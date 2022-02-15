The Best Amazon Deals To Shop Right Now: Presidents' Day 2022

You can always count on Amazon for an amazing deal. Right now there are tons of Amazon's deals for Presidents' Day on hot items to add to your winter routine, including clothes, activewear, skincare, face masks, electronics, kitchenware and mattresses.

Amazon deals has a ton of options to save on -- from the perfect pair of winter leggings to a Fire TV Cube, the holidays aren't the only time to save big! Right now you can find more standout deals at Amazon include a HALO Bassinest Glide Sleeper, a Fitbit smartwatch, an Ultrean Air Fryer and so much more!

Shop ET's top picks for the best deals from Amazon below.

The Best Amazon Deals Today:

More Amazon Deals:

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet This full-featured Fire HD 8 tablet comes with a Kid-Proof Case and built-in stand a 2-year worry-free guarantee and 1 year of Amazon Kids+ to give your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos and educational content. $140 $70 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Presidents' Day OLED TV Deals from LG, Samsung and Sony

Our Place's Always Pan and Perfect Pot Bundle Is On Sale for $60 Off

The Best Presidents' Day Deals on Laptops and Tablets

Best Presidents' Day Deals on Monitors: Save on Dell, Samsung and More

All 4 Apple AirPods Are Already On Sale for Presidents' Day 2022

The Best Presidents' Day Furniture Sales and Decor Deals to Shop Now

The Best Presidents' Day Mattress Sales to Shop Right Now

Best Early Presidents Day Appliance Sales to Shop Right Now