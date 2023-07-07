We're counting down the days until Amazon Prime Day 2023, but you don't need to wait until the huge sales event officially starts on July 11 to score some of the best deals. Year after year, one category that has some serious summer savings is vacuum cleaners. Amazon has already started rolling out deals on Shark vacuums to keep your floors free of pet hair, dirt, pollen, and crumbs.

High quality vacuums — especially robot vacuums — are a welcome addition to just about any home. Whether you share your home with pets or kids, or you love entertaining guests, Shark's reliable and easy-to-use vacuums provide powerful suction and fully-sealed HEPA filtration systems to keep your floors squeaky clean. Even better, the already affordably priced vacuums are now even cheaper with Prime Day pricing, helping you tackle daily messes without breaking the bank.

The Amazon Prime Day Shark vacuum deals are offering up to 50% off upright and robot vacuums for everyone, no matter your budget or the size of your space. We scoured Amazon's site for the steepest discounts on Shark vacuums for you to shop below.

Best Prime Day Shark Robot Vacuum Deals

Best Prime Day Shark Upright Vacuum Deals

For more Prime Day vacuum sales, check out all the best cordless vacuum, Dyson vacuum and iRobot Roomba deals at Amazon now.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

