The Best Amazon Deals To Shop Right Now: Presidents' Day 2022

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon
Amazon

You can always count on Amazon for an amazing deal. Right now there are tons of Amazon's deals for Presidents' Day on hot items to add to your winter routine, including clothes, activewear, skincare, face masks, electronics, kitchenware and mattresses. 

Amazon deals has a ton of options to save on -- from the perfect pair of winter leggings to a Fire TV Cube, the holidays aren't the only time to save big! Right now you can find more standout deals at Amazon include a HALO Bassinest Glide Sleeper, a Fitbit smartwatch, an Ultrean Air Fryer and so much more!

Shop ET's top picks for the best deals from Amazon below. 

The Best Amazon Deals Today:

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ 30C Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ 30C Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ 30C Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Thanks to double discounts, this super thin and powerful robot vacuum is now under $200 at Amazon. Eufy's all-new RoboVac is their strongest yet, but remains quiet when cleaning hard floors to medium-pile carpets. 
$300$197
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet with Bluetooth Keyboard
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet with Bluetooth Keyboard
Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet with Bluetooth Keyboard
Checking email, browsing, and note-taking are made even easier with this tablet's all-new Bluetooth keyboard that has a detachable case, balanced for stability and comfortable typing. The super lightweight Fire HD 10 includes a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal, featuring premium Office apps. 
$270$189
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
Amazon
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
Looking to get fit for spring? Save $100 now on this Fitbit tracker that helps track activities, heart health, skin temperature and guides stress management.
$300$200
Samsung 55" Class The Frame QLED 4 Smart TV
Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
Samsung 55" Class The Frame QLED 4 Smart TV
The 4K display on this TV adds clarity and quality to your viewing experience and right now, you can get it for $500 off the regular price. 
$1500$998
Thread Spread Pure Egyptian Queen Size Cotton Bed Sheets Set
Thread Spread Pure Egyptian Queen Size Cotton Bed Sheets Set
Amazon
Thread Spread Pure Egyptian Queen Size Cotton Bed Sheets Set
Save 19% on these Thread Spread Pure Egyptian Queen Size Cotton Bed Sheets.
$108$88
VIZIO 75" 4K UHD Smart TV
VIZIO 75-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon
VIZIO 75" 4K UHD Smart TV
Save $300 now on this smart TV with 4K Ultra HD to get more than 8 million pixels for breathtaking detail.
$1,300$999
Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer
Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer
Amazon
Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer
Make cooking for the family a snap with this Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer at a discount! 
$73$59
JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass Soundbar
JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass Soundbar
Amazon
JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass Soundbar
Upgrade your TV-watching experience with this JBL sound bar with a 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer that delivers deep, thrilling sound for all your shows. 
$350$300
DJI FPV UAV Drone Quadcopter with 4K Camera
DJI FPV UAV Drone Quadcopter with 4K Camera
Amazon
DJI FPV UAV Drone Quadcopter with 4K Camera
If you're thinking about getting a drone, you can get this highly rated gadget for $300 off the regular price right now. 
$1,300$999

More Amazon Deals:

Apple AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro
Don't miss your chance to save more than $70 on the Apple AirPods Pro. 
$249$175
Deep Kneading Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat
Deep Kneading Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat
Amazon
Deep Kneading Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat
Homesnew's massage machine offers a simulation shiatsu massage for your feet, calf and arms with the touch of a simple remote control. 
$190$130
Beats Studio3 Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Beats Studio3 Headphones
The popular headphones, known for their wireless connectivity and active noise cancellation, are currently $150 off.
$350$199
Orolay Women's Down Jacket
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Amazon
Orolay Women's Down Jacket
The viral down jacket from Orolay is 40% off. Oprah even included the popular coat on her Favorite Things List.
$270$160
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
The Series 7 features the largest, most advanced display and better durability than Apple's previous smartwatch models. 
$400$349
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
As the name suggests, the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe feels like you're walking on clouds. 
$70$40 AND UP
Shiatsu Back and Neck Massage Pillow with Heat and AC Adapter
Shiatsu Back and Neck Massage Pillow with Heat and AC Adapter
Amazon
Shiatsu Back and Neck Massage Pillow with Heat and AC Adapter
Relieve sore & tight muscles with the powerful deep-kneading massage nodes that mimic a natural, shiatsu hand massage.
$100$65
Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
Fire HD 8 Kids tablet
Amazon
Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
This full-featured Fire HD 8 tablet comes with a Kid-Proof Case and built-in stand a 2-year worry-free guarantee and 1 year of Amazon Kids+ to give your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos and educational content.
$140$70
Schwinn Fitness 810 Treadmill
Schwinn Fitness 810 Treadmill
Amazon
Schwinn Fitness 810 Treadmill
Take 38% off the Schwinn Fitness 810 Treadmill. It has over 50 global routes that auto-adjust in real time to your speed. 
$1,299$799
Tuft & Needle Mint Queen Mattress
Tuft & Needle Mint Queen Mattress
Amazon
Tuft & Needle Mint Queen Mattress
Save $239 on this extra cooling, adaptive mattress designed to provide pressure relief to spots like hips and shoulders.
$1,195$956
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
revlon
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Take 32% off on the cult-favorite Revlon blow dry brush that styles, drys & volumizes your hair in one step. 
$60$41
321 STRONG Foam Roller
321 STRONG Foam Roller
Amazon
321 STRONG Foam Roller
This medium-density foam roller has 3D massage zones that mimic the pressure of a therapist's hands. 
$45$29
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD
Upgrade your TV just in time for the Super Bowl. The Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time while delivering a clear and vibrant picture. 
$410$285
Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush
Amazon
Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush
If you want to upgrade your toothbrush to get the superior cleaning of an electric toothbrush, this one from Oral B is $90 off right now.
$200$130

