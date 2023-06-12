The Best Apple Deals Ahead of Prime Day: Get Up to 43% off AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and More at Amazon
While Apple doesn't typically hold its own sales, now is a great time to upgrade your tech with the latest Apple products. With Prime Day coming soon, the best place to score Apple deals is Amazon. Right now, Amazon has the best prices on Apple's most popular devices and accessories from the newest Apple Watches to iPads, MacBooks and more.
Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, but all of the staple Apple Store products are getting nice Amazon discounts. We've gathered the best Apple deals below to help guide your search.
Best Apple Watch Deals
A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices. Right now, the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch SE and more best-selling Apple Watch models are on sale.
The Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance and a larger battery than previous models. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options.
Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 with gold stainless steel features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode.
With enhanced durability, faster charging, new aluminum case colors, and watchOS 8, you can stay connected to family and friends with calls, texts, and email, even when you don’t have your phone.
The Apple Watch Ultra has a bigger and brighter 49mm display and the longest battery life of any Apple Watch. The Workout app features advanced metrics like Heart Rate Zones and Running Form. Hold the Action button to activate a siren that can be heard up to 600 feet away.
The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) is an affordable Apple Watch Series 8 alternative that offers its core features at a cheaper price. With faster processing and greater tracking abilities than the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), this is a great model to snag for this summer. This model is compatible with Apple Pay/Apple Card.
Best Deals on AirPods
Whether you're working out, traveling, working from home or just running errands, Apple's AirPods have become an everyday essential. With plenty of talk and listen time, voice-activated Siri access, and a wireless charging case, AirPods are incredible wireless headphones to take with you everywhere.
Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-cancelling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit that will have you dancing to your favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.
There's nothing wrong with the good "old-fashioned" wired headphones. Perhaps you want to teach your kids responsibility before buying them Apple Airpods or maybe you aren't a fan of wireless earbuds, either way, you can't go wrong with the Apple Earpods.
Best Apple AirTag Deal
A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. Spread the love with this 4-pack on sale.
Best MacBook Deals
You can save on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker. Explore deals from the Apple MacBook Pro, Apple MacBook Air, & more!
Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the M2 Pro chip. The 2023 MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.
The 14-inch MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. At $500 off, this is a great deal ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal.
Best Apple iPad Deals
Apple's 10th generation 2021 iPad is on sale right now in two different colors. The iPad features an all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.
Apple's latest iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience, with the astonishing performance of the M2 chip, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus powerful productivity features in iPadOS.
Get a discount on Apple's latest iPad Air models in your choice of blue, purple, pink, space gray or starlight, and be sure to watch your favorite Apple TV+ shows on this device.
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
Best Apple Accessories Deals
From chargers to iPad pens, Amazon has great deals on many Apple accessories ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
Upgrade your note-taking with this iPad pen that attaches, charges, and pairs magnetically. This pre-Prime Day deal is a steal.
With summer travels ahead, make on-the go charging easy using the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. This product attaches to your phone for an easy way to up your battery percentage.
You can never have too many charging docks. This adapter is USB-C compatible and offers fast, efficient charging.
Stock up on extra chargers ahead of Amazon Prime Day. This USB 2.0 is able to connect to your iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods or iPod for speedy charging.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
