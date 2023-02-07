The Best Air Fryer Deals to Score Just In Time For Super Bowl Sunday — Ninja, Cosori, Instant Pot and More
Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or hosting this year's Super Bowl watch party for Rihanna's half-time show, everybody knows Super Bowl Sunday is all about the food. The biggest football game of the year will be here February 12, so it's a good idea to start planning your snacks early to guarantee they are touchdowns themselves. When it comes to game-day food, an air fryer is your secret weapon to crowd-pleasing food ideas that are not only healthy and delicious, but are also super easy and quick to whip up.
If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer train yet, what are you waiting for? Air fryers have truly taken the internet by storm, generating a massive range of delicious and fun recipes to try. Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are the places to be right now for a new oven with some of the best air fryer deals on the web we've seen.
Air fryers cook our favorite game day snacks, making them super crispy and crunchy on the outside yet using up to 85% less oil than deep-frying. Since there's no pot of hot oil involved, clean up is a breeze, too. The best air fryer deals include ovens with an intuitive digital touchscreen to help you easily control and adjust the cooking time and temperature so your food turns out perfect.
With small ovens for as little as $40 and larger models for up to 60% off, shop the best Super Bowl air fryer deals below and save now on this kitchen essential.
The Best Super Bowl 2023 Air Fryer Deals
Right now, you can score this highly-rated Bella Pro Series air fryer for just $40. Features include a digital touchscreen, preset cook modes, auto shut-off and more.
With Ninja's wide temperature range from 105 to 400 degrees, you can gently remove moisture or quickly cook and crisp any snacks you want.
In addition to producing less smell and splattering than conventional fryers, this air fryer is easy to clean, safe, and economical to use daily. With over 2,400 five-star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will surely get the job done.
The Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Air Fryer features twelve one-touch cooking functions which include presets such as air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate, and more.
This air fryer is every multi-tasker's dream come true. With the Bella Pro Series - 8-Qt. Digital Air Fryer, you can cook two different foods simultaneously and have them ready at the same time.
Cook up something fresh any night of the week with this Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer — a staple piece from Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line at Walmart. Ideal for serving 5-7 people, the Beautiful Air Fryer preheats food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven.
This air fryer is designed with dual baskets, allowing you to cook 2 meals at once or cook larger batches while saving time.
Cook up healthy meals with this Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer. The built-in touchscreen makes selecting settings fast and intuitive, while the large capacity lets you cook large meals at once.
This air fryer is cETL approved with advanced safety technology for long-lasting durability and has a 1-year warranty that Chefman provides. You can remove the basket and tray from the air fryer can be washed in the dishwasher.
Air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time so your food can go from frozen to golden in minutes.
Help make meal prep easier with this dual air fryer, which comes with a cookbook filled with 100 recipes. With customizable cooking functions, you can customize and save the time and temperature of any preset.
If you don't have an air fryer yet, you're missing out on a way to make easy meals and heat leftovers without turning on the oven. The Emerald Air Fryer is on sale now so it's a great time to test out this awesome appliance.
Instant Pot's Vortex Plus Air Fryer is built with an on-screen progress bar so you can see when to add and turn food. Also, you are able to easily monitor your food with the ClearCook window and internal light.
This Cosori Air Fryer Toast Oven is Alexa-compatible, so you can sync up a recipe with your countertop oven without pressing a single button.
RELATED CONTENT:
Samsung Super Bowl TV Deals: Shop The Best Discounts On Top TV Models
How to Watch Super Bowl LVII Live Without Cable on February 12
Save Up to $3,500 On Samsung's Best Neo QLED 8K TVs This Weekend
Everything You Need to Host a Super Bowl Party
The 10 Best Soundbar Deals Ahead of the Super Bowl
The Best Streaming Deals: Save 50% on Sling TV to Watch The Super Bowl
Get Ready for Rihanna's Halftime Show With Game Day Merch
The Best Meat Delivery Services for A Winning Super Bowl Party
The Best Amazon Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances to Shop Now
The 20 Best Amazon Deals on Bakeware and Cookware to to Score Just In Time For Super Bowl Sunday