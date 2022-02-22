The Best Apple Deals Happening Right Now: Up to $270 Off MacBooks and $100 Off Apple Watches
February is surprisingly an opportune time to upgrade your old devices and score massive deals on Apple products, including AirPods, the Apple Watch, iPads, MacBooks, and more. While Apple itself rarely holds sales, Amazon and Walmart are offering Black Friday-like deals right now. If you’ve been eyeing an Apple device and you’re not picky about having next year’s models, we've sorted through today's offers to round up the best Apple sales to shop online right now.
Currently, Amazon and Walmart are featuring discounts on all four models of AirPods, including 20% off one of the most popular pairs of wireless earbuds: the Apple AirPods Pro. The AirPods 3 are also discounted and feature a new design that resembles the popular AirPods Pro with shorter stems. This time, you're getting improved sound with spatial audio, resulting in a more immersive experience plus a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30-hours of total listening time.
Amazon currently also has the lowest prices for Apple's MacBooks with deals up to $270 off the latest, most powerful MacBook Pros. Below, shop all the best deals on Apple products today.
Best MacBook Deals:
Best AirPod Deals:
Best iPad Deals:
Best Apple Watch Deals:
Best Apple TV Deal:
Best Mac Mini Deals:
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon’s Best Tech Deals To Shop Now
The Best Deals on TVs to Shop Ahead of the Super Bowl
Stylish iPhone Cases Compatible with Apple’s New MagSafe Battery Pack
The Very Best Amazon Deals 2022: Shop 50+ Sale Items
The Best Deals on Streaming Devices -- Fire TV, Roku and More