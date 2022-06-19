The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Cookware and Appliances

You might be feeling some kitchen nostalgia for the early days of the pandemic — baking banana bread, raising a sourdough starter and learning how to air-fry every item in her fridge and freezer— we have some thoughtful gift ideas for you. To help you dive back into cooking or baking, or just upgrade any worn-out kitchen gadgets, you can grab great discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again with Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals. Best of all, if you've found yourself last-minute shopping, with Amazon's fast shipping you can rest assured that you will get them in time, so place your orders now!

Right now, the online retailer has a lot to offer on Amazon Prime Day, which is on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. You can get big savings on select kitchen appliance like pressure cookers, sparkling water makers, espresso machines, pots and pans, stand mixers, air fryers and more must-have kitchen appliances. Amazon Deals include kitchen items from the top brands KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Dash, Blendtec, PowerXL and Calphalon.

Cookware

Kitchen Appliances

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper With over 43,000 reviews, this chopper will cut all of your vegetables in seconds and it's perfect for meal prepping. $40 $30 Buy Now

KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment Amazon KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment If you already have a KitchenAid standing mixer, a spiralizer attachment will be a great addition to your kitchen. With this attachment, you can make your own zucchini noodles and more sweet and savory meals. $130 $85 Buy Now

Zulay Handheld Milk Frother Amazon Zulay Handheld Milk Frother Whisk your way into a sweet morning treat with a delicious frappe, matcha or yummy latte. This handheld milk frother can help you make it happen. $20 $19 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

170+ Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can Still Shop

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Tech Deals for Home from Day 2

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Black-Owned Businesses to Shop

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything to Know About How and When to Shop

Best Cheap LG OLED TV Deals on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Device Deals: Shop the New Fire 7 Tablet

35 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Best Vitamix Deals on Amazon Prime Day