As you browse through TikTok these days, you're bound to witness the phenomenon of beauty-obsessed teens flooding makeup shops and showcasing their mesmerizing beauty hauls. With the alpha generation dominating the beauty scene, it's no wonder that your teen might be yearning for the latest products. Whether they're already immersed in the viral beauty trends or eager to delve in, we've curated a selection of the hottest products that are destined to become coveted essentials in their beauty arsenal.

Across generations, the allure of makeup and skin care persists throughout the teenage years, fostering a sense of confidence and sophistication. The phenomenon may transport you back to the nostalgic years of exploring your mom's makeup cabinet or embarking on that first trip to the drugstore for beauty essentials. Thanks to TikTok, navigating the vast landscape of beauty products has landed at our fingertips, with our FYPs brimming with recommendations.

If your teen is the ultimate skincare enthusiast, revamp their routine with the Bubble Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer, crafted specifically for teens, or introduce SPF with Supergoop's best-selling Glowscreen. For those venturing into face makeup, indulge them with Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush for a natural rosy look or Drunk Elephant's Bronzing Drops for a glowy complexion. If they're exploring the realm of lip care, they'll appreciate the nourishing effects of Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask and Glowy Balm or Benefit Cosmetics Liquid Lip Blush & Cheek Tint.

Ahead, check out the most popular beauty products that they're sure to want in their makeup bags.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush This liquid blush went viral on TikTok for its incredible pigmentation, so keep in mind that a little goes a long way. The powerhouse product comes in 13 different matte and dewy shades to enhance your natural beauty.

Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops are a TikTok favorite for a reason. These drops seamlessly prep the skin, creating the foundational first step for a flawless face of makeup.

Bubble Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer A hydrating moisturizer is essential for any teen's skincare routine. The Bubble Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer is specifically crafted for young skin and features a formula that is vegan, cruelty-free, and contains no harsh chemicals.