The Best Apple Deals Happening Right Now: Up to $270 Off MacBooks and $100 Off Apple Watches

By ETonline Staff
February is surprisingly an opportune time to upgrade your old devices and score massive deals on Apple products, including AirPods, the Apple Watch, iPads, MacBooks, and more. While Apple itself rarely holds sales, Amazon and Walmart are offering Black Friday-like deals right now. If you’ve been eyeing an Apple device and you’re not picky about having next year’s models, we've sorted through today's offers to round up the best Apple sales to shop online right now.

Currently, Amazon and Walmart are featuring discounts on all four models of AirPods, including 20% off one of the most popular pairs of wireless earbuds: the Apple AirPods Pro. The AirPods 3 are also discounted and feature a new design that resembles the popular AirPods Pro with shorter stems. This time, you're getting improved sound with spatial audio, resulting in a more immersive experience plus a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30-hours of total listening time. 

Amazon currently also has the lowest prices for Apple's MacBooks with deals up to $270 off the latest, most powerful MacBook Pros. Below, shop all the best deals on Apple products today.

Best MacBook Deals:

14" Apple MacBook Pro
14" Apple MacBook Pro
Amazon
14" Apple MacBook Pro
$1,999$1,799
16" Apple MacBook Pro
16" Apple MacBook Pro
Amazon
16" Apple MacBook Pro
$2,499$2,299
13" Apple MacBook Pro
13" Apple MacBook Pro
Amazon
13" Apple MacBook Pro
Get more done with up to 20 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac. 
$1,499$1,399
13" Apple MacBook Air
2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop
Amazon
13" Apple MacBook Air
Save $100 on the gold version of the 2020 Apple MacBook Air. 
$999$949

Best AirPod Deals:

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro
The Apple AirPods Pro have great quality sound, and feature powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours.
$249$197
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max
Apple's newest addition to its lineup are on sale too. The wireless Bluetooth headphones offer two new listening modes in addition to impressive sound quality. 
$549$479
Apple AirPods 3
Apple AirPods 3
Amazon
Apple AirPods 3
Right now, Amazon has marked down the third-generation Apple AirPods from $179 to $139 — the best price we’ve seen on this model.
$180$169
Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Amazon
Apple AirPods
Apple’s AirPods are designed to feel very comfortable and connect to your iPhone effortlessly. 
$159$119

Best iPad Deals:

Apple iPad Pro 11"
2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray
Walmart
Apple iPad Pro 11"
For something more compact, opt for the iPad Pro with 11-inch surface. 
$1,448$819 AT WALMART
Apple iPad Air 10.9"
Apple iPad Air 10.9"
Amazon
Apple iPad Air 10.9"
$599$539

Best Apple Watch Deals:

Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
The newest series of the Apple watch which features more screen area, the most crack-resistant front and the most swim-proof design than the Series 6.
$429$379
Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Silver Aluminum Case
Amazon
Apple Watch SE
You can't beat this price on the Apple Watch SE. 
$279$249
Apple Watch Series 3
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS)
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 3
The Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) has tons of new features, including an optical heart sensor to aid you in your fitness goals, the ability to be submerged in shallow water for swimming, Emergency SOS, and advanced features for runners like cadence and pace alerts.  
$279$169

Best Apple TV Deal:

2021 Apple TV 4K
2021 Apple TV 4K
Amazon
2021 Apple TV 4K
The 2021 Apple TV 4K is normally listed for $179, but is on sale with a 5% discount.
$179$170

Best Mac Mini Deals:

Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage)
Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip
Apple
Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage)
Everything you do on this Mac Mini will be seamless and quick. Additionally, it's optimized for advanced machine learning.
$899$799
Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage)
Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage)
Apple
Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage)
The 8-core CPU means up to 3x faster performance, 6x better graphics, and with 8GB of memory, this Mac Mini assures everything you do is seamless and quick.
$699$649

