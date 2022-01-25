Shopping

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop Today — Beats Studio3 Headphones Are $175 Off Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon
Amazon

You can always count on Amazon for an amazing deal. Check out Amazon's deals on hot items to add to your winter routine, including clothes, activewear, skincare, face masks, electronics, kitchenware, mattresses and space heaters. 

Amazon deals has a ton of options to save on -- from the perfect pair of winter leggings to the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Maker. The holidays aren't the only time to save big. The new year features savings on products you've been eyeing since last year. More standout deals at Amazon include the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes, Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush, Apple Watch SE and Schwinn Treadmill. 

Right now, Amazon if offering 50% off Beats Studio3 wireless noise cancelling headphones. If earbuds are more your style, Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live are over 30% off, which is the lowest price we saw them for on Prime Day. The sleek earbuds feature Bluetooth 5 connectivity and a comfort-first fit for all-day wear. The case included also doubles as a wireless charger.

Beats Studio3 Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Beats Studio3 Headphones
The popular headphones, known for their wireless connectivity and active noise cancellation, are currently $175 off.
$350$175
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass and an open fit, playlists sound more like live music than ever before. Samsung's earbuds also have touch-activated noise cancellation for when you need to block out background noise for a phone call or important task. 
$170$112

Shop ET's top picks from the Amazon sale below. Looking for Valentine's Day gift inspiration? Check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

Clothing and Beauty

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
As the name suggests, the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe feels like you're walking on clouds. 
$70$35 AND UP
Orolay Women's Down Jacket
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Amazon
Orolay Women's Down Jacket
The viral down jacket from Orolay is 40% off. Oprah even included the popular coat on her Favorite Things List.
$270$160
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
revlon
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Take 42% off on the cult-favorite Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush that blow dries the hair with ease right at home. 
$60$35
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Leggings with Pockets
These classic Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants have a 4.6-star rating and nearly 43,000 global ratings. 
$25
BALEAF Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
Amazon
BALEAF Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
These fleece-lined leggings will keep you warm and comfortable on cold winter days. 
$29
SATINA High Waisted Leggings
SATINA High Waisted Leggings
Amazon
SATINA High Waisted Leggings
These buttery soft leggings can be dressed up or down for any season! 
$20$15
ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoe
ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoe
Amazon
ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoe
Need a new pair of running shoes? Opt for the reliable ASICS Gel-Contend 7. 
$60$50
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Amazon
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
The TruSkin Vitamin C Serum has over 92,000 global ratings. 
$30$20

Health and Fitness

Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
The Series 7 features the largest, most advanced display and better durability than Apple's previous smartwatch models. 
$400$339
Fitbit Versa 3
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch
Amazon
Fitbit Versa 3
The Fitbit Versa 3 fitness watch has GPS, heart rate monitor, built-in Alexa and battery life of six days. 
$230$200
Jumbl Blue Disposable Face Masks, Pack of 100
Jumbl Blue Disposable Face Masks, Pack of 100
Amazon
Jumbl Blue Disposable Face Masks, Pack of 100
Stock up on face masks and save on this pack of 100 of 3-ply, breathable face masks with interior nose wire. 
$25$20
Schwinn Fitness 810 Treadmill
Schwinn Fitness 810 Treadmill
Amazon
Schwinn Fitness 810 Treadmill
Take 38% off the Schwinn Fitness 810 Treadmill. It has over 50 global routes that auto-adjust in real time to your speed. 
$1,299$799
Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill
Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill
Amazon
Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill
This foldable treadmill is perfect for small spaces. 
$500$370
BalanceFrom GoYoga 1/4-Inch Yoga Mat
BalanceFrom GoYoga 1/4-Inch Yoga Mat
Amazon
BalanceFrom GoYoga 1/4-Inch Yoga Mat
Wanting to get into yoga this year? This yoga mat with carrying strap is an essential. 
$30$16
Amazin' Aces Pickleball Wood 4-Paddle Set
Amazin' Aces Pickleball Wood 4-Paddle Set
Amazon
Amazin' Aces Pickleball Wood 4-Paddle Set
Pickleball is a great family activity. This set comes with four pickleball paddles, four pickleballs and a mesh bag. 
$55$40
321 STRONG Foam Roller
321 STRONG Foam Roller
Amazon
321 STRONG Foam Roller
This medium-density foam roller has 3D massage zones that mimic the pressure of a therapist's hands. 
$45$29

Home and Kitchen

Elechomes EPI081 Air Purifier
Elechomes EPI081 Air Purifier
Amazon
Elechomes EPI081 Air Purifier
Keep your home air clean for half off. Elechomes says this purifier can remove 99.7% of air pollutants in a 215 square-foot room within one hour.
$60$30
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker
Amazon
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker
Make delicious coffee and espresso with the Nespresso Vertuo. 
$159$146
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Save $40 on the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker. 
$130$90
American Soft Linen Towel Set
American Soft Linen Towel Set
Amazon
American Soft Linen Towel Set
A soft, absorbent Turkish cotton towel set that includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths.
$73$40
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
Amazon
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
Now's the time to save on a portable space heater. This ceramic heater has two heat levels and one cool air fan. 
$36$29

RELATED CONTENT:

Valentine's Day Guide 2022: Shop the Best Gifts to Buy for Loved Ones

Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses Are Back In Stock On Amazon

Ulta Skincare Sale: Save 50% on Kate Somerville, StriVectin and Kopari

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals for 2022

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Collection Reveals New Collab

The 12 Best Treadmill and Elliptical Deals for Home Workouts

 