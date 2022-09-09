Whether you’re looking for a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy have some of the best Apple deals you can shop right now.

Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, but with fall sales in full force, we rounded up the best deals on Apple products available to help guide your search. A highlight from Amazon's Apple deals is discounts on the entire Apple Watch range, from the Series 3 to the Series 7. The Apple Watch Series 7 is $100 off, so if you've been looking to save on the newest Apple Watch, now would be a great time to score this deal while it's still available.

Amazon and Walmart currently have Apple deals across the full lineup of devices. To help you find the best Apple deals, we've gathered all of the top offers to shop online. Ahead, take advantage of the savings with the best Apple deals available now.

The Best Apple Watch Deals

A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.

Apple Watch SE, 40mm Amazon Apple Watch SE, 40mm The Apple Watch SE has essential features to keep you connected, active, and healthy. SE is twice as fast and has a 30% larger display than the Series 3. Safety features like fall detection and Emergency SOS can get you help when you need it. $279 $240 Buy Now

The Best MacBook Deals

You can save $400 on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro Amazon 2021 Apple MacBook Pro Save $400 on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. $2,499 $2,099 Buy Now

The Best Deals on Apple AirPods

Save $69 on a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for both work and workouts. AirPods Max, Apple's premium, noise-cancelling headphones, are also on sale in five different colors.

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro The Apple AirPods Pro have great quality sound, and feature powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours. $249 $180 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit﻿ for your ears. $549 $429 Buy Now

The Best Apple iPad Deals

Apple's most powerful and versatile iPad Air ever, the 2022 iPad Air is marked down. The new iPad Air features the breakthrough M1 chip, ultra-fast 5G, a new front camera with Center Stage, and more.

2021 Apple iPad Amazon 2021 Apple iPad The 256GB model of Apple's 9th generation iPad is on sale. This iPad features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch LCD, 8MP camera, and a 12MP front camera. $899 $849 Buy Now

