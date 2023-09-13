Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Adidas Golf Shoes and Apparel for Men

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
adidas Golf
adidas
By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:44 PM PDT, September 13, 2023

Hit the greens in style and shop the best Amazon deals on Adidas golf shoes, polos, shorts and more.

Whether you're just starting to take a swing at golf or already good enough to tee off with the pros, the right golf gear can exponentially improve your game. Fall usually brings great weather with many courses enjoying some of their best playing conditions of the year, making now the perfect time to add new pieces to your golf wardrobe.

Adidas makes some of the best golf apparel and footwear worn by Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and more top players. As one of golf’s favorite apparel brands, Adidas has players decked out on the green and now you can get the look for less, thanks to Amazon deals that are available now. 

Right now, Amazon is offering deals on Adidas golf apparel and shoes for men that provide all-day comfort. From best-selling Adidas golf shoes to breathable polos, shorts and hats, there are steep discounts on men's golf essentials just waiting for you to take advantage of. But hurry — these can't-miss deals will go fast. 

Ahead, shop our picks for the best Amazon deals on Adidas golf shoes and clothing for men.

Best Deals on Adidas Golf Shoes for Men

adidas Men's Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoe

adidas Men's Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoe
Amazon

adidas Men's Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoe

These men's golf shoes deliver lightweight stability as you bomb your driver. They feature cloudfoam cushioning in the midsole and sockliner for step-in comfort. The cleated outsole provides soft grip and traction on the course.

$65 $47

Shop Now

adidas Men's TOUR360 22 Golf Shoes

adidas Men's TOUR360 22 Golf Shoes
Amazon

adidas Men's TOUR360 22 Golf Shoes

Made for endurance, performance and stability on the golf course, these shoes feature a midsole with Boost for comfort. Direct-inject TPU spikes provide traction without tiring spike pressure.

$180 $110

Shop Now

adidas Men's ZG21 Golf Shoe

adidas Men's ZG21 Golf Shoe
Amazon

adidas Men's ZG21 Golf Shoe

Approach the tee with confidence in this lightweight design. Boost in the heel combined with a Lightstrike frame offer the perfect base for lightweight comfort throughout your round.

$180 $150

Shop Now

adidas Men's Zg21 Motion Primegreen Golf Shoes

adidas Men's Zg21 Motion Primegreen Golf Shoes
Amazon

adidas Men's Zg21 Motion Primegreen Golf Shoes

Comfort and stability define these men's adidas golf shoes. The breathable, waterproof mesh upper hugs the foot for a supportive feel and helps seal out wet conditions. The six-spike outsole lets you play through all conditions with confident footing.

$180 $110

Shop Now

Best Deals on Adidas Men's Golf Apparel

adidas Men's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes Polo Shirt

adidas Men's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes Polo Shirt
Amazon

adidas Men's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes Polo Shirt

Always be ready to move. This adidas polo shirt keeps you feeling dry whether you're on the golf course, in the gym, running errands or in the office.

$40 $28

Shop Now

adidas Men's Performance Primegreen Polo Shirt

adidas Men's Performance Primegreen Polo Shirt
Amazon

adidas Men's Performance Primegreen Polo Shirt

Perfect for sunny days, this Adidas polo features UPF+30 protection and lightweight jersey fabric for moisture wicking comfort and breathability.

$55 $36

Shop Now

adidas Men's Ultimate365 8.5" Golf Short

adidas Men's Ultimate365 8.5" Golf Short
Amazon

adidas Men's Ultimate365 8.5" Golf Short

Flex and swing freely in these golf shorts. Four-way stretch fabric gives you a full range of motion, and gripper tape keeps your shirt tucked in. A durable water-repellent finish sheds light showers and dew.

$65 $48

Shop Now

adidas Men's Ultimate 365 Short

adidas Men's Ultimate 365 Short
Amazon

adidas Men's Ultimate 365 Short

This water-repellent golf short with four-way stretch is perfect for long days on the green. 

$65 $48

Shop Now

adidas Men's Space Dye Polo Shirt

adidas Men's Space Dye Polo Shirt
Amazon

adidas Men's Space Dye Polo Shirt

This men's adidas golf polo shirt is designed for year-round play. It's made of soft, stretchy piqué fabric for comfort and mobility on the course. 

$70 $40

Shop Now

adidas Golf Standard Wide Brim Hat

adidas Golf Standard Wide Brim Hat
Amazon

adidas Golf Standard Wide Brim Hat

The wide brim provides plenty of shade, and moisture-absorbing AEROREADY keeps you dry. Plus, a toggle on the drawcord keeps it snug when the breeze picks up. 

$42 $38

Shop Now

adidas Men's UPF Quarter Zip Pullover

adidas Men's UPF Quarter Zip Pullover
Amazon

adidas Men's UPF Quarter Zip Pullover

This ultra sleek light weight jacket with built-in UPF protection is perfect for an ultra sunny day on the course.

$65 $39

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 30% On Wardrobe Essentials at This Abercrombie Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 30% On Wardrobe Essentials at This Abercrombie Sale

Dive into End-of-Summer Savings with The Best Labor Day Swimsuit Sales

Sales & Deals

Dive into End-of-Summer Savings with The Best Labor Day Swimsuit Sales

Mattress Firm's Best Sale of the Year Is Here with Can't-Miss Deals

Sales & Deals

Mattress Firm's Best Sale of the Year Is Here with Can't-Miss Deals

Save On Brooklinen's Best-Selling Bedding and More Comfy Favorites

Sales & Deals

Save On Brooklinen's Best-Selling Bedding and More Comfy Favorites

The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales and Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales and Deals You Can Shop Right Now

The 34 Best Walmart Labor Day Deals You Can Already Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The 34 Best Walmart Labor Day Deals You Can Already Shop Now

The Best Labor Day Grill Deals at Walmart You Can Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Labor Day Grill Deals at Walmart You Can Shop Now

The 20 Best Labor Day TV Deals to Shop Now: Samsung, LG, Sony and More

Tech

The 20 Best Labor Day TV Deals to Shop Now: Samsung, LG, Sony and More

Allbirds Just Released Its First Golf Shoe: Shop the New Golf Dashers

Shopping

Allbirds Just Released Its First Golf Shoe: Shop the New Golf Dashers

Swing Easy with lululemon's New Golf Collection for Men

Shopping

Swing Easy with lululemon's New Golf Collection for Men

Tags: