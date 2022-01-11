Shopping

The Best Air Fryer Deals: Save on Cosori, Dash, Ninja and More Popular Ovens

By Danica Creahan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer train yet, what are you waiting for? Air fryers have truly taken the internet by storm, generating a massive range of delicious and fun air fryer recipes to try and hours of air fried content to consume online. If you still aren’t totally sold on the idea, maybe Amazon's New Year deals on some of the most popular air fryers will convince you.

The Cosori Air Fryer is one of Amazon's favorite air fryers with over 82,000 five-star reviews. With just 13 cooking functions, the Cosori may not be the most complex air fryer on the market, but it's simple, straightforward design makes it a breeze to use while still fulfilling all of your frying needs. The Cosori air fryer comes with a booklet of 100 recipes to try out, and the clean-up after all that cooking will be relatively easy thanks to the removable, BPA-free dishwasher-safe drying baskets. The design of this air fryer is also meant to promote air circulation, so you won't have to deal with any nasty fumes when you’re frying.  

Cosori Air Fryer Max XL
If you're looking to purchase an air-fryer, this is a great one to try. 
$119

If the final thing stopping you from buying this convenient little gadget is that health-conscious voice in the back of your head, it’s important to note that the Cosori uses up to 85 percent less oil than standard deep fry methods, and there are plenty of healthy air-fry recipes ready for you to try.

Now that you have all the facts, make sure to grab the Cosori Air Fryer and check out these markdowns on other top-rated air fryers. 

DASH Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven
Dash's Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer uses AirCrisp Technology instead of oil to reduce added fat by 70-80% without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food.
$60$49
Cosori Pro Smart 5.8-Quart Air Fryer with Pizza Pan
Cosori's smart air fryer can connect to your phone with cooking alerts, so you can set timers and reminders to shake up the frying basket. 
$150$125
Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate
With the BTU cooking power of an outdoor grill, Ninja brings outdoor grill flavors conveniently to your countertop any day of the year.
$240$209
Chefman TurboTouch Easy View Air Fryer
You can watch your food fry to your ideal finish with the convenient easy-view window.
$130$70
GoWISE USA 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer with Dehydrator
GoWISE USA’s newest air fryer comes with an extra-large cooking basket and crisper tray.  With 7 quarts of cooking space, you can feed the whole family or whip up some snacks for the Super Bowl.
$120$80
ISACCO Digital Air Fryer 5-Quart Oven Cooker
The ISACCO air fryer is an all-rounder with a temperature from 180℉ to 400℉, 16 cooking modes, and 6 presets.
$100$85
Aria Premium 2 Qt. Retro Style Ceramic Air Fryer
This air fryer removes excess moisture and delivers superhot air for crispy, gooey meals or even leftovers you can enjoy anytime.
$40$30

