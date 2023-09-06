Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon UGG Deals: Save Up to 50% On UGG Boots and Slippers for the Coziest Fall Yet

UGG Winter Deals
UGG
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:22 PM PDT, September 6, 2023

Shop the best deals on cozy UGG boots and slippers at Amazon to prepare you for the fall season.

The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Boots

UGG Women's Bailey Zip Short Classic Boot

UGG Women's Bailey Zip Short Classic Boot
Amazon

UGG Women's Bailey Zip Short Classic Boot

A zipper on the Bailey Classic boot makes it easy and convenient to slip in and out of your boots.

$180 $130

Shop Now

UGG Women's Classic Mini Alpine Lace Fashion Boot

UGG Women's Classic Mini Alpine Lace Fashion Boot
Amazon

UGG Women's Classic Mini Alpine Lace Fashion Boot

An update to the Classic Mini boot with hiker-inspired elements. 

$170 $112

Shop Now

UGG Classic Clear Mini

UGG Classic Clear Mini
Amazon

UGG Classic Clear Mini

Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one. 

$160 $120

Shop Now

UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot

UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot
Amazon

UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot

Go classic this fall with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness.

$150 $105

Shop Now

UGG Classic Short Dual Zip II

UGG Classic Short Dual Zip II
Amazon

UGG Classic Short Dual Zip II

Get in and out of this classic UGG boot in a snap. Or, rather, in a zip!

$170 $111

Shop Now

UGG Neumel Boot

UGG Neumel Boot
Amazon

UGG Neumel Boot

The UGG Neumel Boot is a timeless boot made of rich suede and lined with wool for a slipper-like feel indoors or out.

$140 $119

Shop Now

A standout from Amazon's UGG sale is UGG's Fluff Yeah Slipper which has become a fan-favorite among Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez. Right now, you can grab a pair of these UGG slippers for 20% off at Amazon to add to your fall wardrobe. 

UGG Fluff Yeah Slingback Sandal

UGG Fluff Yeah Slingback Sandal
Nordstrom

UGG Fluff Yeah Slingback Sandal

UGG's ultra-comfy slingback combines the laid-back appeal of a sandal with the plush softness of your favorite slipper.

$100 $80

Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Slippers 

UGG Women's Funkette Slipper

UGG Women's Funkette Slipper
Amazon

UGG Women's Funkette Slipper

Get a retro-inspired style slipper with this Funkette Slipper featuring a layered platform sole.

$130 $81

Shop Now

UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper

UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper
Amazon

UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper

An outdoor slipper upgraded to have lightweight puff uppers thats warm yet breathable.

$110 $61

Shop Now

UGG Women's Cozetta Curly Spotty Slipper

UGG Women's Cozetta Curly Spotty Slipper
Amazon

UGG Women's Cozetta Curly Spotty Slipper

These fun cheetah print Cozetta Curly Spotty Slippers are perfect to pair with your favorite loungewear set on chilly fall days.

$110 $75

Shop Now

UGG Super Fluff Slipper

UGG Super Fluff Slipper
Amazon

UGG Super Fluff Slipper

You'll never want to take it off. The Super Fluff Slipper combines premium sheepskin with an easy slip-on design and enhances any outfit from jeans to shorts to dresses.

$120 $55

Shop Now

UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Watercolors Slipper

UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Watercolors Slipper
Amazon

UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Watercolors Slipper

UGG's dreamy Scuffette Ii Watercolors Slippers offer cloud-like comfort and feature a relaxing watercolor pattern.

$105 $80

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

Tags: