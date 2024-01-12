Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Adidas Golf Shoes and Apparel for Men: Save Up to 60% on Top-Rated Styles

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
adidas Golf
adidas
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:41 PM PST, January 12, 2024

Hit the greens in style and shop the best Amazon deals on Adidas golf shoes, polos, shorts and more.

Whether you're just starting to take a swing at golf or already good enough to tee off with the pros, the right golf gear can exponentially improve your game. Every season brings unique playing conditions, which means it's the perfect time to add new pieces to your golf wardrobe and ensure you're well-equipped for year-round play.

Adidas makes some of the best golf apparel and footwear worn by Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and more top players. As one of golf’s favorite apparel brands, Adidas has players decked out on the green and now you can get the look for less, thanks to Amazon deals that are available now. 

Right now, Amazon is offering deals on Adidas golf apparel and shoes for men that provide all-day comfort. From best-selling Adidas golf shoes to breathable polos, jackets and hats, there are steep discounts on men's golf essentials just waiting for you to take advantage of. But hurry — these can't-miss deals will go fast. 

Ahead, shop our picks for the best Amazon deals on Adidas golf shoes and clothing for men.

Best Amazon Deals on Adidas Golf Shoes for Men

adidas Men's S2g Spikeless Golf Shoes

adidas Men's S2g Spikeless Golf Shoes
Amazon

adidas Men's S2g Spikeless Golf Shoes

Built for comfort on and off the course, these golf shoes feature a Bounce midsole that provides cushioning and flexibility. The spikeless V-Traxion outsole delivers grip for enhanced stability.

$100 $50

Shop Now

adidas Men's S2g Recycled Polyester Mid-Cut Golf Shoes

adidas Men's S2g Recycled Polyester Mid-Cut Golf Shoes
Amazon

adidas Men's S2g Recycled Polyester Mid-Cut Golf Shoes

Perfect for all-weather golfers, these high-top golf shoes are waterproof and have a cushioned midsole to add support and comfort.

$140 $70

Shop Now

adidas Men's S2g Sl Boa Golf Shoes

adidas Men's S2g Sl Boa Golf Shoes
Amazon

adidas Men's S2g Sl Boa Golf Shoes

The S2g Sl Boa Golf Shoes feature a bounce midsole for flexible cushioning and a Traxion rubber outsole for enhanced durability.

$110 $55

Shop Now

adidas Men's ZG23 Golf Shoe

adidas Men's ZG23 Golf Shoe
Amazon

adidas Men's ZG23 Golf Shoe

Approach the tee with confidence in this lightweight design. Boost in the heel combined with a Lightstrike frame offer the perfect base for lightweight comfort throughout your round.

$200 $100

Shop Now

adidas Men's Codechaos 22 Spikeless Golf Shoe

adidas Men's Codechaos 22 Spikeless Golf Shoe
Amazon

adidas Men's Codechaos 22 Spikeless Golf Shoe

The Codechaos 22 Spikeless Golf Shoes are designed with a knit upper for foot-hugging comfort and a responsive Boost midsole to energize every drive. The spikeless Twistgrip outsole keeps your feet securely planted through every swing.

$160 $63

Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Adidas Men's Golf Apparel

adidas Men's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes Polo Shirt

adidas Men's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes Polo Shirt
Amazon

adidas Men's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes Polo Shirt

Always be ready to move. This adidas polo shirt keeps you feeling dry whether you're on the golf course, in the gym, running errands or in the office.

$40 $28

Shop Now

adidas Men's Standard Ultimate365 Tapered Pant

adidas Men's Standard Ultimate365 Tapered Pant
Amazon

adidas Men's Standard Ultimate365 Tapered Pant

Four-way stretch fabric gives you a full range of motion, and gripper tape keeps your shirt tucked in. 

$85 $54

Shop Now

adidas Men's Performance Primegreen Polo Shirt

adidas Men's Performance Primegreen Polo Shirt
Amazon

adidas Men's Performance Primegreen Polo Shirt

Perfect for sunny days, this Adidas polo features UPF+30 protection and lightweight jersey fabric for moisture wicking comfort and breathability.

$55 $37

Shop Now

adidas Golf Standard Wide Brim Hat

adidas Golf Standard Wide Brim Hat
Amazon

adidas Golf Standard Wide Brim Hat

The wide brim provides plenty of shade, and moisture-absorbing AEROREADY keeps you dry. Plus, a toggle on the drawcord keeps it snug when the breeze picks up. 

$42 $34

Shop Now

adidas Men's Go-to 9-inch Golf Shorts

adidas Men's Go-to 9-inch Golf Shorts
Amazon

adidas Men's Go-to 9-inch Golf Shorts

Flex and swing freely in the adidas Men's Go-to 9-inch Golf Shorts.

$85 $50

Shop Now

adidas Men's DWR 1/4 Zip Pullover

adidas Men's DWR 1/4 Zip Pullover
Amazon

adidas Men's DWR 1/4 Zip Pullover

The adidas Men's DWR 1/4 Zip Pullover, featuring an ultra sleek design, is a versatile and stylish choice for any golf outing.

$80 $40

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

Tags: