From TikTok-viral lip balms to blushes, shop the best beauty products that are sure to be on any teens wishlist.
As you browse through TikTok these days, you're bound to witness the phenomenon of beauty-obsessed teens flooding makeup shops and showcasing their mesmerizing beauty hauls. With the alpha generation dominating the beauty scene, it's no wonder that your teen might be yearning for the latest products. Whether they're already immersed in the viral beauty trends or eager to delve in, we've curated a selection of the hottest products that are destined to become coveted essentials in their beauty arsenal.
Across generations, the allure of makeup and skin care persists throughout the teenage years, fostering a sense of confidence and sophistication. The phenomenon may transport you back to the nostalgic years of exploring your mom's makeup cabinet or embarking on that first trip to the drugstore for beauty essentials. Thanks to TikTok, navigating the vast landscape of beauty products has landed at our fingertips, with our FYPs brimming with recommendations.
If your teen is the ultimate skincare enthusiast, revamp their routine with the Bubble Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer, crafted specifically for teens, or introduce SPF with Supergoop's best-selling Glowscreen. For those venturing into face makeup, indulge them with Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush for a natural rosy look or Drunk Elephant's Bronzing Drops for a glowy complexion. If they're exploring the realm of lip care, they'll appreciate the nourishing effects of Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask and Glowy Balm or Benefit Cosmetics Liquid Lip Blush & Cheek Tint.
Ahead, check out the most popular beauty products that they're sure to want in their makeup bags.
Benefit Cosmetics Liquid Lip Blush & Cheek Tint
TikTok adores this lip and cheek stain for its impressive staying power and universally flattering shade.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask and Lip Glowy Balm
Enriched with vitamin C and antioxidants, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask and Lip Glowy Balm create an irresistible duo.
Supergoop Glowscreen SPF 40
Elevate your teen's skincare routine with this best-selling primer infused with essential SPF protection.
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
This liquid blush went viral on TikTok for its incredible pigmentation, so keep in mind that a little goes a long way. The powerhouse product comes in 13 different matte and dewy shades to enhance your natural beauty.
Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops
Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops are a TikTok favorite for a reason. These drops seamlessly prep the skin, creating the foundational first step for a flawless face of makeup.
Bubble Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer
A hydrating moisturizer is essential for any teen's skincare routine. The Bubble Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer is specifically crafted for young skin and features a formula that is vegan, cruelty-free, and contains no harsh chemicals.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Dew Drops
For the skincare-obsessed teen, grab this cult-favorite combination moisturizer and serum. The mix of potent vitamins, oils and acids can help hydrate and soothe thirsty skin.
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP The Brow Glue
See your teen's brows shine with the aid of this beloved, non-sticky, transparent brow glue that holds brow hairs in place for 16 hours, according to the brand.
e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Liquid Filter
Great for any teen seeking a natural look, this lightweight multi-purpose complexion booster is packed with skin-loving ingredients to deliver sheer coverage and a radiant glow.
Pixi On-the-Glow Blush
TikTok loves this blush for its hydrating formula and natural, dewy finish.
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
Summer Fridays Lip Balm has taken the beauty world by storm with its smooth and vegan formula designed to hydrate and soothe dry lips.
Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '62 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
This celebrity-loved hair and body spray provides a delicious dose of salted caramel and pistachio fragrance.
Benefit Cosmetics Cookie and Tickle Powder Highlighters
Teens adore this silky-soft, superfine powder highlighter for its featherlight touch that glides on and builds with ease.
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara
Ophthalmologist-tested and contact lens-friendly, this mascara has ultra-thin bristles to lengthen and curl lashes without clumping.
ILIA Liquid Powder Eye Shadow Tint
This clean, cream-to-powder eyeshadow effortlessly sweeps on to the lids for a crease-resistant finish. Plus, it comes in a vibrant array of matte and metallic shades to inspire exciting and playful makeup looks.
Maybelline Dream Fresh BB Cream 8-In-1 Skin Perfector
This BB cream from Maybelline has a sheer to medium coverage that hydrates so well enough to be used as a moisturizer, but also blends well as a foundation.