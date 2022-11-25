The Best Black Friday Deals on Apple Products to Shop Now: iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and More
Black Friday 2022 is a great time to find hot deals on Apple’s latest gadgets. While Apple doesn't hold its own sales, the place to shop for this year's best Apple deals is Amazon. Whether you’re looking for a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, we found discounts on Apple's latest tech, including its most popular products. With Amazon's Black Friday deals live now, you can save on Apple products that make perfect holiday gifts for everyone on your list, including yourself.
There are currently Black Friday deals across the full lineup of Apple devices. Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, so we rounded up the best Black Friday deals on Apple products available to help guide your search. Ahead, take advantage of the savings with the best Apple deals available now.
Black Friday Apple Watch Deals
A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices. A highlight from the Black Friday 2022 deals is Amazon’s lowest price on the Apple Watch Series 7. Right now, you can save on the GPS and cellular model of the Series 7 to make calls and send messages right from your Apple Watch.
The Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS and cellular is on sale. Change up your look by switching your band or by customizing your watch face in millions of ways.
The Apple Watch Series 8 features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, and low-power mode. Right now, it's on sale for $50 off at Amazon ahead of Black Friday.
The silver stainless steel case with luxe silver Milanese Loop is $50 off the $749 list price.
The Apple Watch SE has essential features to keep you connected, active, and healthy. SE is twice as fast and has a 30% larger display than the Series 3. Safety features like fall detection and Emergency SOS can get you help when you need it.
Best Black Friday MacBook Deals
You can save on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker.
Save on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast.
This MacBook delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly you through many workflows all at once.
The 13-inch MacBook Pro is supercharged by the next-generation M2 chip. Apple’s most portable pro laptop was just released in 2022 and has up to 20 hours of battery life.
The redesigned MacBook Air weighs just 2.7 pounds and is more portable than ever. Anywhere you go, you can work, play, or create with this incredible laptop.
This Macbook Air features 8GB of unified memory, making it a fast and responsive device. Thus, it can be used for memory-intensive multitab browsing and quickly opening large graphic files.
Best Black Friday AirPods Deals
Save on TikTok's favorite Apple AirPods Max for the holidays. AirPods Max, Apple's premium, noise-cancelling headphones, are on sale in five different colors.
Listen to high-quality sound with these noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods for longer battery life.
These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit for your ears.
Best Black Friday iPad Deals
Apple's most powerful and versatile iPad Air ever, the 2022 iPad Air is marked down. The new iPad Air features the breakthrough M1 chip, ultra-fast 5G, a new front camera with Center Stage, and more.
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
You can save on the newest iPad edition. This iPad has a 12MP Wide camera and is available in five colors.
Best Black Friday Apple TV Deals
Stream Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+ as well as the latest hits from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more. The A12 Bionic chip gives a big boost to audio, video, and graphics, for even better game and app experiences.
Want to watch that TV show advertised in the commercials, but it's only available on Apple TV? Well, you can watch all the shows off your recommendation list with the Apple TV 4K.
For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save Up to $1,700 on Samsung Washers and Dryers for Black Friday
The Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals to Shop Now
Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers Are 40% Off for Black Friday
Laneige's Viral Lip Sleeping Mask Is On Sale for Black Friday
The Samsung Frame TV Is Majorly On Sale for Black Friday 2022
50 Best Black Friday Deals to Shop from Amazon This Weekend
The 14 Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok
Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Augustinus Bader Moisturizer Is on Sale
Shop the Best Deals from Violet Grey's Black Friday Sale
Selena Gomez's Favorite Moisturizer Is 25% Off Now for Black Friday