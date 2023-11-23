Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Black Friday UGG Deals: Save Up to 40% on UGG Boots and Slippers for Fall

By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:22 AM PST, November 23, 2023

Shop the best Black Friday deals on cozy UGG boots and slippers to stay warm this fall.

Amazon is kicking off Black Friday with incredible deals on UGG boots including its Koolaburra by UGG line to help you embrace the cozy fall season.

With fall temperatures are here, many of us have cozy staples like UGG boots and slippers on our list to shop while they're on sale. While UGGs have been spotted on countless celebrity fans from Keke Palmer to Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya, you don't need to be a celeb to add the stylish footwear to your fall wardrobe. Right now, Amazon is making it even easier with Black Friday deals of up to 40% off UGG styles.

Shop UGG Deals

To keep you warm, cozy, and comfortable this fall and upcoming winter, shoppers can save on some of UGG's most popular slippers and boots. UGG boots have a shearling lining that feels like a dream and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.

From fuzzy slip-ons to stylish boots, now is the time to upgrade your wardrobe for fall with the best Black Friday UGG deals at Amazon.

The Best Black Friday Deals on UGG Boots

Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Short Boot

Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Short Boot

A chic take on the classic short boot. This boot features a flirty bow detail on the side of the boot. 

$100 $75

UGG Classic Clear Mini

UGG Classic Clear Mini

Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one. 

$150 $90

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot

Prepare for the cold weather with these classic sheep fur boots from the popular UGG brand.

$90 $65

Koolaburra by UGG Koola Mini II

Koolaburra by UGG Koola Mini II

Designed with a faux-fur lining and a soft suede upper, the Koola Mini II delivers effortless style and comfort.

$85 $60

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Dezi Short Mid Calf Boot

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Dezi Short Mid Calf Boot

Keep it cozy with this stylish boot adorned with faux fur.

$100 $70

The Best Black Friday Deals on UGG Slippers

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper

Cozy up this fall and winter with these amazingly warm slip-on style slippers.

$65 $45

UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper

UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper

An outdoor slipper upgraded to have lightweight puff uppers thats warm yet breathable.

$110 $65

Koolaburra by UGG Men's Tipton Slipper

Koolaburra by UGG Men's Tipton Slipper

A popular slipper that never goes out of style.

$75 $55

Koolaburra by UGG Men's Graisen Slipper

Koolaburra by UGG Men's Graisen Slipper

Designed with an indoor/outdoor outsole, these are the perfect pair of slippers for your coffee runs.

$70 $55

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

