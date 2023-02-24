The Best Apple Deals on Amazon: Save Up to 50% On AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and Apple Watches
While Apple doesn't typically hold its own sales, the place to shop for today's best deals on Apple products is Amazon. If you’re looking for a device upgrade like a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, we've found discounts on Apple's latest tech, including its most popular products.
Whether you're working out, working from home or just running errands, Apple's AirPods have become an everyday essential. With plenty of talk and listen time, voice-activated Siri access, and a wireless charging case, AirPods are incredible wireless headphones to take with you everywhere. Right now, AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are on sale for at Amazon, but Verizon is offering an even bigger, 20% off discount. This limited-time deal marks the AirPods Pro 2 down to $200 — the lowest price we've seen this year.
Listen to high-quality sound with the latest noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods for longer battery life.
From iPads and MacBooks to Apple Watches and other accessories, we’ve found a number of Apple devices on sale at discounted prices amongst Amazon's Deals. Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, so we rounded up the biggest savings on Apple products available to help guide your search.
Best Apple Watch Deals
A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.
Track your workouts and easily access your messages and email through the Apple iWatch. Not only is it discounted, but it also comes with three free months of Apple Fitness+.
Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 with gold stainless steel features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode.
Best Apple AirPods Deals
Apple's first-gen AirPods Pro are over $50 off right now. If you prefer over-ear headphones, Amazon’s AirPods sale also includes the noise cancelling AirPods Max in silver for nearly $70 off.
These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit for your ears.
Upgrade your old wireless headphones with $54 off a pair of Apple AirPods Pro.
There's nothing wrong with the good "old-fashioned" wired headphones. Perhaps you want to teach your kids responsibility before buying them Apple Airpods or maybe you aren't a fan of wireless earbuds, either way, you can't go wrong with the Apple Earpods.
Best Apple MacBook Deals
You can save on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker.
Save on the space gray 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast.
Get $400 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro model on sale in both color options.
Best Apple iPad Deals
Apple's 10th generation 2021 iPad is on sale right now in two different colors. The iPad features an all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.
The Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB of storage is on sale for up to 70 off in your choice of blue, purple, pink, space gray or starlight.
Whether you're a professional artist or an art student creating professional-quality work, the iPad Air's Liquid Retina display is great for creating high-quality illustrations in Procreate or motion graphics in Adobe Spark without worrying about lag or unnecessary pixelization. The screen space makes the transition from using a drawing tablet to a standalone computing tablet a little bit easier.
Best Apple TV Deals
Want to watch that TV show advertised in the commercials, but it's only available on Apple TV? Well, you can watch all the shows off your recommendation list with the Apple TV 4K that's now 50% off.
