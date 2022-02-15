Shopping

The Best Air Fryer Deals to Shop Now for Presidents' Day

By Danica Creahan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Air Fryer Deals
Amazon

If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer train yet, what are you waiting for? Presidents' Day is less than a week away and if you're looking to upgrade your cookware, large or small, an air fryer can help whip up some family favorites. Air fryers have truly taken the internet by storm, generating a massive range of delicious and fun recipes to try. Amazon and Walmart are the places to be right now for a new oven with some of the best air fryer deals on the web we've seen with small ovens for as little as $50 and larger models for up to 50% off.

The Cosori Air Fryer is one of Amazon's favorite air fryers with over 22,000 five-star reviews. With 13 cooking functions, the Cosori may not be the most complex air fryer on the market, but it's simple, straightforward design makes it a breeze to use while still fulfilling all of your frying needs. The design of this air fryer is also meant to promote air circulation, so you won't have to deal with any nasty fumes when you’re frying.  

Cosori Air Fryer Max XL
COSORI Air Fryer Max XL
Amazon
Cosori Air Fryer Max XL
If you're looking to purchase an air-fryer, this is a great one to try. 
$120$108

If the final thing stopping you from buying this convenient little gadget is that health-conscious voice in the back of your head, it’s important to note that the Cosori uses up to 85 percent less oil than standard deep fry methods, and there are plenty of healthy air-fry recipes ready for you to try.

Now that you have all the facts, find all of our top picks for the best air fryer deals to score ahead of Presidents' Day. 

Beautiful Kitchen 6-Quart Air Fryer
Beautiful Kitchen 6-quart air fryer
Walmart
Beautiful Kitchen 6-Quart Air Fryer
Drew Barrymore's stylish kitchen line includes this 6-quart air fryer, which is down to its lowest price we've seen yet. 
$99$69
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, 4 Qt
Amazon
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer
With Ninja's wide temperature range from 105 to 400 degrees, you can gently remove moisture or quickly cook and crisp any snacks you want. 
$130$99
DASH Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven
DASH Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven
Amazon
DASH Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven
Short on time? Simply load the 2.6-qt capacity fryer basket, set the temp and timer, and within minutes your food comes out crispy every time.
$60$50
KitchenAid Convection Air Fry Oven
KitchenAid Digital Countertop Oven with Air Fry
Amazon
KitchenAid Convection Air Fry Oven
This oven features a no-flip air fry basket and 360° air fry system for everything from french fries to delicate fish and more. 
$220$199
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate
Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate
Amazon
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate
With the BTU cooking power of an outdoor grill, Ninja brings outdoor grill flavors conveniently to your countertop any day of the year.
$230$180
GoWISE USA 25-Quart Air Fryer Oven & Professional Dehydrator
GoWISE USA 25-Quart Air Fryer Oven & Professional Dehydrator
Amazon
GoWISE USA 25-Quart Air Fryer Oven & Professional Dehydrator
The oven with rotisserie functions has a 25-quart capacity that allows you to cook for up to 10 people. It also comes with 11 accessories giving you endless ways to cook.
$300$284
GoWISE USA 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer with Dehydrator
GoWISE USA GW22956 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer
Amazon
GoWISE USA 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer with Dehydrator
GoWISE USA’s newest air fryer comes with an extra-large cooking basket and crisper tray.  With 7 quarts of cooking space, you can feed the whole family or whip up some snacks for the Super Bowl.
$120$80
ISACCO Digital Air Fryer 5-Quart Oven Cooker
ISACCO Digital Air fryer 5 Quart Smart Hot Oven Cooker
Amazon
ISACCO Digital Air Fryer 5-Quart Oven Cooker
The ISACCO air fryer is an all-rounder with a temperature from 180℉ to 400℉, 16 cooking modes, and 6 presets.
$100$85

