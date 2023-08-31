While it feels like summer just started, Labor Day will be here before we know it, and now is the perfect time to stock up on tech essentials for fall. From noise-cancelling headphones to powerful laptops, Amazon has Labor Day deals on Apple devices that you don't want to miss.

Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, but Amazon has the best deals on Apple's most popular devices and accessories from a MacBook at its lowest price ever to iPads, AirTags, Apple Watches and more. Labor Day is just a few days away and the weekend is known for ushering in major savings on big-ticket items. Luckily, you can snap up Apple tech for less with early holiday deals available now.

Below, we've rounded up all the best Apple deals on the hottest gadgets. Apple deals this good probably won't be back around until Black Friday, so we recommend adding these Labor Day steals to your cart, stat.

The Best AirPods Deals

Whether you're looking to enjoy your favorite music at home or on the go, Apple's AirPods have become an everyday essential. With plenty of talk and listen time, voice-activated Siri access, and a wireless charging case, AirPods are incredible wireless headphones to take with you everywhere.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions foran exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have her dancing to her favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more. $549 $477 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. $129 $99 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Enjoy your go-to entertainment wherever you go with the Apple AirPods Pro 2. With longer battery life and greater noise-canceling abilities, you'll be able to tune out surrounding noise in favor of your favorite song, podcast, movie or TV series. $249 $219 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds Amazon Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds The 3rd generation of Apple Airpods has a slightly shorter design compared to its predecessors making it a bit easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to get them to fit comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out. $169 $159 Shop Now

The Best Apple AirTag Deal

If you often lose your wallet or leave other belongings behind, score this deal on a 4-pack of Apple AirTags to make sure you cover all your bases.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $89 Shop Now

The Best MacBook Deals

Right now, Amazon is offering the M1 MacBook Air for its lowest price. The 13-inch laptop features up to 18 hours of battery life. Plus, the Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.

13" Apple MacBook Air Amazon 13" Apple MacBook Air With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power. $999 $749 Shop Now

2023 Apple MacBook Pro Amazon 2023 Apple MacBook Pro Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the Apple M2 Pro chip. The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life. $2,499 $2,299 Shop Now

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 Max Amazon Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 Max Save on Apple's newest M2 MacBook Pro supercharged by the M2 Max chip with up to 96GB unified memory. With a Touchbar, Magic Keyboard and Touch ID, this laptop is secure and easy to use for studying, note-taking and more. $3,099 $2,899 Shop Now

The Best Apple iPad Deals

Apple's 10th generation iPad is on sale right now in two different colors. The iPad features an all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and support for the new Apple Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.

Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi) Amazon Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi) The latest iPad model comes in pink, blue, yellow, and silver. With iPadOS, you can stay productive by running multiple apps at once, using your Apple pen to take detailed notes, and edit and share photos seamlessly. $449 $419 Shop Now

2022 Apple iPad Air 5 (WiFi) Amazon 2022 Apple iPad Air 5 (WiFi) Save on the latest Apple iPad Air models in your choice of blue, purple, pink, space gray or starlight, and with a brilliant display, be sure to watch your favorite Apple TV+ shows on this device. $599 $559 64GB Shop Now

Apple iPad Pro (6th Generation + WiFi) Amazon Apple iPad Pro (6th Generation + WiFi) Apple's latest iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience, with the astonishing performance of the M2 chip, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus powerful productivity features in iPadOS and Apple Magic Keyboard compatibility. $1,099 $1,049 Shop Now

The Best Apple Watch Deals

Stay connected with family and friends and keep track of health habits with Apple's best-selling smartwatches.

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS) Amazon Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS) The Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance and a larger battery than previous models. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. $399 $310 Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular) Amazon Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular) Send a text, make a call, and stream music, even if you're nowhere near your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 includes stainless steel features, a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode. $499 $429 Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) Amazon Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) Answer a call, send a text, and track your health, all with the Apple Watch Series 8. This model offers new health capabilities including temperature sensing, blood oxygen measurements, ECG testing, and sleep tracking. $429 $359 Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS + Cellular) Amazon Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS + Cellular) Fitness fanatics or those who like to be mindful about their health, will love the Apple Watch 8 which has the most advanced health features yet. It can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen, track temperature changes, record sleep stages and has advanced workout metrics. $529 $459 Shop Now

The Best Apple Accessories Deals

From chargers to iPad pens, Amazon has great deals on many Apple accessories to pair with your devices.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) Upgrade your note-taking with this iPad pen that attaches, charges, and pairs magnetically. This pre-Prime Day deal is a steal. $129 $89 Shop Now

Apple Pencil (1st Generation) Amazon Apple Pencil (1st Generation) The Apple Pencil delivers pixel-perfect precision, making it great for drawing, sketching, coloring, taking notes, marking up emails, and more. $99 $79 Shop Now

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Amazon Apple MagSafe Battery Pack With long work and school days ahead, make on-the-go charging easy using the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. This product attaches to your phone for an easy way to up your battery percentage. $99 $94 Shop Now

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter Amazon Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter You can never have too many charging docks. This adapter is USB-C compatible and offers fast, efficient charging. $19 $16 Shop Now

Apple Lightning to USB Cable (1 m) Amazon Apple Lightning to USB Cable (1 m) It's always a good idea to stock up on extra chargers ahead of the new school year. This USB 2.0 is able to connect to your iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods or iPod for speedy charging. $19 $16 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT: