Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on E-Bikes to Cruise Comfortably From Summer to Fall

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Amazon Deals on E-Bikes to Cruise Comfortably This Summer
Getty

As an alternative to dealing with rush hour traffic or crowded public transportation, many people are turning to the popular electric bike, also commonly referred to as the e-bike, that assists in pedaling for an easy breezy ride. Better for the environment and oftentimes more convenient, it's no wonder that e-bikes are having a moment.

The only downside to the trendy electric bicycle is the high cost of investing in one of your own. If you're looking to go green or avoid the hassle of dealing with the city bus during your morning commute, Amazon currently has several impressive deals on e-bikes. From electric mountain bikes to folding electric bikes to fat tire electric bikes, there are several marked-down, budget-friendly e-bikes on Amazon right now. 

For speedy, reliable and discounted e-bikes, look no further. We've rounded up the best deals on e-bikes at Amazon to shop now.

HAPPYRUN Electric Bike for Adults, Ebike 1500W
HAPPYRUN Electric Bike for Adults, Ebike 1500W
Amazon
HAPPYRUN Electric Bike for Adults, Ebike 1500W

With an impressive retro motorcycle frame design, combined with a modern electrical system, HAPPYRUN electric bike is a true example of a tribute to the classics, both stylish and retro. Riding this stylishly styled adult electric bike makes you the talk of the town.

$1,299$1,039
WITH COUPON
ANCHEER 350/500W Electric Bike
ANCHEER 350/500W Electric Bike
Amazon
ANCHEER 350/500W Electric Bike

With professional 24-speed gears, get stronger hill-climbing power, further range variation, and greater terrain adaptability than 21-speed gears this is one impressive e-bike. This bike's front and rear mechanical disc brakes provide powerful, progressive braking even in rainy conditions.

$509$400
Velowave 750W Motor Electric Bike
Velowave 750W Motor Electric Bike
Amazon
Velowave 750W Motor Electric Bike

The powerful 750W high-speed BAFANG brushless motor provides this electric bike with a max speed of up to 28 mph. Ride on all terrains with 80Nm of torque and switch from pure electric mode to pedal-assist mode and classic bike mode.

$1,799$1,299
WITH COUPON
Jasion EB5 Electric Bike
Jasion EB5 Electric Bike
Amazon
Jasion EB5 Electric Bike

One of Amazon's best-sellers, this e-bike has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. One charge can provide 25 to 40 miles of ride time.

$800$400
Miclon Cybertrack 350W Motor Electric Bike
Miclon Cybertrack 350W Motor Electric Bike
Amazon
Miclon Cybertrack 350W Motor Electric Bike

Featuring a 3H fast charging function, you only have to wait a little before starting the next journey. The well-designed, high-strength front suspension fork can effectively absorb shocks during your rides and help control the direction. 

$700$400
WITH COUPON
SWFT BMX eBike
SWFT - BMX eBike
Amazon
SWFT BMX eBike

This quick-handling and rugged BMX-style e-bike has a durable low frame, front and rear footpegs, and gives you the power you need when you’re on the go or hopping curbs to get where you're going faster. 

$999$870
Paselec 750W Motor Electric Bike
Paselec 750W Motor Electric Bike
Amazon
Paselec 750W Motor Electric Bike

Ride up to 40 miles per charge and reach a top speed of 28 miles per hour. This e-bike offers strong climbing and acceleration capabilities, plus the anti-theft lock and waterproof mode keep your bike protected. 

$1,299$1,199
Razor Rambler 16 Electric Minibike
Razor Rambler 16 Large eBike
Amazon
Razor Rambler 16 Electric Minibike

The new, retro-cool Razor Rambler 16 lets you blast around town at speeds up to 15.6 mph. Whether the terrain is smooth or a bit rougher, the dual 16" (406 mm) super-wide, air-filled tires deliver a smooth and comfortable ride.

$659$598
SWIFTY At656 Electric Bike
SWIFTY At656 Electric Bike
Amazon
SWIFTY At656 Electric Bike

Take an effortless ride with the Swifty At656 Electric Bike, an all-terrain and mountain bike. The e-bike has three levels of power and seven speeds.

$599$489
Cycrown Fat Tire Foldable Electric Bicycle
Cycrown Fat Tire Foldable Electric Bicycle
Amazon
Cycrown Fat Tire Foldable Electric Bicycle

Easily store this fat tire bike that can fold to fit in smaller spaces. You can use this option as a fully electric bike, a pedal-assist bike or a normal bike.

$960$860

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Kitchen Deals to Brighten Up Your Home This Summer

Best Amazon Massage Guns Deals to Shop Right Now

10 Best Amazon Deals on Coleman Camping Gear: Tents, Coolers & More

The 15 Best Men's Sneaker Deals to Shop at Amazon

Shop the Best Deals on Top-Rated Vitamix Blenders at Amazon

18 Best Amazon Bedding Deals: Shop Pillows, Blankets, Sheets and More

Amazon's TikTok-Famous Cloud Sandals Are 40% Off Right Now