The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Cookware and Appliances

By ET Online Staff
You might be feeling some kitchen nostalgia for the early days of the pandemic — baking banana bread, raising a sourdough starter and learning how to air-fry every item in her fridge and freezer— we have some thoughtful gift ideas for you. To help you dive back into cooking or baking, or just upgrade any worn-out kitchen gadgets, you can grab great discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again with Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals. Best of all, if you've found yourself last-minute shopping, with Amazon's fast shipping you can rest assured that you will get them in time, so place your orders now!

Right now, the online retailer has a lot to offer on Amazon Prime Day, which is on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. You can get big savings on select kitchen appliance like pressure cookers, sparkling water makers, espresso machines, pots and pans, stand mixers, air fryers and more must-have kitchen appliances. Amazon Deals include kitchen items from the top brands KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Dash, Blendtec, PowerXL and Calphalon. 

Cookware

Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set
Amazon
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set

This Nordic Ware set includes a quarter sheet, a jelly roll and a half sheet. These baking sheets are known for their durability and even browning.

$52$32
Sondiko Butane Torch
Sondiko Butane Torch
Amazon
Sondiko Butane Torch

If you love making crème brûlée, you might want to snag this kitchen torch while it's on sale.

$30$20
Pilita Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Pilita Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Amazon
Pilita Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer

$15 is a small price to pay to be able to cook all your meat to the right temperature. 

$20$13
GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale
GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale
Amazon
GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale

If you love cooking and baking and don't already have a digital kitchen scale, this will change your life. 

$20$10
SMIRLY Cheese Board and Knife Set
SMIRLY Cheese Board and Knife Set
Amazon
SMIRLY Cheese Board and Knife Set

Looking for simple ways to make entertaining easy? This Cheese Board and Knife Set has all the solutions. 

$70$51
Mueller Ultra Kettle
Mueller Ultra Kettle
Amazon
Mueller Ultra Kettle

This electric kettle has a sleek, straight-forward design and built to serve you for the future.

$50$20

 

Kitchen Appliances

Oster Belgian Waffle Maker
Oster Belgian Waffle Maker
Amazon
Oster Belgian Waffle Maker

What's great about this waffle maker is it tells you when your large, round waffles are ready to serve.

$30$20
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

With over 43,000 reviews, this chopper will cut all of your vegetables in seconds and it's perfect for meal prepping. 

$40$30
KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment
KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment
Amazon
KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment

If you already have a KitchenAid standing mixer, a spiralizer attachment will be a great addition to your kitchen. With this attachment, you can make your own zucchini noodles and more sweet and savory meals.

$130$85
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

This 7-in-1 Instant Pot is a great way to make dinner after a long day. Plus, the pressure cook setting helps you make meals in a fraction of the time.

$100$79
KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper
KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper
Amazon
KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper

You will be able to quickly chop, mix and puree with this compact KitchenAid food chopper.

$60$55
Ninja 8-Quart Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker
Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Ninja 8-Quart Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

If you've never tried a Ninja kitchen appliance, this one will blow your mind. Even if you buy it just for the air fryer function, it will pay for itself in just a few months. 

$250$170
Philips Kitchen Appliances Digital Twin TurboStar Airfryer XXL
Philips Kitchen Appliances Digital Twin TurboStar Airfryer XXL
amazon
Philips Kitchen Appliances Digital Twin TurboStar Airfryer XXL

If you want to try out an air fryer, this one from Phillips is highly rated.

$260$239
Realcook Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill
Realcook Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill
Amazon
Realcook Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill

This unique design allows you to grill and smoke your meats for a variety of Flavors.

$200$163
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender Heavy Duty Copper Motor Brushed 304 Stainless Steel With Whisk, Milk Frother Attachments.png
Amazon
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender

This useful hand blender comes with a whisk and milk frother attachments. 

$30$35
Zulay Handheld Milk Frother
Zulay Original Handheld Milk Frother
Amazon
Zulay Handheld Milk Frother

Whisk your way into a sweet morning treat with a delicious frappe, matcha or yummy latte. This handheld milk frother can help you make it happen.

$20$19

 

