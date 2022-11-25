Shopping

The Best Black Friday Deals on Apple Products to Shop Now: iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and More

By ETonline Staff
Apple Black Friday Deals
Apple

Black Friday 2022 is a great time to find hot deals on Apple’s latest gadgets. While Apple doesn't hold its own sales, the place to shop for this year's best Apple deals is Amazon. Whether you’re looking for a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, we found discounts on Apple's latest tech, including its most popular products. With Amazon's Black Friday deals live now, you can save on Apple products that make perfect holiday gifts for everyone on your list, including yourself. 

There are currently Black Friday deals across the full lineup of Apple devices. Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, so we rounded up the best Black Friday deals on Apple products available to help guide your search. Ahead, take advantage of the savings with the best Apple deals available now.

Black Friday Apple Watch Deals

A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices. A highlight from the Black Friday 2022 deals is Amazon’s lowest price on the Apple Watch Series 7. Right now, you can save on the GPS and cellular model of the Series 7 to make calls and send messages right from your Apple Watch. 

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular), 45mm
Apple Watch Series 7
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular), 45mm

The Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS and cellular is on sale. Change up your look by switching your band or by customizing your watch face in millions of ways.

$529$369
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS), 41mm
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS), 41mm
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS), 41mm

The Apple Watch Series 8 features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, and low-power mode. Right now, it's on sale for $50 off at Amazon ahead of Black Friday.

$399$349
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular), 41mm
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular), 41mm
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular), 41mm

The silver stainless steel case with luxe silver Milanese Loop is $50 off the $749 list price. 

$749$699
Apple Watch SE, 40mm
Apple Watch SE [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch
Amazon
Apple Watch SE, 40mm

The Apple Watch SE has essential features to keep you connected, active, and healthy. SE is twice as fast and has a 30% larger display than the Series 3. Safety features like fall detection and Emergency SOS can get you help when you need it.

$279$199

Best Black Friday MacBook Deals

You can save on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker. 

2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16"
2021 Apple MacBook Pro
Amazon
2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16"

Save on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. 

$2,499$2,000
2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14"
2021 Apple MacBook Pro
Amazon
2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14"

This MacBook delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly you through many workflows all at once. 

$2,499$1,999
2022 Apple MacBook Pro
2022 Apple MacBook Pro
Amazon
2022 Apple MacBook Pro

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is supercharged by the next-generation M2 chip. Apple’s most portable pro laptop was just released in 2022 and has up to 20 hours of battery life. 

$1,299$1,149
2022 Apple MacBook Air
2022 Apple MacBook Air
Amazon
2022 Apple MacBook Air

The redesigned MacBook Air weighs just 2.7 pounds and is more portable than ever. Anywhere you go, you can work, play, or create with this incredible laptop.

$1,199$1,049
2020 Apple MacBook Air
2020 Apple MacBook Air
Amazon
2020 Apple MacBook Air

This Macbook Air features 8GB of unified memory, making it a fast and responsive device. Thus, it can be used for memory-intensive multitab browsing and quickly opening large graphic files. 

$999$799

Best Black Friday AirPods Deals

Save on TikTok's favorite Apple AirPods Max for the holidays. AirPods Max, Apple's premium, noise-cancelling headphones, are on sale in five different colors. 

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Listen to high-quality sound with these noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods for longer battery life. 

$249$230
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit﻿ for your ears. 

$549$450

Best Black Friday iPad Deals

Apple's most powerful and versatile iPad Air ever, the 2022 iPad Air is marked down. The new iPad Air features the breakthrough M1 chip, ultra-fast 5G, a new front camera with Center Stage, and more. 

2021 Apple 10.2" iPad
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad
Amazon
2021 Apple 10.2" iPad

There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. 

$329$270
2022 Apple iPad Air
2022 Apple iPad Air
Amazon
2022 Apple iPad Air

You can save on the newest iPad edition. This iPad has a 12MP Wide camera and is available in five colors. 

$599$549

Best Black Friday Apple TV Deals

2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB)
2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB)
Amazon
2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB)

Stream Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+ as well as the latest hits from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more. The A12 Bionic chip gives a big boost to audio, video, and graphics, for even better game and app experiences. 

$199$110
2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB)
2021 Apple TV 4K
Amazon
2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB)

Want to watch that TV show advertised in the commercials, but it's only available on Apple TV? Well, you can watch all the shows off your recommendation list with the Apple TV 4K. 

$179$99

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

