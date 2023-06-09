Shopping

The Best Apple Deals on Amazon Right Now: Save Up to 43% on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Best Deals on Apple Products
Apple

While Apple doesn't typically hold its own sales, now is a great time to upgrade your tech with the latest Apple products. Following Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5, the best place to score Apple deals is Amazon. Right now, Amazon has the best prices on Apple's most popular devices and accessories from the newest Apple Watches to iPads, MacBooks and more. 

Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, but all of the staple Apple Store products are getting nice Amazon discounts ahead of Prime Day. We've gathered the best Apple deals below to help guide your search. 

Best Apple Watch Deals

A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices. Right now, the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and more best-selling Apple Watch models are on sale. 

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS)
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS)

The Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance and a larger battery than previous models. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options.

$399$329
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm]
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)

Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 with gold stainless steel features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode. 

$499$429
Apple Watch Series 7, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) 45mm
Apple Watch Series 7, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)

With enhanced durability, faster charging, new aluminum case colors, and watchOS 8, you can stay connected to family and friends with calls, texts, and email, even when you don’t have your phone. 

$749$429
$749$279 AT WALMART
Apple Watch Ultra
Apple Watch Ultra
Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra has a bigger and brighter 49mm display and the longest battery life of any Apple Watch. The Workout app features advanced metrics like Heart Rate Zones and Running Form. Hold the Action button to activate a siren that can be heard up to 600 feet away.

$799$749
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) is an affordable Apple Watch Series 8 alternative that offers its core features at a cheaper price. With faster processing and greater tracking abilities than the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), this is a great model to snag for this summer.

$249$219

Best Deals on AirPods

Whether you're working out, traveling, working from home or just running errands, Apple's AirPods have become an everyday essential. With plenty of talk and listen time, voice-activated Siri access, and a wireless charging case, AirPods are incredible wireless headphones to take with you everywhere. 

Apple's popular AirPods Pro 2 plus many other similar models are on sale. But, if you prefer over-ear headphones, Amazon’s AirPods sale also includes the noise cancelling AirPods Max for nearly $70 off. 

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Listen to high-quality sound with the latest noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods Pro for longer battery life. 

$249$200
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-cancelling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit﻿. 

$549$480
Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector
Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector
Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector

There's nothing wrong with the good "old-fashioned" wired headphones. Perhaps you want to teach your kids responsibility before buying them Apple Airpods or maybe you aren't a fan of wireless earbuds, either way, you can't go wrong with the Apple Earpods.

$29$18

Best Apple AirTag Deal

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTag 4-Pack

A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. Spread the love with this 4-pack on sale.

$99$90

Best MacBook Deals

You can save on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker. 

2023 Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro
MacBook Pro 16" Laptop
2023 Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro

Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the M2 Pro chip. The 2023 MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.

$2,699$2,449
16-INCH
$2,000$1,749
14-INCH
Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14", M1 Pro Chip
2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14"
Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14", M1 Pro Chip

The 14-inch MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid.

$2,499$1,899
2020 Apple MacBook Air
2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop
2020 Apple MacBook Air

Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal. 

$999$800

Best Apple iPad Deals

Apple's 10th generation 2021 iPad is on sale right now in two different colors. The iPad features an all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.

2022 Apple iPad (WiFi + Cellular)
2022 Apple iPad (WiFi + Cellular)
2022 Apple iPad (WiFi + Cellular)

The iPad (10th Gen) offers faster processing with its A14 Bionic chip, as well as USB-C charging. With 5G cellular data and Apple Pay/Apple Card compatibility, you can use the tablet on the tablet on the go & make purchases throughout your day.

$599$551
64 GB
2022 Apple iPad Pro
Apple 2022 iPad Pro
2022 Apple iPad Pro

Apple's latest iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience, with the astonishing performance of the M2 chip, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus powerful productivity features in iPadOS.

$1,099$1,049
2022 Apple iPad Air (WiFi)
2022 Apple iPad Air (WiFi)
2022 Apple iPad Air (WiFi)

Get a discount on Apple's latest iPad Air models in your choice of blue, purple, pink, space gray or starlight. 

$599$559
64GB
2021 Apple iPad (Wi-Fi)
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad
2021 Apple iPad (Wi-Fi)

There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. 

$479$399
256GB
$329$270
64GB

Best Apple Mac Deals

Apple 2023 Mac Mini Desktop Computer M2 Chip
Apple 2023 Mac Mini Desktop Computer
Apple 2023 Mac Mini Desktop Computer M2 Chip

The 8-core CPU means up to 3x faster performance, 6x better graphics, and with 24GB of memory, this Mac Mini assures everything you do is seamless and quick.

$799$679
512 GB

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping. 

