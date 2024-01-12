Hit the greens in style and shop the best Amazon deals on Adidas golf shoes, polos, shorts and more.
Whether you're just starting to take a swing at golf or already good enough to tee off with the pros, the right golf gear can exponentially improve your game. Every season brings unique playing conditions, which means it's the perfect time to add new pieces to your golf wardrobe and ensure you're well-equipped for year-round play.
Adidas makes some of the best golf apparel and footwear worn by Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and more top players. As one of golf’s favorite apparel brands, Adidas has players decked out on the green and now you can get the look for less, thanks to Amazon deals that are available now.
Right now, Amazon is offering deals on Adidas golf apparel and shoes for men that provide all-day comfort. From best-selling Adidas golf shoes to breathable polos, jackets and hats, there are steep discounts on men's golf essentials just waiting for you to take advantage of. But hurry — these can't-miss deals will go fast.
Ahead, shop our picks for the best Amazon deals on Adidas golf shoes and clothing for men.
Best Amazon Deals on Adidas Golf Shoes for Men
adidas Men's S2g Spikeless Golf Shoes
Built for comfort on and off the course, these golf shoes feature a Bounce midsole that provides cushioning and flexibility. The spikeless V-Traxion outsole delivers grip for enhanced stability.
adidas Men's S2g Recycled Polyester Mid-Cut Golf Shoes
Perfect for all-weather golfers, these high-top golf shoes are waterproof and have a cushioned midsole to add support and comfort.
adidas Men's S2g Sl Boa Golf Shoes
The S2g Sl Boa Golf Shoes feature a bounce midsole for flexible cushioning and a Traxion rubber outsole for enhanced durability.
adidas Men's ZG23 Golf Shoe
Approach the tee with confidence in this lightweight design. Boost in the heel combined with a Lightstrike frame offer the perfect base for lightweight comfort throughout your round.
adidas Men's Codechaos 22 Spikeless Golf Shoe
The Codechaos 22 Spikeless Golf Shoes are designed with a knit upper for foot-hugging comfort and a responsive Boost midsole to energize every drive. The spikeless Twistgrip outsole keeps your feet securely planted through every swing.
Best Amazon Deals on Adidas Men's Golf Apparel
adidas Men's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes Polo Shirt
Always be ready to move. This adidas polo shirt keeps you feeling dry whether you're on the golf course, in the gym, running errands or in the office.
adidas Men's Standard Ultimate365 Tapered Pant
Four-way stretch fabric gives you a full range of motion, and gripper tape keeps your shirt tucked in.
adidas Men's Performance Primegreen Polo Shirt
Perfect for sunny days, this Adidas polo features UPF+30 protection and lightweight jersey fabric for moisture wicking comfort and breathability.
adidas Golf Standard Wide Brim Hat
The wide brim provides plenty of shade, and moisture-absorbing AEROREADY keeps you dry. Plus, a toggle on the drawcord keeps it snug when the breeze picks up.
adidas Men's Go-to 9-inch Golf Shorts
Flex and swing freely in the adidas Men's Go-to 9-inch Golf Shorts.
adidas Men's DWR 1/4 Zip Pullover
The adidas Men's DWR 1/4 Zip Pullover, featuring an ultra sleek design, is a versatile and stylish choice for any golf outing.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
RELATED CONTENT: