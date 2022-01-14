Have you been eyeing the Apple product of your dreams? Good news -- there are sales at all your favorite retailers to explore on the latest models of Apple products. Currently, Amazon and Walmart are featuring discounts on multiple models, including one of the most recent editions and popular pairs of wireless earbuds: the 3rd generation Apple AirPods.

Apple AirPods 3 feature a new design that resembles the popular AirPods Pro with shorter stems. This time, you're also getting improved sound with spatial audio, resulting in a more immersive experience plus a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30-hours of total listening time.

Apple AirPods 3 Amazon Apple AirPods 3 Right now, Amazon has marked down the third-generation Apple AirPods from $179 to $139 — the best price we’ve seen on this model. $180 $139 Buy Now

Other products like Apple Watches and iPads rarely get big discounts throughout the year, but Amazon's signature savings are in full effect. Today, Amazon has a big selection of Apple Watch Series 7 on sale. Both the GPS and cellular models are available in five colors. If you're feeling fully stocked on Apple products, don't worry, either. We have tons of tech for you to add to your gadget collection. Everything from laptop charging backpacks to self-emptying vacuums are now on sale.

Below, shop more of the best Apple AirPods deals you don’t want to miss.

Apple AirPods Pro Walmart Apple AirPods Pro The Apple AirPods Pro have great quality sound, and feature powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours. $249 $189 AT AMAZON Buy Now $249 $189 AT WALMART Buy Now

Apple AirPods Amazon Apple AirPods Apple’s AirPods are designed to feel very comfortable and connect to your iPhone effortlessly. $159 $110 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple's newest addition to its lineup are on sale too. The wireless Bluetooth headphones offer two new listening modes in addition to impressive sound quality. $549 $479 Buy Now

The Best Apple Watch, iPad, and MacBook Deals:

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) Best Buy Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) The Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) has tons of new features, including an optical heart sensor to aid you in your fitness goals, the ability to be submerged in shallow water for swimming, Emergency SOS, and advanced features for runners like cadence and pace alerts. $199 $169 AT BEST BUY Buy Now $199 $169 AT WALMART Buy Now

More Tech Deals:

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 Amazon Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 This 11.6-inch HD Lenovo Chromebook with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage offers all the basics: access to Google Classroom, Chrome, YouTube, Docs, games and more. This touchscreen easily transitions between laptop mode and tablet mode, so it’s a great choice for streaming Netflix. Right now, you can get it for $150 off the regular price. $320 $209 Buy Now

Mophie Powerstation Battery Mophie via Amazon Mophie Powerstation Battery There’s nothing worse than running out of juice on your phone before the end of the day. The Mophie Powerstation external battery holds 10,000mAh of charge -- enough to restore your iPhone or Android phone to 100 percent battery life multiple times no matter where you are. The power bank features both USB-A and USB-C ports. $50 $35 Buy Now

Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Amazon Laptop Backpack with USB Charging There’s a lot to like about this high-tech, budget backpack. The combination-lock-protected laptop compartment is spacious enough to hold up to 17.3-inch screens. But the best feature here is the USB charging port -- put the Mophie Powerstation above (or another similar power bank) in the pocket, connect it, and you’re truly ready to charge on the go. $49 $20 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Deals on TVs to Shop Ahead of the Super Bowl

The Very Best Amazon Deals 2022: Shop 50+ Sale Items

The Best Deals on Streaming Devices -- Fire TV, Roku and More

Stylish iPhone Cases Compatible with Apple’s New MagSafe Battery Pack