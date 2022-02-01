The Best Air Fryer Deals to Get Ready for the Big Game

If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer train yet, what are you waiting for? The Super Bowl is less than two weeks away and if you're hosting a celebration, large or small, yan air fryer can help whip up some game day favorites. Air fryers have truly taken the internet by storm, generating a massive range of delicious and fun recipes to try. Amazon and Walmart are the places to be right now for a new oven with some of the best air fryer deals on the web we've seen with small ovens for as little as $25 and larger models for up to 50% off.

The Cosori Air Fryer is one of Amazon's favorite air fryers with over 82,000 five-star reviews. With 13 cooking functions, the Cosori may not be the most complex air fryer on the market, but it's simple, straightforward design makes it a breeze to use while still fulfilling all of your frying needs. The design of this air fryer is also meant to promote air circulation, so you won't have to deal with any nasty fumes when you’re frying.

If the final thing stopping you from buying this convenient little gadget is that health-conscious voice in the back of your head, it’s important to note that the Cosori uses up to 85 percent less oil than standard deep fry methods, and there are plenty of healthy air-fry recipes ready for you to try.



Now that you have all the facts, find all of our top picks for the best air fryer deals to score ahead of the Super Bowl.

