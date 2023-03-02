While Apple doesn't typically hold its own sales, the place to shop for the best deals on Apple products is Amazon. If you’re looking for a device upgrade like a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, we've found discounts on Apple's latest tech, including its most popular products.

Whether you're working out, traveling, working from home or just running errands, Apple's AirPods have become an everyday essential. With plenty of talk and listen time, voice-activated Siri access, and a wireless charging case, AirPods are incredible wireless headphones to take with you everywhere. Right now, AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are on sale for at Amazon, but Verizon is offering an even bigger, 20% off discount. This limited-time deal marks the AirPods Pro 2 down to $200 — the lowest price we've seen this year.

From iPads and MacBooks to Apple Watches and other accessories, we’ve found a number of Apple devices on sale at discounted prices amongst Amazon's Deals. Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, so we rounded up the biggest savings on Apple products available to help guide your search.

Best Apple Watch Deals

A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.

Best Apple AirPods Deals

Apple's first-gen AirPods Pro are $59 off right now and bestselling second-gen AirPods are $60 off. If you prefer over-ear headphones, Amazon’s AirPods sale also includes the noise cancelling AirPods Max in silver for nearly $50 off.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. $159 $99 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit﻿ for your ears. $549 $500 Shop Now

Best Apple MacBook Deals

You can save on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker.

2020 Apple MacBook Air Amazon 2020 Apple MacBook Air Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal. $999 $899 Shop Now

Best Apple iPad Deals

Apple's 10th generation 2021 iPad is on sale right now in two different colors. The iPad features an all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.

Best Apple TV Deals

RELATED CONTENT:

Apple Watch Series 8 Returns to Record Low Price Ahead of Spring: Get $70 Off the Newest Model

The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now from Amazon, Walmart and More

The Best Samsung Frame TV Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to $300 on the Stylish 4K TV

17 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop This Week: Save On Samsung, Apple, Dyson and More

Best iPad Deals: 2022 Apple iPad Air Is On Sale for $100 Off, 2021 Model Returns to Lowest Price

Apple AirTags Are Back In Stock Just in Time for Your Next Trip

The 10 Best MagSafe Cases for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max

The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now

Samsung TVs Are Up to $2,500 Off This Weekend: Save Big on Top 4K and 8K TV Models

Best Buy Has Huge Deals This Week With Tech Savings from Apple, LG, Beats and More