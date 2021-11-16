Shopping

The Best Black Friday Deals Under $50

By Latifah Muhammad‍, Carolin Lehmann‍, Fox Van Allen‍
Holiday gifts under $50
Attention savvy shoppers: Black Friday is official on.

We know, we know -- it's still more than a week until the day after Thanksgiving. But this year, the Black Friday sales have started early. Amazon is holding an early Black Friday sale right now, with great deals on all sorts of gifts and stocking stuffers. Walmart, too, is holding a Black Friday sale now called Walmart Deals for Days. Even Best Buy has an early Black Friday sale you can shop now.

Even with all these sales, finding the right gift for friends and family can be a challenge. To help, we've scoured all the biggest Black Friday sales out there to find great deals on all sorts of great gifts, from Alexa-enabled gadgets to buttery soft yoga leggings. They all make great presents and stocking stuffers. And best of all, they're all available under $50.

(Want even more gift ideas? Check out our jam-packed 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.)

Don't sleep on these deals. The holidays are fast approaching, and supply chain issues are threatening to leave store shelves bare in the final days before the Christmas. Some holiday shipping deadlines have been moved up, too, meaning you have less time to shop this year than usual.

Don't miss the Black Friday deals under $50 ahead from Amazon, Glossier, Anthropologie and more. They make for fab holiday gifts that won't bust your budget.

Nixon Smith Backpack
Nixon Smith Backpack
Amazon
Nixon Smith Backpack
The Nixon Smith Backpack has a side entry laptop compartment, hide-away skateboard straps, a vertical front zip pocket and two side hydration slip pockets. Nixon's bags and backpacks are ready for anything be it school, the back roads or the streets. Available at Amazon.
$75$45
Puma 6-Pack Runner Socks
PUMA Women’s 6 Pack Runner Socks
Amazon
Puma 6-Pack Runner Socks
These extra-soft and comfortable runner socks from Puma come in 14 colors at Amazon.
$18$11
Corkcicle Coffee Mug
Corkcicle Coffee Mug
Amazon
Corkcicle Coffee Mug
The Corkcicle, a 16-ounce, triple-insulated stainless steel cup is the perfect gift for the coffee drinker on the go. It doesn't keep drinks warm -- it keeps them hot. Find it on Amazon.
$49$35
The Original Calming Donut Cat and Dog Bed
Best Friends by Sheri Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler
Amazon
The Original Calming Donut Cat and Dog Bed
Whether it's a holiday gift for your pup or a friend's, this cozy faux shag bed is the ultimate place to curl up for a nap. It comes in several colors and sizes on Amazon -- unfortunately, not one big enough for humans.
$35$34
Chubby Seal Pillow
Chubby Blob Seal Pillow, Stuffed Cotton Plush Animal
Amazon
Chubby Seal Pillow
This cute and cuddly seal is 17.6 inches long and makes for a great bedtime companion -- and a fun gift. Don't forget to clip the coupon before checkout to save an extra 10% at Amazon.
$28$25
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into one of your TV's available HDMI ports to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO.
$50$25
Coach Signature Push Hinged Bangle
Coach Signature Push Hinged Bangle
Coach Outlet
Coach Signature Push Hinged Bangle
The versatile bangle goes with any outfit, making it an ideal holiday gift. Find it at Coach Outlet.
$98$39
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
The reviews say it all -- the Revlon hot air brush is a multitasking wonder that blow dries, smooths and volumizes the hair to perfection. You can find it on discount right now at Amazon.
$60$35
HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite Footbath
HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite Footbath
Amazon
HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite Footbath
The HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite Footbath, now $20 off at Amazon, is a one-stop shop for at-home foot pampering and pedicure prep. It includes massage water jets, a sea grass surface, toe-touch control, a pedicure brush and a pumice stone.
$60$40
Glossier The 3-Step Skincare Routine
Glossier The Skincare Set
Glossier
Glossier The 3-Step Skincare Routine
The Glossier Skincare Set is the quintessential daily skin treatment where dewy, hydrated skin begins. This set includes Milky Jelly Cleanser, priming moisturizer and (lip) balm dotcom. 
$52$40
DearAvaGifts Motivational Gift Box
DearAvaGifts Motivational Gift Box
Etsy
DearAvaGifts Motivational Gift Box
Lift your loved one’s spirits with this motivational gift box, available on Etsy.
$60$45
Glossier The Core Lip Collection
glossier The Core Lip Collection
Glossier
Glossier The Core Lip Collection
Glossier balms are legendary, and not just because of their fun name: Balm Dotcom. You'll also get a super shiny lip gloss and the Generation G sheer matte lipstick. Choose your favorite shade for all three products.
$44$35
Homesick Scented Candle
Homesick Scented Candle
Amazon
Homesick Scented Candle
Know someone who won't be home for Christmas? There's a Homesick candle for (almost) every state, and each is scented with notes that will remind them of their roots. Best of all, they're 30% off right now at Amazon.
$34$24
Hello Light Cooling Glow Highlighting Stick
It Cosmetics
It Cosmetics Hello Light cooling glow highlighting stick
IT Cosmetics
Hello Light Cooling Glow Highlighting Stick
It Cosmetics
Save big and shine bright with this highlighting stick from It Cosmetics. 
$28$14
Super Sculpt Pocket 7/8 Yoga Leggings
Super Sculpt Pocket 7/8 yoga leggings
Nordstrom
Super Sculpt Pocket 7/8 Yoga Leggings
These leggings, available at Nordstrom, are designed to comfortably move along with you while reducing chafing. The side pocket keeps your phone secure through every pose so you can have a worry-free workout. 
$108$46
Sephora Collection Complete Brush Set
Sephora Collection Complete Brush Set
Sephora
Sephora Collection Complete Brush Set
This set of seven soft, vegan brushes from Sephora will provide you with all the essential tools to complete your full-face makeup look.
$49
Anthropologie Anecdote Autumn Glass Candle
Anthropologie Anecdote Autumn Glass Candle
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Anecdote Autumn Glass Candle
"Sweater Weather" is the name of this candle available at Anthropologie and that's all you need to know. 
$32$25
Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Umbra
Umbra Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Amazon
Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Umbra
This 3-opening wall frame will add a creative touch to any wall. It is the perfect present to proudly display pictures of the people you love.
$35$25

