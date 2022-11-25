Black Friday 2022 is a great time to find hot deals on Apple’s latest gadgets. While Apple doesn't hold its own sales, the place to shop for this year's best Apple deals is Amazon. Whether you’re looking for a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, we found discounts on Apple's latest tech, including its most popular products. With Amazon's Black Friday deals live now, you can save on Apple products that make perfect holiday gifts for everyone on your list, including yourself.

There are currently Black Friday deals across the full lineup of Apple devices. Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, so we rounded up the best Black Friday deals on Apple products available to help guide your search. Ahead, take advantage of the savings with the best Apple deals available now.

Black Friday Apple Watch Deals

A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices. A highlight from the Black Friday 2022 deals is Amazon’s lowest price on the Apple Watch Series 7. Right now, you can save on the GPS and cellular model of the Series 7 to make calls and send messages right from your Apple Watch.

Apple Watch SE, 40mm Amazon Apple Watch SE, 40mm The Apple Watch SE has essential features to keep you connected, active, and healthy. SE is twice as fast and has a 30% larger display than the Series 3. Safety features like fall detection and Emergency SOS can get you help when you need it. $279 $199 Buy Now

Best Black Friday MacBook Deals

You can save on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16" Amazon 2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16" Save on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. $2,499 $2,000 Buy Now

2022 Apple MacBook Pro Amazon 2022 Apple MacBook Pro The 13-inch MacBook Pro is supercharged by the next-generation M2 chip. Apple’s most portable pro laptop was just released in 2022 and has up to 20 hours of battery life. $1,299 $1,149 Buy Now

2020 Apple MacBook Air Amazon 2020 Apple MacBook Air This Macbook Air features 8GB of unified memory, making it a fast and responsive device. Thus, it can be used for memory-intensive multitab browsing and quickly opening large graphic files. $999 $799 Buy Now

Best Black Friday AirPods Deals

Save on TikTok's favorite Apple AirPods Max for the holidays. AirPods Max, Apple's premium, noise-cancelling headphones, are on sale in five different colors.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit﻿ for your ears. $549 $450 Buy Now

Best Black Friday iPad Deals

Apple's most powerful and versatile iPad Air ever, the 2022 iPad Air is marked down. The new iPad Air features the breakthrough M1 chip, ultra-fast 5G, a new front camera with Center Stage, and more.

2021 Apple 10.2" iPad Amazon 2021 Apple 10.2" iPad There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. $329 $270 Shop Now

Best Black Friday Apple TV Deals

2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB) Amazon 2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB) Stream Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+ as well as the latest hits from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more. The A12 Bionic chip gives a big boost to audio, video, and graphics, for even better game and app experiences. $199 $110 Buy Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

