The Best Amazon Deals on Adidas Golf Shoes and Apparel for Men

Hit the greens in style and shop the best Amazon deals on Adidas golf shoes, polos, shorts and more.
Whether you're just starting to take a swing at golf or already good enough to tee off with the pros, the right golf gear can exponentially improve your game. Fall usually brings great weather with many courses enjoying some of their best playing conditions of the year, making now the perfect time to add new pieces to your golf wardrobe.
Adidas makes some of the best golf apparel and footwear worn by Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and more top players. As one of golf’s favorite apparel brands, Adidas has players decked out on the green and now you can get the look for less, thanks to Amazon deals that are available now.
Right now, Amazon is offering deals on Adidas golf apparel and shoes for men that provide all-day comfort. From best-selling Adidas golf shoes to breathable polos, shorts and hats, there are steep discounts on men's golf essentials just waiting for you to take advantage of. But hurry — these can't-miss deals will go fast.
Ahead, shop our picks for the best Amazon deals on Adidas golf shoes and clothing for men.
Best Deals on Adidas Golf Shoes for Men
adidas Men's Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoe
These men's golf shoes deliver lightweight stability as you bomb your driver. They feature cloudfoam cushioning in the midsole and sockliner for step-in comfort. The cleated outsole provides soft grip and traction on the course.
adidas Men's TOUR360 22 Golf Shoes
Made for endurance, performance and stability on the golf course, these shoes feature a midsole with Boost for comfort. Direct-inject TPU spikes provide traction without tiring spike pressure.
adidas Men's ZG21 Golf Shoe
Approach the tee with confidence in this lightweight design. Boost in the heel combined with a Lightstrike frame offer the perfect base for lightweight comfort throughout your round.
adidas Men's Zg21 Motion Primegreen Golf Shoes
Comfort and stability define these men's adidas golf shoes. The breathable, waterproof mesh upper hugs the foot for a supportive feel and helps seal out wet conditions. The six-spike outsole lets you play through all conditions with confident footing.
Best Deals on Adidas Men's Golf Apparel
adidas Men's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes Polo Shirt
Always be ready to move. This adidas polo shirt keeps you feeling dry whether you're on the golf course, in the gym, running errands or in the office.
adidas Men's Performance Primegreen Polo Shirt
Perfect for sunny days, this Adidas polo features UPF+30 protection and lightweight jersey fabric for moisture wicking comfort and breathability.
adidas Men's Ultimate365 8.5" Golf Short
Flex and swing freely in these golf shorts. Four-way stretch fabric gives you a full range of motion, and gripper tape keeps your shirt tucked in. A durable water-repellent finish sheds light showers and dew.
adidas Men's Ultimate 365 Short
This water-repellent golf short with four-way stretch is perfect for long days on the green.
adidas Men's Space Dye Polo Shirt
This men's adidas golf polo shirt is designed for year-round play. It's made of soft, stretchy piqué fabric for comfort and mobility on the course.
adidas Golf Standard Wide Brim Hat
The wide brim provides plenty of shade, and moisture-absorbing AEROREADY keeps you dry. Plus, a toggle on the drawcord keeps it snug when the breeze picks up.
adidas Men's UPF Quarter Zip Pullover
This ultra sleek light weight jacket with built-in UPF protection is perfect for an ultra sunny day on the course.
