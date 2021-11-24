The Best Black Friday Deals on Apple Products: AirPods, MacBooks, Watches and iPads
To jump-start the upcoming holiday season, Amazon just launched 10,000+ Early Black Friday Deals with savings as steep as 70% off and we picked out the best ones to shop now. It is a particularly good time to purchase a pair of AirPods because both Amazon and Walmart are currently featuring big discounts on multiple models, including the lowest price we've ever seen for one of the most recent editions and popular pairs of wireless earbuds: the Apple AirPods Pro.
The AirPods Pro have active noise cancellation, silicon tips that ensure a comfortable fit and syncing them with your phone couldn't be easier. Other products like Apple Watches and iPads rarely get big discounts throughout the year, but Amazon's Black Friday savings are in full effect.
Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and the time is right to score an Apple Watch. Throughout the pandemic, we've found that having the right tech and electronics makes a difference when it comes to being a student or just enjoying life at home for anyone.
Below, shop the best Black Friday Apple AirPods deals available on Amazon now.
The Best Black Friday Apple Deals:
More Black Friday Tech Deals:
