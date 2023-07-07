Shop

The Best Amazon Prime Day Shark Vacuum Deals: Save Up to 50% On Upright and Robot Vacuums

By ETonline Staff
Shark Vacuum
We're counting down the days until Amazon Prime Day 2023, but you don't need to wait until the huge sales event officially starts on July 11 to score some of the best deals. Year after year, one category that has some serious summer savings is vacuum cleaners. Amazon has already started rolling out deals on Shark vacuums to keep your floors free of pet hair, dirt, pollen, and crumbs. 

High quality vacuums — especially robot vacuums —  are a welcome addition to just about any home. Whether you share your home with pets or kids, or you love entertaining guests, Shark's reliable and easy-to-use vacuums provide powerful suction and fully-sealed HEPA filtration systems to keep your floors squeaky clean. Even better, the already affordably priced vacuums are now even cheaper with Prime Day pricing, helping you tackle daily messes without breaking the bank.

The Amazon Prime Day Shark vacuum deals are offering up to 50% off upright and robot vacuums for everyone, no matter your budget or the size of your space. We scoured Amazon's site for the steepest discounts on Shark vacuums for you to shop below.

Best Prime Day Shark Robot Vacuum Deals

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum
Amazon
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

Get 50% off a powerful Shark robot vacuum. With Matrix Clean, the vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid that takes multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage.

$599$300
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum
Amazon
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

Welcome to deep-cleaning power with a vacuum that returns to the base, recharges, and can pick up where it left off.

$500$370
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base
Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base
Amazon
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base

Perfect for pet hair, Shark's vacuum maps your home and lets you choose which rooms you want to clean. 

$600$300

Best Prime Day Shark Upright Vacuum Deals

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum
Amazon
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

With a large capacity and powerful pet hair pickup attachments like the upholstery tool, this vacuum makes cleaning pet hair a breeze. It also works with a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner.

$220$170
Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum
Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum
Amazon
Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum

For powerful pet hair pickup, this vacuum has a self-cleaning brushroll with no hair wrap. The HEPA filtration and anti-allergen complete seal captures and traps dust, allergens, dander, and more, keeping them out of the air you breathe.

$350$280
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum
Amazon
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum

With swivel steering and lift-away functionality, you can easily maneuver your vacuum in and out of tight spaces, in corners, around furniture, and more. 

$200$160
Shark Ultralight Pet Pro Corded Stick Vacuum
Shark Ultralight Pet Pro Corded Stick Vacuum
Amazon
Shark Ultralight Pet Pro Corded Stick Vacuum

This lightweight vacuum's PowerFins provide continuous cleaning contact, digging deep into carpets and directly engaging floors. Get powerful suction in a hand vacuum that weighs less than 3 pounds.

$260$170

For more Prime Day vacuum sales, check out all the best cordless vacuum, Dyson vacuum and iRobot Roomba deals at Amazon now.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

