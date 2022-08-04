The Best Apple Deals for Back-to-School 2022: Apple AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and More
It's that time of the summer again when both teachers and students start gearing up to go back to school, which means upgrading all your Apple devices. As numerous retailers begin to offer back-to-school deals, now is an especially great time to save big on Apple products. Whether you’re looking for a new MacBook, AirPods, iPad, or want to try AirTags to secure your belongings, the back-to-school deals are offering big discounts on Apple tech.
Having the right tech is key for the start of a new school year — not only to keep in touch with friends and family, but also to stay productive throughout your studies. Right now, you can save $300 on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker.
This MacBook delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly you through many workflows all at once.
Amazon currently has Apple deals on every back-to-school essential. To help you find the best Apple deals, we've gather all of the top offers to shop online. Ahead, take advantage of the savings with the best back-to-school deals on Apple tech available right now.
The Best Apple MacBook Deals:
Save $300 on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast.
The Best Apple AirPod Deals:
Save $69 on a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for both work and workouts. AirPods Max, Apple's premium, noise-cancelling headphones, are also on sale in five different colors.
These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit for your ears.
The Apple AirPods Pro have great quality sound, and feature powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours.
The Best Apple iPad Deals:
Apple's most powerful and versatile iPad Air ever, the 2022 iPad Air is marked down. The new iPad Air features the breakthrough M1 chip, ultra-fast 5G, a new front camera with Center Stage, and more.
You can save $40 off the newest iPad edition. This iPad has a 12MP Wide camera and is available in five colors.
The 256GB model of Apple's 9th generation iPad is on sale for its lowest price ever. This iPad features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch LCD, 8MP camera, and a 12MP front camera.
The fastest and the lightest iPad Pro with Apple Magic Keyboard compatibility for a traditional laptop experience.
The Best Apple Watch Deals:
There are plenty of Apple Watch deals to take advantage of this summer. The 41mm model is on sale for $60 off and the larger 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is $59 off at Amazon right now. A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.
Whether you’re getting your first Apple Watch or upgrading, the Apple Watch Series 7 offers style and excellent battery life, messaging, and activity tracking.
The most advanced Apple Watch is available in 5 different colors. Change up your look by switching your band or by customizing your watch face in millions of ways.
With 20% more screen, this Apple Watch makes tracking your health, mindfulness, sleep, texts and communication much easier, all in a new swim-resistant model. Plus, it's easy to customize the Apple Watch Series 7. Just pick the perfect band size and color that suits you.
