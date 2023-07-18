While it feels like summer just started, school will be in session before we know it and now is the perfect time to stock up on back-to-school tech essentials. From noise-cancelling headphones to powerful laptops, Amazon has Apple deals on everything you need to take on the new school year. Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, but Amazon has the best prices on Apple's most popular devices and accessories from the newest MacBooks to iPads, AirTags and more.

To help you get started on your back-to-school shopping, we've rounded up all of the best tech deals on Apple's hottest ticket items. Apple deals this good probably won't be back around until Black Friday, we recommend adding these steals to your cart, stat.

Best Amazon AirPods Deals

Whether you're studying in the library, listening to an audiobook or relaxing after class, Apple's AirPods have become an everyday essential. With plenty of talk and listen time, voice-activated Siri access, and a wireless charging case, AirPods are incredible wireless headphones to take with you everywhere.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. $129 $99 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have you dancing to your favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more. $549 $470 Shop Now

Best Amazon Apple AirTag Deal

If you often lose your wallet or leave your backpack behind, score this deal on a 4-pack of Apple AirTags to make sure you cover all your bases.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $89 Shop Now

Best Amazon MacBook Deals

Right now, Amazon is taking 15% off the 2022 edition of Apple's laptop. The 13-inch MacBook Pro features next-generation 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory.

Best Amazon Apple iPad Deals

Apple's 10th generation iPad is on sale right now in two different colors. The iPad features an all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and support for the new Apple Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.

Best Apple Accessories Deals

From chargers to iPad pens, Amazon has great deals on many Apple accessories that will fit comfortably in your backpack.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Amazon Apple MagSafe Battery Pack With long school days ahead, make on-the-go charging easy using the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. This product attaches to your phone for an easy way to up your battery percentage. $99 $94 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Back-to-School MacBook Deals You Can Find on Amazon Right Now

The Best Back-To-School Clothes to Shop for Students of All Ages

Amazon Is Slashing $200 Off the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

The Best Back-to-School Deals You Can Shop at Amazon Right Now

The 18 Best Mattress Toppers and Bedding for Back to School 2023

Save Up to 65% On College Dorm Room Essentials at Wayfair

Save Up to $3,000 on Samsung’s ‘The Terrace’ Outdoor 4K TV

The 55 Best Amazon Deals You Can Shop Today

Save Up to $3,700 on Samsung TVs During the Black Friday in July Sale

Beats Studio 3 Headphones Are Still $190 Off After Amazon Prime Day