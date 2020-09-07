The Best Bermuda Shorts For The End Of the Season

If you're not into short shorts, Bermuda shorts are a great alternative. With a longer length, the Bermuda short style provides more coverage than average summer shorts and can even be dressed up for the right occasion.

ET Style has gathered a variety of styles ranging in fit, silhouette, color and fabric from favorite brands such as Old Navy, Vince, Joe's Jeans and more.

Classic Bermuda shorts can be paired with any outfit -- with a bucket hat, sneakers, oversized sunglasses and sandals.

Find ET Style's new favorite shorts from our picks, ahead.

The Tripper Cutoff Fray Mother Mother The Tripper Cutoff Fray Mother These MOTHER Superior Bermuda shorts are super light, just right and slashed at the knee. Size up for extra slouch. $218 at Mother

Mid-Rise Cuffed Bermuda Slim Jean Shorts Old Navy Old Navy Mid-Rise Cuffed Bermuda Slim Jean Shorts Old Navy This Old Navy mid-rise cuffed denim short can be paired with anything on top. REGULARLY $26.99 $18.86 at Old Navy

The Boardwalk Short Ann Taylor Ann Taylor The Boardwalk Short Ann Taylor The Ann Taylor bermuda short is a sophisticated style with belt loops and a touch of stretch. REGULARLY $59 $15 at Ann Taylor

Hollywood Bermuda Shorts Tommy Hilfiger Macy's Hollywood Bermuda Shorts Tommy Hilfiger These Tommy Hilfiger Hollywood Bermuda Shorts pair perfectly with a plain t-shirt or a button down. ORIGINALLY $49.90 $24.75 at Macy's

Sequin Bermuda Short with Belt Eloquii Eloquii Sequin Bermuda Short with Belt Eloquii These Eloquii Sequin Bermuda Short with Belt are a show stopper that you can wear most of the year. Sizes start at 14 and up. REGULARLY $79.99 $23.99 at Eloquii

Drapey Paperbag Shorts Madewell Madewell Drapey Paperbag Shorts Madewell These chic Madewell Drapey Paperbag Shorts are made with luxe satin-backed crape. ORIGINALLY $72 $31.49 at Madewell

Frayed Denim Bermuda Shorts in Shasta Joe's Jeans Bloomingdale's Frayed Denim Bermuda Shorts in Shasta Joe's Jeans Looking for laid back denim shorts with some length? This pair from Joe's Jeans should do the trick. $128 at Bloomingdale's

Bermuda Shorts Vince Nordstrom Bermuda Shorts Vince These Vince Bermuda Shorts give you a polished look. The shorts are made of stretch twill. $175 at Nordstrom

Farallon Bermuda Athleta Athleta Farallon Bermuda Athleta $69 at Athleta

High-Rise Utility Bermuda Shorts A New Day Target High-Rise Utility Bermuda Shorts A New Day ORIGINALLY $22.99 $19.54 at Target

