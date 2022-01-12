The Best Apple Deals Available Right Now: Where to Save on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads and More
Have you been eyeing the Apple product of your dreams? Good news -- there are sales at all your favorite retailers to explore on the latest models of Apple products. Currently, Amazon and Walmart are featuring discounts on multiple models, including one of the most recent editions and popular pairs of wireless earbuds: the Apple AirPods Pro.
The AirPods Pro have active noise cancellation and silicon tips that ensure a comfortable fit, plus syncing them with your phone couldn't be easier. Other products like Apple Watches and iPads rarely get big discounts throughout the year, but Amazon's signature savings are in full effect.
Today, Amazon has a big selection of Apple Watch Series 7 on sale. Both the GPS and cellular models are available in five colors. If you're feeling fully stocked on Apple products, don't worry, either. We have tons of tech for you to add to your gadget collection. Everything from laptop charging backpacks to self-emptying vacuums are now on sale.
Below, shop the best Apple AirPods deals you don’t want to miss.
The Best Apple Watch, iPad, and MacBook Deals:
More Tech Deals:
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Deals on TVs to Shop Ahead of the Super Bowl
The Very Best Amazon Deals 2022: Shop 50+ Sale Items
The Best Deals on Streaming Devices -- Fire TV, Roku and More
Stylish iPhone Cases Compatible with Apple’s New MagSafe Battery Pack