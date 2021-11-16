The Best Black Friday Deals Under $50
Attention savvy shoppers: Black Friday is official on.
We know, we know -- it's still more than a week until the day after Thanksgiving. But this year, the Black Friday sales have started early. Amazon is holding an early Black Friday sale right now, with great deals on all sorts of gifts and stocking stuffers. Walmart, too, is holding a Black Friday sale now called Walmart Deals for Days. Even Best Buy has an early Black Friday sale you can shop now.
Even with all these sales, finding the right gift for friends and family can be a challenge. To help, we've scoured all the biggest Black Friday sales out there to find great deals on all sorts of great gifts, from Alexa-enabled gadgets to buttery soft yoga leggings. They all make great presents and stocking stuffers. And best of all, they're all available under $50.
(Want even more gift ideas? Check out our jam-packed 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.)
Don't sleep on these deals. The holidays are fast approaching, and supply chain issues are threatening to leave store shelves bare in the final days before the Christmas. Some holiday shipping deadlines have been moved up, too, meaning you have less time to shop this year than usual.
Don't miss the Black Friday deals under $50 ahead from Amazon, Glossier, Anthropologie and more. They make for fab holiday gifts that won't bust your budget.
