The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on UGG Boots and Slippers: Get Up to 50% Off Cozy Winter Fashion Essentials
Amazon Prime Day is here with deals on UGG boots to help you prepare for the winter season ahead. While winter temperatures are no where in sight, many of us have cozy staples like UGG boots and slippers on our list to shop while they're on sale. While UGGs have been spotted on countless celebrity fans from Keke Palmer to Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya, you don't need to be a celeb to add the stylish footwear to your wardrobe. Right now, Amazon Prime Day is making it even easier with UGG deals up to 50% off.
To keep you warm, cozy, and comfortable this upcoming winter, shoppers can save on some of UGG's most popular slippers and boots. UGG boots have a shearling lining that feels like a dream and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
From fuzzy slip-ons to cozy boots, now is the time to plan ahead and shop the best Amazon Prime day UGG deals.
The Best Prime Day Deals on UGG Boots
Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one.
Go classic this winter with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness.
The UGG Neumel Boot is a timeless boot made of rich suede and lined with wool for a slipper-like feel indoors or out.
A standout from the 2023 UGG sale is UGG's Fluff Yeah Slipper which have become a fan-favorite among Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez. Right now, you can grab a pair of these UGG slippers for 30% off at Amazon to add to your winter wardrobe.
UGG's ultra-comfy slingback combines the laid-back appeal of a sandal with the plush softness of your favorite slipper.
The Best Prime Day Deals on UGG Slippers
You'll never want to take it off. The Super Fluff Slipper combines premium sheepskin with an easy slip-on design and enhances any outfit from jeans to shorts to dresses.
If furry feet is what you want, furry feet is what you get with the UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slippers.
These ultra-soft slippers are perfect for lounging around the house and staying cozy during the winter months.
Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.
Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 75 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Now: Save On Apple, Dyson, Theragun and More
The lululemon Align Leggings That Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing Are On Sale for Amazon Prime Day 2023
The Best Deals Available on TikTok-Loved Leggings During Amazon Prime Day
The Best Hiking Shoes and Boots for Women to Enjoy the Trail: Merrell, Hoka, Timberland and More
Run to the Best Adidas Ultraboost Deals Before Prime Day Ends Tonight
Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale for Prime Day
18 Best Amazon Prime Day Bedding Deals for Summer to Shop Now
Boll & Branch Summer Annual Event: Shop Organic Luxury Sheets, Bedding and More
The 20 Best Prime Day Deals at Wayfair: Save Up to 60% On Furniture, Bedding, Kitchen and More
Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding and Pajamas Are Up to 35% Off During This Competing Amazon Prime Day Sale
These Platform Ugg Lookalikes Are Under $100 on Amazon: Shop Styles Similar to Bella Hadid's and Keke Palmer's
The 12 Best Weighted Blankets for Sleeping in Cozy Comfort This Year