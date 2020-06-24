The Best American Apparel Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale
The Amazon Summer Sale, also known as The Big Style Sale, is in full swing this week, and the deals keep getting better!
Some of the best deals there are on American Apparel clothing, which is currently on sale for up to 40% off. The sale also offers discounts on a ton of top luxury brands, such as Tory Burch, Levi’s, Ray-Ban, and more.
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot bargains, and deep discounts from loads of fashion brands that offer markdowns of up to 80% off.
Find amazing deals on both women’s and men’s clothing, accessories, and more at this Amazon summer sale.
Whether you’re looking to elevate your WFH outfits with American Apparel’s easy-to-wear everyday basics, or pick up some trendier items for summer such as mom jeans or a tennis skirt, you won’t want to miss out on these American Apparel deals.
These high-wasted mom jeans come in five different washes.
This cropped zip-up hoodie is super versatile and comes in twelve colors.
These sweatpants are so soft and comfy - great for working from home.
Offered in 22 different colors, these unisex T-shirts are 100% cotton and great for every day.
Tennis skirts for the summer are already trending on Instagram, and this one comes in seven colors at an affordable price.
This solid hoodie is super comfy and comes in seven colors. The white is also great if you want to hop on the tie-dye trend.
This sleeveless bodysuit which comes in black and white is a great summer staple that will go with any outfit.
This lightweight crewneck sweatshirt is perfect for summer nights and comes in six colors.
