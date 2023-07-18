The Best Back-to-School Apple Deals to Shop Now: Save On MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and More
While it feels like summer just started, school will be in session before we know it and now is the perfect time to stock up on back-to-school tech essentials. From noise-cancelling headphones to powerful laptops, Amazon has Apple deals on everything you need to take on the new school year. Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, but Amazon has the best prices on Apple's most popular devices and accessories from the newest MacBooks to iPads, AirTags and more.
To help you get started on your back-to-school shopping, we've rounded up all of the best tech deals on Apple's hottest ticket items. Apple deals this good probably won't be back around until Black Friday, we recommend adding these steals to your cart, stat.
Best Amazon AirPods Deals
Whether you're studying in the library, listening to an audiobook or relaxing after class, Apple's AirPods have become an everyday essential. With plenty of talk and listen time, voice-activated Siri access, and a wireless charging case, AirPods are incredible wireless headphones to take with you everywhere.
Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge.
Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit that will have you dancing to your favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.
Enjoy your go-to entertainment wherever you go with the AirPods Pro (Second Generation). With longer battery life and greater noise-canceling abilities, you'll be able to tune out surrounding noise in favor of your favorite song, podcast, movie or TV series.
Best Amazon Apple AirTag Deal
If you often lose your wallet or leave your backpack behind, score this deal on a 4-pack of Apple AirTags to make sure you cover all your bases.
A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
Best Amazon MacBook Deals
Right now, Amazon is taking 15% off the 2022 edition of Apple's laptop. The 13-inch MacBook Pro features next-generation 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory.
Powered by an M2 chip, the MacBook Pro sustains up to 20 hours of battery life with a brilliant display.
With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.
Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the M2 Pro chip. The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.
Best Amazon Apple iPad Deals
Apple's 10th generation iPad is on sale right now in two different colors. The iPad features an all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and support for the new Apple Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.
The latest iPad model comes in yellow, blue, pink, and silver. With iPadOS, you can stay productive by running multiple apps at once, using your Apple pen to take detailed notes, and edit and share photos seamlessly.
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. Apple's previous generation iPad features WiFi, a touchscreen retina display for watching all your favorite shows, and an ultra-wide front-facing camera plus for video calls, and you can attach your Apple smart keyboard for easier typing.
Apple's latest iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience, with the astonishing performance of the M2 chip, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus powerful productivity features in iPadOS and Apple Magic Keyboard compatibility.
Get a discount on the latest Apple iPad Air models in your choice of blue, purple, pink, space gray or starlight, and with a brilliant display, be sure to watch your favorite Apple TV+ shows on this device.
Best Apple Accessories Deals
From chargers to iPad pens, Amazon has great deals on many Apple accessories that will fit comfortably in your backpack.
Upgrade your note-taking with this iPad pen that attaches, charges, and pairs magnetically. This pre-Prime Day deal is a steal.
The Apple Pencil delivers pixel-perfect precision, making it great for drawing, sketching, coloring, taking notes, marking up emails, and more.
With long school days ahead, make on-the-go charging easy using the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. This product attaches to your phone for an easy way to up your battery percentage.
You can never have too many charging docks. This adapter is USB-C compatible and offers fast, efficient charging.
It's always a good idea to stock up on extra chargers ahead of the new school year. This USB 2.0 is able to connect to your iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods or iPod for speedy charging.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
