Summersalt swimsuit during the Warehouse Sale Event. Just use code SALE30 to unlock the discount on your sustainable swimwear soulmate.

30% OFF SUMMERSALT
WITH CODE SALE30
Every Aerie swimsuit is 50% off right now. Save on TikTok's favorite swimsuits, plus get free shipping and returns. 

50% OFF AERIE
During Madewell Big Summer Sale, you can get up to 60% off swimsuits and more summer essentials with code HOTDEAL.

UP TO 60% OFF MADEWELL
WITH CODE HOTDEAL
The Warehouse Sale at Good American is taking up to 75% off 40 different swimsuits designed for every size and every shape.

UP TO 75% OFF GOOD AMERICAN
Cuup is offering up to 70% off swimsuits. The swim bottoms range from sizes XS to XXXL, while tops are available in 53 bra sizes, from 30A to 42F. 

UP TO 70% OFF CUUP
All super-soft, super-comfy, and sustainably sourced MeUndies Swimwear is 25% off with code JUNE25. Plus, you'll also get free shipping.

25% OFF MEUNDIES
WITH CODE JUNE25
Ahead of Prime Day, swimsuits for men and women are up to 60% off at Amazon. Save on brands like Adidas, Badgley Mischka, Nautica and more starting at just $15.

UP TO 60% OFF AMAZON
Shop Demi Moore-approved bathing suits on sale at Adie Swim. All of the brand's best-selling and top rated suits are 20% off with code BESTOFBEST at checkout​​​​​​​.

20% OFF ANDIE SWIM
WITH CODE BESTOFBEST

If you're looking to refresh your swimsuit collection for days in the sun, we've gathered our favorite swimsuit deals to help you stock up on your warm weather essentials. From one pieces to classic bikinis and fun printed swimwear, you'll find a swimsuit for your summer plans below.

Good Compression Showoff One-Piece
Good Compression Showoff One-Piece
Good American
Good Compression Showoff One-Piece

This corset-seamed swimsuit can double as a bodysuit, and comes in key lime green as well as this classic ivory.

$120$35
Aerie Shine Pique V Wire Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit
Aerie Shine Pique V Wire Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit
Aerie
Aerie Shine Pique V Wire Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit

Glimmery shine deets meet a fresh texture in Aerie's newest, hottest, suit of the season.

$60$18
Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece
Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece
Aerie
Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece

This show-off suit has it all: a scoop neck, low back, a high cut leg and the cheekiest coverage.

$50$25
The Perfect Wrap One-Piece
Summersalt The Perfect Wrap One-Piece
Summersalt
The Perfect Wrap One-Piece

This best-selling two-tone wrap one-piece has built-in soft cups and full butt coverage. The swimsuit has a compression fit to hold everything in while you move. 

$95$67
WITH CODE SALE30
The Ruffle Backflip
The Ruffle Backflip
Summersalt
The Ruffle Backflip

Feel feminine and flirty in this ruffled one-piece from Summersalt's collab with Diane Von Furstenberg.

$125$88
WITH CODE SALE30
The Sidestroke
The Sidestroke
Summersalt
The Sidestroke

Summersalt's best-selling Sidestroke is beloved for its superior compressive abilities and elegant silhouette.

$95$67
WITH CODE SALE30
Pam Waffle Underwire Bikini Top
Pam Waffle Underwire Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Pam Waffle Underwire Bikini Top

Feel sexy and supported in an underwire bikini made with a thick, compressive waffle fabric.

$115$81
$90$63
CUUP The Balconette Swim
CUUP The Balconette Swim
CUUP
CUUP The Balconette Swim

Cuup's Kendall Jenner-approved Balconette bra is translated into a moveable, made-to-fit Swim top for stylish support in and out of the water.

$98$40
Aerie Ruched Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Aerie Ruched Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Aerie
Aerie Ruched Cheeky Bikini Bottom

Shoppers love these comfortable and breathable bikini bottoms that don't tug tightly at the hips. Get them on sale for just $17. 

$25$7
Frankies Bikinis Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit

This white-hot bikini features a figure-flattering cutout and moderate back coverage.

$180$108

