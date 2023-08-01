As an alternative to dealing with rush hour traffic or crowded public transportation, many people are turning to the popular electric bike, also commonly referred to as the e-bike, that assists in pedaling for an easy breezy ride. Better for the environment and oftentimes more convenient, it's no wonder that e-bikes are having a moment.

The only downside to the trendy electric bicycle is the high cost of investing in one of your own. If you're looking to go green or avoid the hassle of dealing with the city bus during your morning commute, Amazon currently has several impressive deals on e-bikes. From electric mountain bikes to folding electric bikes to fat tire electric bikes, there are several marked-down, budget-friendly e-bikes on Amazon right now.

For speedy, reliable and discounted e-bikes, look no further. We've rounded up the best deals on e-bikes at Amazon to shop now.

ANCHEER 350/500W Electric Bike Amazon ANCHEER 350/500W Electric Bike With professional 24-speed gears, get stronger hill-climbing power, further range variation, and greater terrain adaptability than 21-speed gears this is one impressive e-bike. This bike's front and rear mechanical disc brakes provide powerful, progressive braking even in rainy conditions. $509 $400 Shop Now

Velowave 750W Motor Electric Bike Amazon Velowave 750W Motor Electric Bike The powerful 750W high-speed BAFANG brushless motor provides this electric bike with a max speed of up to 28 mph. Ride on all terrains with 80Nm of torque and switch from pure electric mode to pedal-assist mode and classic bike mode. $1,799 $1,299 WITH COUPON Shop Now

SWFT BMX eBike Amazon SWFT BMX eBike This quick-handling and rugged BMX-style e-bike has a durable low frame, front and rear footpegs, and gives you the power you need when you’re on the go or hopping curbs to get where you're going faster. $999 $870 Shop Now

Paselec 750W Motor Electric Bike Amazon Paselec 750W Motor Electric Bike Ride up to 40 miles per charge and reach a top speed of 28 miles per hour. This e-bike offers strong climbing and acceleration capabilities, plus the anti-theft lock and waterproof mode keep your bike protected. $1,299 $1,199 Shop Now

Razor Rambler 16 Electric Minibike Amazon Razor Rambler 16 Electric Minibike The new, retro-cool Razor Rambler 16 lets you blast around town at speeds up to 15.6 mph. Whether the terrain is smooth or a bit rougher, the dual 16" (406 mm) super-wide, air-filled tires deliver a smooth and comfortable ride. $659 $598 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Kitchen Deals to Brighten Up Your Home This Summer

Best Amazon Massage Guns Deals to Shop Right Now

10 Best Amazon Deals on Coleman Camping Gear: Tents, Coolers & More

The 15 Best Men's Sneaker Deals to Shop at Amazon

Shop the Best Deals on Top-Rated Vitamix Blenders at Amazon

18 Best Amazon Bedding Deals: Shop Pillows, Blankets, Sheets and More

Amazon's TikTok-Famous Cloud Sandals Are 40% Off Right Now