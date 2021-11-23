To jump-start the upcoming holiday season, Amazon just launched 10,000+ Early Black Friday Deals with savings as steep as 70% off and we picked out the best ones to shop now. It is a particularly good time to purchase a pair of AirPods because Walmart is currently featuring big discounts on multiple models, including the lowest price we've ever seen for one of the most recent editions and popular pairs of wireless earbuds: the Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro Walmart Apple AirPods Pro The Apple AirPods Pro have great quality sound, and feature powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours. $249 $159 Buy Now

The AirPods Pro have active noise cancellation, silicon tips that ensure a comfortable fit and syncing them with your phone couldn't be easier. Other products like Apple Watches and iPads rarely get big discounts throughout the year, but Amazon's Black Friday savings are in full effect.

Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and the time is right to score an Apple Watch. Throughout the pandemic, we've found that having the right tech and electronics makes a difference when it comes to being a student or just enjoying life at home for anyone.

Below, shop the best Black Friday Apple AirPods deals available on Amazon now.

Apple AirPods Amazon Apple AirPods Apple’s AirPods are designed to feel very comfortable and connect to your iPhone effortlessly. $159 $109 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple's newest addition to its lineup are on sale too. The wireless Bluetooth headphones offer two new listening modes in addition to impressive sound quality. $549 $440 Buy Now

The Best Black Friday Apple Deals:

More Black Friday Tech Deals:

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 Amazon Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 This 11.6-inch HD Lenovo Chromebook with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage offers all the basics: access to Google Classroom, Chrome, YouTube, Docs, games and more. This touchscreen easily transitions between laptop mode and tablet mode, so it’s a great choice for streaming Netflix. Right now, you can get it for $150 off the regular price. $320 $170 Buy Now

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite This Kindle is waterproof and has a single battery that'll last weeks, reducing friction when it comes to reading homework. $130 $90 Buy Now

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones Bose via Amazon Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones When it comes to over-the-ear, noise-cancelling headphones, it’s hard to beat the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. Sound quality, as you would expect from the Bose name, is excellent, and the reviewers rave about how good its noise cancellation is. Battery life clocks in around 20 hours. $299 $179 Buy Now

Mophie Powerstation Battery Mophie via Amazon Mophie Powerstation Battery There’s nothing worse than running out of juice on your phone before the end of the day. The Mophie Powerstation external battery holds 10,000mAh of charge -- enough to restore your iPhone or Android phone to 100 percent battery life multiple times no matter where you are. The power bank features both USB-A and USB-C ports. $50 $35 Buy Now

Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator Amazon Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator Graphing calculators are required for many college and college-bound students. Texas Instruments has been making some of the most popular graphing calculators for decades and this is the best seller on Amazon. There are plenty of colors to choose from (and the price depends on the color!). $150 $125 Buy Now

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag If your kids are going back to in-person learning, Apple AirTags can help you (and help them) keep track of their belongings. $29 Buy Now

Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Amazon Laptop Backpack with USB Charging There’s a lot to like about this high-tech, budget backpack. The combination-lock-protected laptop compartment is spacious enough to hold up to 17.3-inch screens. But the best feature here is the USB charging port -- put the Mophie Powerstation above (or another similar power bank) in the pocket, connect it, and you’re truly ready to charge on the go. $49 $28 Buy Now

Related Content:

Adidas Extended Labor Day Sale: Get 30% Off Sitewide

15 Absolute Must-Haves From the Nordstrom Summer Sale

Athleta Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Leggings, Shorts and More

Last-Minute School Supplies to Shop with Amazon's Back to School Sale

The Best Backpacks, Lunch Boxes, Pencil Cases, and Calculators

Last-Minute Back to School Shopping: Best Backpacks to Shop Now

Back to School Shopping List: Supplies for Every Type of Student