The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Boots

UGG Women's Bailey Zip Short Classic Boot Amazon UGG Women's Bailey Zip Short Classic Boot A zipper on the Bailey Classic boot makes it easy and convenient to slip in and out of your boots. $180 $130 Shop Now

UGG Classic Clear Mini Amazon UGG Classic Clear Mini Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one. $160 $120 Shop Now

UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot Amazon UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot Go classic this fall with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness. $150 $105 Shop Now

UGG Classic Short Dual Zip II Amazon UGG Classic Short Dual Zip II Get in and out of this classic UGG boot in a snap. Or, rather, in a zip! $170 $111 Shop Now

UGG Neumel Boot Amazon UGG Neumel Boot The UGG Neumel Boot is a timeless boot made of rich suede and lined with wool for a slipper-like feel indoors or out. $140 $119 Shop Now

A standout from Amazon's UGG sale is UGG's Fluff Yeah Slipper which has become a fan-favorite among Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez. Right now, you can grab a pair of these UGG slippers for 20% off at Amazon to add to your fall wardrobe.

UGG Fluff Yeah Slingback Sandal Nordstrom UGG Fluff Yeah Slingback Sandal UGG's ultra-comfy slingback combines the laid-back appeal of a sandal with the plush softness of your favorite slipper. $100 $80 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Slippers

UGG Women's Funkette Slipper Amazon UGG Women's Funkette Slipper Get a retro-inspired style slipper with this Funkette Slipper featuring a layered platform sole. $130 $81 Shop Now

UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper Amazon UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper An outdoor slipper upgraded to have lightweight puff uppers thats warm yet breathable. $110 $61 Shop Now

UGG Women's Cozetta Curly Spotty Slipper Amazon UGG Women's Cozetta Curly Spotty Slipper These fun cheetah print Cozetta Curly Spotty Slippers are perfect to pair with your favorite loungewear set on chilly fall days. $110 $75 Shop Now

UGG Super Fluff Slipper Amazon UGG Super Fluff Slipper You'll never want to take it off. The Super Fluff Slipper combines premium sheepskin with an easy slip-on design and enhances any outfit from jeans to shorts to dresses. $120 $55 Shop Now

UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Watercolors Slipper Amazon UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Watercolors Slipper UGG's dreamy Scuffette Ii Watercolors Slippers offer cloud-like comfort and feature a relaxing watercolor pattern. $105 $80 Shop Now

