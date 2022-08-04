It's that time of the summer again when both teachers and students start gearing up to go back to school, which means upgrading all your Apple devices. As numerous retailers begin to offer back-to-school deals, now is an especially great time to save big on Apple products. Whether you’re looking for a new MacBook, AirPods, iPad, or want to try AirTags to secure your belongings, the back-to-school deals are offering big discounts on Apple tech.

Having the right tech is key for the start of a new school year — not only to keep in touch with friends and family, but also to stay productive throughout your studies. Right now, you can save $300 on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker.

Amazon currently has Apple deals on every back-to-school essential. To help you find the best Apple deals, we've gather all of the top offers to shop online. Ahead, take advantage of the savings with the best back-to-school deals on Apple tech available right now.

The Best Apple MacBook Deals:

2021 Apple MacBook Pro Amazon 2021 Apple MacBook Pro Save $300 on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. $2,499 $2,199 Buy Now

The Best Apple AirPod Deals:

Save $69 on a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for both work and workouts. AirPods Max, Apple's premium, noise-cancelling headphones, are also on sale in five different colors.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit﻿ for your ears. $549 $480 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro The Apple AirPods Pro have great quality sound, and feature powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours. $249 $180 Buy Now

The Best Apple iPad Deals:

Apple's most powerful and versatile iPad Air ever, the 2022 iPad Air is marked down. The new iPad Air features the breakthrough M1 chip, ultra-fast 5G, a new front camera with Center Stage, and more.

2021 Apple iPad Amazon 2021 Apple iPad The 256GB model of Apple's 9th generation iPad is on sale for its lowest price ever. This iPad features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch LCD, 8MP camera, and a 12MP front camera. $479 $429 Buy Now

The Best Apple Watch Deals:

There are plenty of Apple Watch deals to take advantage of this summer. The 41mm model is on sale for $60 off and the larger 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is $59 off at Amazon right now. A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.

